AutoPilot Trading Service

AutoPilot Trading Service for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced application designed to enhance the MT5 platform by automating and optimizing both manual and algorithmic trading activities. By integrating seamlessly into the (recommended but not mandatory) <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services directory, this service not only supports the automation of trading strategies but also improves the execution of trades, whether they are initiated manually or through Expert Advisors (EAs). The AutoPilot Trading Service excels in managing top-performing positions, enabling traders to maximize returns and minimize risks effectively. Moreover, this service stands out as a unique offering on the MQL5 market, setting a new standard for trading tools. It provides traders with a powerful, versatile tool, facilitating better management and oversight of their trading portfolios, making it an indispensable asset for anyone looking to leverage the full potential of the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Key Features:

  1. Comprehensive Order Management:

    • Automates the modification of trading orders based on predefined rules for stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and breakeven levels.

  2. Flexible Trading Options:

    • Supports various trading scenarios through customizable settings for buying, selling, and dual-operation modes on multiple currency pairs.

  3. Advanced Trailing and BreakEven Functions:

    • Trailing stop functionality allows for dynamic adjustment of stop loss to protect gains as prices move favorably.
    • BreakEven functionality secures trading positions by adjusting the stop loss to the entry point once a specified profit threshold is reached.

  4. Global Impact:

    • Designed to operate on a system-wide level, impacting all trading activities on the account. Users trading manually or using other automated systems on the same account should be aware of its pervasive effects.

  5. User Control and Customization:

    • Each operational feature (e.g., Trailing Stop, BreakEven) can be individually activated or deactivated, giving traders control over which functions are active at any time.
    • Offers detailed logging options to monitor and review all modifications and trading actions performed by the service.

Usage Instructions: To use AutoPilot Trading Service, simply place the service file into the designated Services directory of your MT5 terminal. Configure the settings via the input parameters to match your trading strategy. Once activated, the service will automatically manage all specified trading orders according to the settings provided.

Note: This service influences all trading operations across various currency pairs simultaneously and can have significant implications for your overall trading strategy. It is crucial for traders to understand the scope of changes made by this service and to configure its settings responsibly to align with their overall trading objectives.

By leveraging the AutoPilot Trading Service, traders can enhance their trading efficiency and effectiveness, capitalizing on automated adjustments to trading orders that respond intelligently to market changes.

Helpful Links

Installation Guide

  • For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, refer to this article.

Testing

  • How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: Read more

Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see them somewhere else, be aware of scams.


