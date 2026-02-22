Crypto Mama

The latest version of Crypto Mama, v1.13, represents a major evolution from its original crypto-focused roots. While it continues to deliver strong, reliable performance on cryptocurrency pairs (especially BTCUSD and other major cryptos), the EA has been significantly enhanced and adapted for multi-market versatility.

Crypto Mama now performs impressively across a wide range of instruments, including

  • Forex (major and minor pairs)
  • Metals (XAUUSD/gold, XAGUSD/silver, etc.)
  • Indices
  • And, of course, cryptocurrencies

This flexibility means you can cover a broad spectrum of markets using just one powerful Expert Advisor, without needing multiple specialized robots. The choice of market—whether crypto, forex, metals, or indices—is entirely up to you and your trading preferences.

How to Find Your Ideal Setups

To discover the most promising symbols and timeframes for your trading style, follow these straightforward steps in the MT5 Strategy Tester:

  1. Prepare the Market Watch—Enable all desired symbols (recommended: all major/minor forex pairs, metals like XAUUSD, popular cryptos, and key indices).
  2. Set Testing Parameters—Choose a suitable historical period (start and end date) with good data quality.
  3. Run Optimizations/Tests—Test across multiple timeframes (e.g., M15, M30, H1, H4) and symbols.
  4. Analyze Results—Select the combinations that show the best balance of profit factor, maximum drawdown, win rate, and overall stability.

Once you've identified your top-performing sets, move forward. validation:

  • Run the selected settings on a demo account for several weeks to a few months to confirm real-market behavior.
  • After successful demo results, deploy on a live ECN account (preferred for low spreads and fast execution).
  • Use a reliable VPS (private or rented) to ensure 24/7 operation, minimal latency, and proper position management.

Important technical note: If running multiple instances (different symbols, timeframes, or strategies), assign a unique magic number to each one to avoid conflicts.

Core Strategy & Features (v1.13 Highlights)

Crypto Mama v1.13 combines a battle-tested entry logic (using indicators like QQE, Bears/Bulls Power, SuperTrend, CCI, and fuzzy signal evaluation for high-probability entries) with robust risk and exit management:

  • ATR-based dynamic levels for Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even.
  • Flexible trade modes: buy only, sell only, or both.
  • Order types: Market.
  • Optional weekend trading filters.
  • Customizable lot sizing, reversals, and comments.

This version has become a truly top-tier, adaptable machine—capable of handling virtually any market task you assign it.

Crypto Mama blends a battle-tested strategy with modern upgrades, offering reliability and flexibility. License owners receive all future updates free, ensuring your EA evolves. Buy now to trade crypto, metals, and forex pairs on an ECN account type with confidence!

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Account Type: Any (ECN recommended) Testing: Demo account strongly recommended before live use

    My Links:

    • Send me a DM: Link 

     Installation Guide

    Testing

    WARNING: I sell all my products only via MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scam.

