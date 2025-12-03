Crypto MonKey

TripleDouble Dragan Drenjanin 5 (1) Experts

Triple Double EA —A Surprisingly Powerful Little Beast Honestly, I have to admit—Triple Double is a quirky little robot. When I say "little," I don't mean the number of inputs; I mean the core mechanism I built inside it. Why quirky? Because it consistently performs far better than I ever expected . Sometimes even I look back at the code and wonder how something so seemingly simple turned out to be this effective. This EA shines on lower timeframes like M15 and M30 , but it also delivers excelle