Produtos recomendados
VPS Benchmark MT5
Yu Pang Chan
Utilitários
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Xelar EA MT5
DENIS BRAUN
Experts
Robot Name:   Xelar EA MT5 Description: Xelar EA - Your Gateway to High-Risk, Potentially Highly Profitable Trading Experiences! Are you in search of a trading robot capable of providing risk-loving traders the opportunity to achieve exceptional profits? Xelar EA could be exactly what you've been looking for. This highly specialized trading robot has been developed to conquer the markets in a unique and efficient manner. Information: After every 5 sales, the price increases by $100. Please conta
DR Assistant Lite
Diogo Cesar Toigo
Utilitários
Ferramenta derivada do DR Assistant, a versão Lite conta com recursos semelhantes, mas sendo mais específica em sua aplicação, destina-se exclusivamente ao uso para gestão de ordens abertas a partir de suas funções. Deste modo, quaisquer outras negociações ou posições abertas por outras ferramentas ou manuais serão ignoradas pelo Assitant Lite. Os parâmetros e configurações disponíveis, bem como suas principais funções são: - Take Profit e Stop Loss: duas opções de Steps, em pontos, para ambas a
ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro
Antonio Joana Nhamussua
Indicadores
ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro — O indicador de confluência multi–timeframe mais poderoso do mundo Descubra todo o potencial da sua operação com ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro — o auge das ferramentas de análise técnica, criado para traders que buscam precisão, confiabilidade e uma visão profunda do mercado. Este indicador avançado combina de forma inteligente a força de vários indicadores líderes — EMA, RSI, MACD, Bandas de Bollinger, Estocástico e ADX — analisando-os simultaneamente
News Clock
Victor Klenov
Indicadores
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
TradeMind Pro EA
Augustine Mwathi
Utilitários
TradeMind Pro EA - Description Why TradeMind Pro EA is Essential for Your Trading Success Revolutionary LLM-Powered Trading: The world's first Expert Advisor built entirely on Large Language Model technology, bringing the power of advanced AI reasoning directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. TradeMind Pro EA doesn't rely on traditional technical indicators or hardcoded algorithms – instead, it leverages cutting-edge Language Models (GPT-4, Claude, Gemini) to analyze market conditions with hu
Polca Magic Key
Bryam Yhair Perez Diaz
1 (1)
Utilitários
Line function : Displays the opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit( 3:1 RR ) on the chart. Risk management : The risk calculation function calculates the volume of a new order taking into account the established risk and the size you want to risk. It allows you to set any Stop Loss size between 3 and 10 pips. Breakeven Button : Brings all open orders to Breakeven. Clear button : Clears the graph and the selected parameters. Trade Button : Execute the idea. Partials Button : Taking partials of al
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicadores
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Smart Close Manager v1
Teh Chin Han
Utilitários
Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions. This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders. Key Features Close all orders with one click Close only BUY / only SELL positions Close only profitabl
Dynamic Trade Control
Vikas Rundla
Utilitários
Dynamic Trade Control  Master Your Trades with Precision Elevate your trading experience with  Dynamic Trade Control  , a premium utility designed for traders who demand control, efficiency, and style. This all-in-one trade management panel combines powerful features with a sleek, modern interface, making it the ultimate tool for managing your positions like a pro. Key Features: Intuitive Trade Panel: Manage all your trades with a user-friendly interface featuring quick-access buttons for closi
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
Utilitários
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Defina TP e SL por Preço – Modificador Automático de Ordens para MT5 Define automaticamente níveis precisos de TP e SL em qualquer operação ️ Funciona com todos os pares e EAs, podendo filtrar por símbolo ou número mágico Este Expert Advisor permite-lhe definir e aplicar níveis exactos de Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) às suas operações, usando valores de preço directo (ex.: 1.12345 no EURUSD). Sem pontos, sem pips. Apenas gestão limpa e precisa das suas ordens, globalmente ou filtradas
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Indicadores
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
AI SmartMean Pro
David Alejandro Forero Rodriguez
Experts
A SOLID AND PROVEN STRATEGY! Unlike most EAs in the market, SmartMean Pro is built on solid data. Its results are not optimized , which means the strategy is likely to continue to perform well in live trading.  Stop falling for false promises and start trading the same strategy used by many professional traders and money managers worldwide today. RECOMENDED SETTINGS: NAS100 1D, 4H Primary Filter Period: 200 Signal Period: 2 Entry Level: 10 Exit Level: 90 Exit Type: AI Exit Max bars: DAILY=6, 4H
