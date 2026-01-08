TheThing
- Experts
-
Dragan Drenjanin🔴 My products on MQL5 → https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 8 January 2026
- Activations: 5
The Thing is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at automating trading strategies across various financial instruments. It incorporates a range of configurable parameters to support different market conditions and user preferences, allowing for customization without requiring deep knowledge. This EA is structured as a high-frequency trading system, capable of generating frequent signals depending on the timeframe and instrument. Initial testing has indicated suitability for assets like XAUUSD, where it performs across different conditions. On the H1 timeframe, it tends to produce a higher volume of trades, while on H4, it adapts well to a broader range of symbols, including forex pairs, metals, indices, and others. Prior to deployment on a live account, thorough backtesting and forward testing are essential for each account type, broker condition, and instrument. This ensures compatibility with factors such as spreads, slippage, and execution speeds. The EA does not guarantee performance and should be used in conjunction with sound risk management practices. Always monitor and adjust settings based on ongoing market analysis.
- Platform type: MT5
- Account type: Hedge
- If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.
Support
- Send me a DM: Link
- All my apps: Link
Installation Guide
- For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
- How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586