    Recommended products
    MACD Sniper Pro
    Noppawat Tumjai
    Experts
    MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
    CosmiCLab FIBO
    Kirils Subins
    Indicators
    CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
    Crypto Ripper
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Introducing the "Crypto Ripper" application for MT5 This application is compact and ideal for entering the crypto market. It is designed in a minimalist style with fully preconfigured settings for immediate use. The robot can operate on a single symbol or as part of a portfolio. By default, it opens market orders, eliminating the need for additional preset files. The recommended timeframe is M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, etc., and suggested cryptocurrency pairs include Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Cosmos, Ripple,
    MiniFullIndexTrader
    Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
    Experts
    FA MiniFullIndexTrader: Scalper versátil para índices mini e completos Este Expert Advisor (EA) é uma estratégia de scalping automatizada para MetaTrader 5, otimizada para contratos de índice como WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Ele utiliza rompimentos diários para entradas rápidas, com gerenciamento de risco avançado para proteger o capital. Principais vantagens: Rentável e consistente: Em backtests, gera lucro líquido de até 14.310 pontos com fator de lucro de 1,44 e Sharpe 16,77 (alto retorno p
    Simple Engulfing bar BUY
    Paul Conrad Carlson
    Experts
    This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
    FREE
    XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4
    Avinash Pagadala
    Experts
    XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Anchored VWAP pullback continuation style for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published he
    FREE
    Seasonal Pattern Trader
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    Experts
    Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
    AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
    Adrian-marius Ambrosa
    Experts
    SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
    Kiwi Forex Engine MT5
    - Nguyen Ngoc Diep
    Experts
    Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 Overview Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 is a multi-currency Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer one chart to monitor and trade several Forex pairs. Instead of opening trades on every signal, the EA continuously scans all configured symbols, ranks available opportunities, and selects only the strongest setups that satisfy its internal filters. The focus is on portfolio management, controlled exposure, and disciplined trade selection. Main Features • Multi-pair portfolio sc
    FREE
    Reversal Composite Candles
    MetaQuotes Ltd.
    3.69 (16)
    Experts
    The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
    FREE
    MonteCarlo Simulation
    Omega J Msigwa
    Indicators
    About the Indicator This indicator is based on Monte carlo simulations on the closing prices of a financial instrument. By definition, Monte carlo is a statistical technique used to model the probability of different outcomes in  a process that involves random numbers based on previously observed outcomes. How does it Work? This indicator generates multiple price scenarios for a security by modelling random price changes over time based on historical data. Each simulation trial uses random vari
    Bohemia Gold MT5
    Vladislav Taska
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
    FREE
    Rainbow EA MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    Experts
    Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
    PREngulfing
    Slobodan Manovski
    Experts
    PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
    New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
    Nikolay Kositsin
    Indicators
    Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
    Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
    TradeVision Pro
    Ian Nganga Comba
    Experts
    TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
    FREE
    LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
    Thiago Lopes
    Indicators
    Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
    Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
    Ashraful Alam
    Indicators
    Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
    EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
    Hendrawanto Kobis
    Experts
    Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
    Net Z
    Sugianto
    5 (1)
    Experts
    NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rou
    Order Blocks Breaker MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicators
    Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
    PFTA Honey Harvester v14
    Randy Susano Bondoc
    Experts
    MILESTONE UNLOCKED: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 is OFFICIALLY LIVE on the MT5 Market! After relentless engineering, deep system refinement, and real-world stress validation, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 has successfully conquered the MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — one of the most aggressive automated testing environments in the industry. ️ This is NOT a simple approval. This is a full-scale survival test . The validator simulates: Extreme spread spikes Multi-symbol chaos Multi-timeframe st
    PipsPro Scalper Gold
    Hayyu Imam Muhammad
    3 (2)
    Experts
    *This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product . Published at 2026.04.18 |   --> NEXT PRICE $499 USD. LIVE SIGNAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087 Please to send a private message after you make a purchase !!! PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening
    Akihiko
    Dragan Drenjanin
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    Akihiko is a sophisticated trading robot distinguished by its minimalist user interface, designed to deliver powerful functionality with simplicity at its core. To further enhance its capabilities, I’m excited to announce the release of version 19, a significant update that refines its performance and usability. This robot integrates a versatile strategy, blending multiple options to adapt to diverse market conditions. It employs carefully crafted rules for initiating both long and short positi
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Pattern Recognition EA
    Claudiu-georgian Zavera
    Experts
    Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
    Crypto Digger
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Crypto Digger Expert Advisor: A Versatile and Powerful Trading Solution The Crypto Digger Expert Advisor (EA) is a cutting-edge trading tool designed for flexibility, precision, and adaptability across diverse market conditions. Whether you're trading cryptocurrencies, forex pairs, metals, or other assets, this universal application empowers traders with robust features and dynamic risk management. While pre-configured for optimal performance on the BTCUSD currency pair, Crypto Digger’s versati
    Crypto Kong
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Crypto Kong: The Next Generation of Cryptocurrency Trading Crypto Kong is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, developed for automated trading in cryptocurrency markets. It integrates technical indicators and risk management parameters to execute trades across various assets. For detailed documentation on its functionality, consult the MQL5 Blog article, " Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cryptocurrency Trading ," or view the video tutorial at https://youtu.be/aQLU2TpFxzM . Core