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Trade Simplifier Premium
Tonny Obare
Utilitários
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Experts
AlphaGain AI – Precisão de elite com IA de nova geração AlphaGain AI é um poderoso Expert Advisor (EA) para MetaTrader 5, impulsionado por inteligência artificial e dados históricos para gerar sinais precisos e consistentes. Ideal para traders que buscam consistência com controle de risco rigoroso e execução inteligente. Principais recursos: Núcleo com IA: identifica padrões de velas, zonas de volatilidade e lógica de momentum; Treinado com mais de 10 anos de dados; Estratégia avançada
DeepInsight
Gustavo Santos Pedrosa
Experts
Título: DeepInsight: Análise de Fluxo e Contexto de Mercado O que é o DeepInsight? O DeepInsight é uma ferramenta de análise técnica para MetaTrader 5, desenvolvida para auxiliar a leitura da dinâmica de mercado. O indicador processa dados de volume e movimentação de preço para gerar referências visuais objetivas, facilitando a identificação de zonas de interesse no gráfico. A ferramenta funciona como um painel auxiliar de análise, oferecendo suporte à tomada de decisão manual, sem realizar a e
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Sistema de Trading Automatizado Exclusive Imperium MT5 é um Consultor Especialista (EA) para MetaTrader 5, baseado em algoritmos de análise de mercado e gestão de risco. O EA funciona em modo totalmente automático e requer mínima intervenção do trader. Atenção! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para receber as instruções de configuração! IMPORTANTE: Todos os exemplos, capturas de tela e testes são fornecidos apenas para fins demonstrativos. Se um determ
Trend Teller
Ian Nganga Comba
Indicadores
Trend Teller é uma ferramenta de painel poderosa e intuitiva projetada para oferecer uma visão panorâmica da tendência do mercado em todos os principais pares de moedas e em todos os timeframes — de M1 a MN1. Criada por traders para traders, esta ferramenta elimina o achismo na análise de tendências e ajuda você a se manter alinhado com a direção geral do mercado. A maioria dos iniciantes tem dificuldade em identificar a direção do mercado — algo que até mesmo traders experientes erram de vez em
FREE
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicadores
Uma das sequências numéricas é chamada de "Forest Fire Sequence". Foi reconhecida como uma das mais belas novas sequências. Sua principal característica é que essa sequência evita tendências lineares, mesmo as mais curtas. É esta propriedade que formou a base deste indicador. Ao analisar uma série temporal financeira, este indicador tenta rejeitar todas as opções de tendência possíveis. E somente se ele falhar, ele reconhece a presença de uma tendência e dá o sinal apropriado. Esta abordagem pe
PivotPoint Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitários
PivotPoint Notifier – Dynamic Pivot Point Tool with Alerts Description: The PivotPoint Notifier is a versatile and customizable MetaTrader 5 tool designed to dynamically calculate and display key support and resistance levels on your chart. It supports four different pivot point calculation methods— Standard , Woodie , Camarilla , and Fibonacci —allowing traders to select the one that best suits their trading strategy. This tool automatically plots the Pivot Point (PP) , Resistance levels (R1, R
Range Vector Fibo Logic
Ravi Gurung
Experts
Holiday Special (Ends Jan 15th): Get fully automated for 2026. Lifetime License reduced to $299 (Save $200) and 3-Month Access for $99 . Start the New Year with a professional edge. Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets. While most EAs rely on dangerous Martingale grids or lagging indicators, RVFL uses a proprietary “Vector Analysis” approach.
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
Utilitários
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
Ordem Facil
Clesio Hector Dufau Da Conceicao
Utilitários
O EA Ordem Fácil auxilia a abertura de ordens de compra e venda pendentes usando as teclas SHIFT, CTRL e o clique do mouse. Para criar uma ordem de compra pendente, aperte a tecla SHIFT (apenas uma vez) e clique com o botão esquerdo do mouse no gráfico, acima do preço. Para criar uma ordem de venda pendente, aperte a tecla CTRL (apenas uma vez) e clique com o botão esquerdo do mouse no gráfico, abaixo do preço. Enquanto a ordem não é aberta, ao movimentar o mouse no gráfico, no canto esquerdo e
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitários
Apresentando o   OrderManager : Uma Ferramenta Revolucionária para MT5 Gerencie suas operações como um profissional com o novo utilitário Order Manager para MetaTrader 5. Projetado com simplicidade e facilidade de uso em mente, o Order Manager permite que você defina e visualize facilmente o risco associado a cada operação, possibilitando tomar decisões informadas e otimizar sua estratégia de trading. Para mais informações sobre o OrderManager, por favor, consulte o manual. [ Manual ] [ Versão M
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Mais do autor
CyberExpert
