The latest version of Crypto Mama, v1.13, represents a major evolution from its original crypto-focused roots. While it continues to deliver strong, reliable performance on cryptocurrency pairs (especially BTCUSD and other major cryptos), the EA has been significantly enhanced and adapted for multi-market versatility.

Crypto Mama now performs impressively across a wide range of instruments, including

Forex (major and minor pairs)

Metals (XAUUSD/gold, XAGUSD/silver, etc.)

Indices

And, of course, cryptocurrencies

This flexibility means you can cover a broad spectrum of markets using just one powerful Expert Advisor, without needing multiple specialized robots. The choice of market—whether crypto, forex, metals, or indices—is entirely up to you and your trading preferences.

How to Find Your Ideal Setups

To discover the most promising symbols and timeframes for your trading style, follow these straightforward steps in the MT5 Strategy Tester:

Prepare the Market Watch—Enable all desired symbols (recommended: all major/minor forex pairs, metals like XAUUSD, popular cryptos, and key indices). Set Testing Parameters—Choose a suitable historical period (start and end date) with good data quality. Run Optimizations/Tests—Test across multiple timeframes (e.g., M15, M30, H1, H4) and symbols. Analyze Results—Select the combinations that show the best balance of profit factor, maximum drawdown, win rate, and overall stability.

Once you've identified your top-performing sets, move forward. validation:

Run the selected settings on a demo account for several weeks to a few months to confirm real-market behavior.

for several weeks to a few months to confirm real-market behavior. After successful demo results, deploy on a live ECN account (preferred for low spreads and fast execution).

(preferred for low spreads and fast execution). Use a reliable VPS (private or rented) to ensure 24/7 operation, minimal latency, and proper position management.

Important technical note: If running multiple instances (different symbols, timeframes, or strategies), assign a unique magic number to each one to avoid conflicts.

Core Strategy & Features (v1.13 Highlights)

Crypto Mama v1.13 combines a battle-tested entry logic (using indicators like QQE, Bears/Bulls Power, SuperTrend, CCI, and fuzzy signal evaluation for high-probability entries) with robust risk and exit management:

ATR-based dynamic levels for Take Profit , Stop Loss , Trailing Stop , and Break-Even .

, , , and . Flexible trade modes: buy only, sell only, or both.

Order types: Market.

Optional weekend trading filters.

Customizable lot sizing, reversals, and comments.

This version has become a truly top-tier, adaptable machine—capable of handling virtually any market task you assign it.

Crypto Mama blends a battle-tested strategy with modern upgrades, offering reliability and flexibility. License owners receive all future updates free, ensuring your EA evolves. Buy now to trade crypto, metals, and forex pairs on an ECN account type with confidence!

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Account Type: Any (ECN recommended) Testing: Demo account strongly recommended before live use

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Installation Guide

For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

Testing How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586