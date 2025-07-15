YUKIMURA—Precision Meets Simplicity

Despite its sophisticated internal logic, YUKIMURA is designed with user-friendly simplicity in mind. It provides all the essential controls you need for effortless management, making it accessible even for traders who prefer a hands-off approach. By default, YUKIMURA is optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe—a configuration that has consistently proven to be the most reliable and effective after extensive testing over the past six months. While the robot supports trading on other symbols, EURUSD H1 remains the recommended and most hassle-free choice for optimal performance. The strategy relies on multiple ATR-based indicators to dynamically calculate exit rules. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are intelligently set using customizable coefficients, adapting to market volatility. All entry conditions and trading rules are carefully predefined for consistency. Risk management is built-in and straightforward: the EA uses a fixed lot size for every trade, giving you full control over position sizing and risk exposure. If you're wondering whether this disciplined "Samurai" robot aligns with your trading style, the best way to find out is to experience it yourself—purchasing a license grants you full access to test and evaluate its real potential.

Key Information

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account Type: Any (Netting or Hedging)

Any (Netting or Hedging) Recommended Pair & Timeframe: EURUSD / H1

EURUSD / H1 Check the "What's New" section for the latest updates and improvements

for the latest updates and improvements Lifetime Updates Included: By purchasing now, you secure free access to all future upgraded versions released periodically

Important Note

Always thoroughly test YUKIMURA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Support & Links

Send me a private message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra

View all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller

Helpful Guides

How to purchase and install an EA from the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

How to test a trading robot before buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586