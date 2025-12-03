Crypto MonKey

Crypto Monkey is the latest addition to our suite of automated trading robots tailored for Bitcoin trading. With a minimalist design, this robot fits seamlessly with the aesthetics of our previously released applications on this online store. Crypto Monkey is equipped with predefined entry rules capable of generating market orders for buying and selling. In addition, the robot also includes exit signal rules and includes standard rules such as Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), Trailing Stop (TS), and Break Even (BE). By default, the robot is configured to trade on the BTCUSD currency pair and operates on the H1 timeframe, requiring no further action on this currency pair. If you want to integrate the robot into a wider portfolio together with other expert advisors that you can find on this LINK, it is necessary to assign a unique ID or magic number to each robot. I also want to note that the robot does not have a high trading frequency, so creating a robot portfolio is recommended. (Crypto Kong, KongAI, Crypto Hunter, Crypto Mama, etc.) I highly recommend using a virtual private server (VPS) for optimal functionality. This ensures flawless operation, allowing the robot to effectively manage its stop loss, trailing stop, and breakeven mechanisms. I wish you happy trading.


  • Platform type: MT5 
  • Account type: Any
  • If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously. 
Note:
Keep in mind that "Crypto Monkey" should be tested on a demo account before any use.

      My Links:

      Installation Guide:
      Testing

      WARNING: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of a scam.

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