    Donchian Breakout And Rsi
    Mattia Impicciatore
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.43 (7)
    Experts
    Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.89 (36)
    Experts
    No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (31)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.48 (143)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (104)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (47)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (8)
    Experts
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.09 (44)
    Experts
    WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.8 (25)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 16th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.45 (135)
    Experts
    Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (215)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    1.87 (15)
    Experts
    Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
    Smart Gold Impulse
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    Experts
    No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.37 (30)
    Experts
    Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (508)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    Experts
    UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    Experts
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    More from author
    CyberExpert
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
    Quark
    Dragan Drenjanin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor for MT5 The Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor is a versatile trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 , compatible with any currency pair but optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe . Preconfigured for immediate use, it offers a minimalist and user-friendly interface for seamless operation. Key Features: Flexible Trading : Works on any currency pair, with default settings tailored for EURUSD (H1). Multi-symbol trading.  The ability to trade multiple sym
    Aladin
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Adam is a flexible and robust expert advisor designed for traders who value simplicity, reliability, and broad applicability across financial markets. The EA delivers excellent usability on any timeframe, allowing you to adjust trading frequency according to your preferences. On shorter timeframes such as H1 , Adam generates a higher number of trades, while on higher timeframes like H12 or daily,  the trading frequency is lower and more selective. This adaptability makes it suitable for both act
    RedHotChiliEA
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    RHC EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading Expert Advisor Overview The RHC EA is a highly customizable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to empower traders with flexible and precise trading strategies. Built on the robust framework, RHC EA offers a versatile platform for both novice and experienced traders. Featuring 14 independent signal modules based on popular technical indicators, RHC EA allows users to deploy a single strategy or combine multiple signals for enhanced decision-ma
    Hulk
    Dragan Drenjanin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
    MilojicaAI
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    MilojicaAI is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering automated trading through three independent signal modules: DEMA , TRIX , and Bollinger Bands . This guide provides clear instructions on how to effectively use the EA, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining simplicity. Key Features Three Signal Modules : Choose or combine DEMA, TRIX, and Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, each with customizable parameters like period, weight, and price serie
    Akihiko
    Dragan Drenjanin
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    Akihiko is a sophisticated trading robot distinguished by its minimalist user interface, designed to deliver powerful functionality with simplicity at its core. To further enhance its capabilities, I’m excited to announce the release of version 19, a significant update that refines its performance and usability. This robot integrates a versatile strategy, blending multiple options to adapt to diverse market conditions. It employs carefully crafted rules for initiating both long and short positi
    Jurgen
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of my advanced series of trading robots published on MQL5 and represents a sophisticated algorithmic solution fully integrated into the system. Depending on the chosen timeframe—for example, H1 or H4—the EA generates different trade frequencies. If you opt for XAUUSD on H1 , the robot is capable of closing over 500 total trades (more than 1,000 individual deals) within a single year. On the H4 timeframe, the frequency is naturally lower. This version of the rob
    EmaPro
    Dragan Drenjanin
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Ema Pro is a newly developed Expert Advisor (EA) that implements a classic moving average crossover strategy using two MA indicators. What truly sets this system apart from similar EAs is the integrated data miner built directly into the advisor. This powerful feature analyzes historical data to identify the optimal starting points (in time and price) for generating high-probability signals according to the chosen logic. Exit rules are managed intelligently using an independent ATR (Average True
    Kirov
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Kirov is a robust and versatile Expert Advisor specifically designed for traders who prefer stable, lower-frequency trading on higher timeframes. The core algorithm behind Kirov gives it exceptional flexibility, allowing it to operate effectively across a wide range of timeframes from M1 up to H12 and Daily . The trading frequency naturally adjusts according to the selected timeframe. On lower timeframes such as M30 or H1 , the EA will open and close a significantly higher number of trades per y
    Portuguese
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
    Kral
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    KRAL – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Welcome to KRAL —a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance, KRAL serves as a powerful ally in navigating today’s dynamic financial markets. Key Features Comprehensive Order Management —Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution. Flexible Trade Direction —Choose buy-only, sell-only, or
    Super Cyborg
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Super Cyborg 1.4 is a powerful and highly effective algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor supports trading on Forex pairs , CFDs , indices , metals , and many other financial instruments. Thanks to its exceptional flexibility, the robot performs reliably across multiple timeframes—from M5 up to H12 (and beyond). Before using Super Cyborg on a live account, we strongly recommend thorough testing in the Strategy Tester on your chosen symbols and time
    Crypto Hunter
    Dragan Drenjanin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for trading on BTC/USD. With its minimalist design, the robot is exceptionally user-friendly, making it ideal for traders of all experience levels. The trading frequency of Crypto Hunter is intentionally set to a lower rate to enhance precision. This deliberate approach allows the robot to focus on making high-quality trades rather than frequent ones. Additionally, Crypto Hunter can be effectively pai
    Crypto Kong
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Crypto Kong: The Next Generation of Cryptocurrency Trading Crypto Kong is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, developed for automated trading in cryptocurrency markets. It integrates technical indicators and risk management parameters to execute trades across various assets. For detailed documentation on its functionality, consult the MQL5 Blog article, " Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cryptocurrency Trading ," or view the video tutorial at https://youtu.be/aQLU2TpFxzM . Core
    Crypto MonKey
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Crypto Monkey is the latest addition to our suite of automated trading robots tailored for Bitcoin trading. With a minimalist design, this robot fits seamlessly with the aesthetics of our previously released applications on this online store . Crypto Monkey is equipped with predefined entry rules capable of generating market orders for buying and selling. In addition, the robot also includes exit signal rules and includes standard rules such as Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), Trailing Stop (TS
    LionKing
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Lion King EA v14 – Advanced Neural Network Enhanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King EA is a powerful and flexible automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specially optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . Version 13 introduces a major upgrade: a fully integrated neural network that brings adaptive intelligence to the proven algorithmic core, giving traders unprecedented choice and control. Three Powerful Trading Modes Lion King offers three distinct operating modes to s
    Yukimura
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    YUKIMURA —Precision Meets Simplicity Despite its sophisticated internal logic, YUKIMURA is designed with user-friendly simplicity in mind. It provides all the essential controls you need for effortless management, making it accessible even for traders who prefer a hands-off approach. By default, YUKIMURA is optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe —a configuration that has consistently proven to be the most reliable and effective after extensive testing over the past six months. While the robot
    Error EA
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
    PredatorEA
    Dragan Drenjanin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introduction to Predator EA Predator is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to simplify and enhance forex trading. This EA is pre-optimized for various currency pairs and timeframes, making it suitable for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution. Specifications Platform : MT5 Account Type : Hedge accounts are recommended for optimal performance. Testing is vital to unlock Predator’s potential: Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to evaluate performance a
    Ultimate Machine
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Ultimate Machine EA: Advanced Forex and Metals Trading Robot for MT5 The Ultimate Machine EA is a powerful and highly adaptable expert advisor designed for automated trading of metals (primarily XAUUSD) and major forex pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, and GBPJPY on the M30 timeframe. The EA is fully customizable through optimization for other instruments and timeframes. Key Features Risk Management The EA uses
    TripleDouble
    Dragan Drenjanin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Triple Double EA —A Surprisingly Powerful Little Beast Honestly, I have to admit—Triple Double is a quirky little robot. When I say "little," I don't mean the number of inputs; I mean the core mechanism I built inside it. Why quirky? Because it consistently performs far better than I ever expected . Sometimes even I look back at the code and wonder how something so seemingly simple turned out to be this effective. This EA shines on lower timeframes like M15 and M30 , but it also delivers excelle
    Satoshi
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    The Satoshi EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent and precise trading performance. Designed for seamless operation on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) , Satoshi EA ensures uninterrupted trading with minimal latency. Leveraging a robust combination of technical indicators—including Stochastic, ATR, and Envelopes for entry signals, and Force Index for exit signals—this EA offers traders a flexible platform to automate their strategies. Wi
    Cyber Ape
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
    BlackDragon
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    The Black Dragon robot is designed to operate seamlessly across various trading symbols, such as currency pairs and metals, using its default settings, which eliminates the need for additional user intervention in most cases. When applying the robot to a single currency pair, no further adjustments are necessary, making it straightforward for beginners or those focusing on a specific market. However, for users who wish to expand its use to multiple currency pairs or symbols simultaneously, it’s
    Bip
    Dragan Drenjanin
    1 (1)
    Experts
    BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded funct
    Predator On Steroids
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Predator On Steroids is a robust and highly adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered for consistent performance across all timeframes and a wide range of financial instruments. The robot is designed to open trades with high frequency using market, stop, or limit orders (order type is fully customizable by the user). One of its most powerful features is the ability to automatically adapt its trading strategy to the specific instrument being traded. For example: On metals → it act
    Predator Nitro
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Predator Nitro is a powerful and robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed with a unique and versatile trading engine. This allows it to operate effectively across virtually any financial instrument, including Forex pairs , metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and more. Thanks to its open architecture and highly intuitive user interface, traders enjoy full control and precise customization of every aspect of the system. This flexibility makes it easy to adapt the robot to your specifi
    TheThing
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    The Thing is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at automating trading strategies across various financial instruments. It incorporates a range of configurable parameters to support different market conditions and user preferences, allowing for customization without requiring deep knowledge. This EA is structured as a high-frequency trading system, capable of generating frequent signals depending on the timeframe and instrument. Initial testing has indicated suit
    TripleDoublePro
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    The Triple Double Pro expert advisor is a universal robot capable of trading any instrument. By default, it is perfectly configured for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe;  simply attach it and let it work. If you want to discover the best currency pairs or indices for this EA, just run a quick test in the Strategy Tester on all available symbols. The top-performing pairs will immediately stand out in the results. Important notes: The robot is intentionally designed for low to medium trading frequency
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review