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
Jurgen
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of my advanced series of trading robots published on MQL5 and represents a sophisticated algorithmic solution fully integrated into the system. Depending on the chosen timeframe—for example, H1 or H4—the EA generates different trade frequencies. If you opt for XAUUSD on H1 , the robot is capable of closing over 500 total trades (more than 1,000 individual deals) within a single year. On the H4 timeframe, the frequency is naturally lower. This version of the rob
Portuguese
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
Kral
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
KRAL – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Welcome to KRAL —a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance, KRAL serves as a powerful ally in navigating today’s dynamic financial markets. Key Features Comprehensive Order Management —Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution. Flexible Trade Direction —Choose buy-only, sell-only, or
Crypto Hunter
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
O Consultor Especialista Crypto Hunter O Expert Advisor (EA) Crypto Hunter foi projetado especificamente para negociação em BTC/USD. Com seu design minimalista, o robô é excepcionalmente fácil de usar, tornando-o ideal para traders de todos os níveis de experiência. A frequência de negociação do Crypto Hunter é intencionalmente definida para um nível mais baixo, a fim de aumentar a precisão. Essa abordagem deliberada permite que o robô se concentre em realizar negociações de alta qualidade, em v
Crypto Kong
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Kong: A próxima geração de trading automático de criptomoedas Crypto Kong é um Expert Advisor (EA) para MetaTrader 5, desenvolvido especialmente para negociação automática nos mercados de criptomoedas. Ele combina indicadores técnicos e parâmetros avançados de gestão de risco para executar ordens em diversos ativos. Para toda a documentação detalhada, consulte o artigo oficial no blog da MQL5 "Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cryptocurrency Trading" ou assista ao tutorial em ví
Crypto MonKey
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Monkey é a mais recente adição ao nosso conjunto de robôs de negociação automatizados, especialmente desenvolvidos para negociação de Bitcoin. Com um design minimalista, este robô se integra perfeitamente à estética dos nossos aplicativos já lançados   nesta loja online   . O Crypto Monkey possui regras de entrada predefinidas, capazes de gerar ordens de mercado para compra e venda. Além disso, o robô também inclui regras de sinal de saída, como Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), Trailing
LionKing
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Lion King EA v13 – Expert Advisor avançado com rede neural para MetaTrader 5 O   Lion King EA   é um sistema de negociação automatizado poderoso e flexível para MetaTrader 5, especialmente otimizado para   XAUUSD (Ouro) no gráfico H1   . A versão 13 introduz uma grande atualização: uma   rede neural   totalmente integrada que traz inteligência adaptativa ao núcleo algorítmico comprovado, oferecendo aos traders opções e controle sem precedentes. Três modos de negociação poderosos O Rei Leão ofere
Yukimura
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
YUKIMURA   — Precisão encontra simplicidade Apesar de sua lógica interna sofisticada, o YUKIMURA foi projetado com   simplicidade e facilidade de uso   em mente. Ele oferece todos os controles essenciais para um gerenciamento descomplicado, tornando-o acessível até mesmo para traders que preferem uma abordagem mais passiva. Por padrão, o YUKIMURA é otimizado para   o par EURUSD no timeframe H1   — uma configuração que se mostrou consistentemente a mais confiável e eficaz após extensos testes nos
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
PredatorEA
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Introdução ao Predator EA Predator é um Expert Advisor (EA) de última geração para a plataforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5), desenvolvido para simplificar e aprimorar a negociação forex. Este EA já vem pré-otimizado para diversos pares de moedas e prazos, sendo ideal para traders que buscam uma solução automatizada e confiável. Especificações Plataforma   : MT5 Tipo de conta   : Contas de hedge são recomendadas para um desempenho ideal. Os testes são vitais para desbloquear o potencial do Predator: Util
TripleDouble
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Double EA —A Surprisingly Powerful Little Beast Honestly, I have to admit—Triple Double is a quirky little robot. When I say "little," I don't mean the number of inputs; I mean the core mechanism I built inside it. Why quirky? Because it consistently performs far better than I ever expected . Sometimes even I look back at the code and wonder how something so seemingly simple turned out to be this effective. This EA shines on lower timeframes like M15 and M30 , but it also delivers excelle
Cyber Ape
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
Bip
Dragan Drenjanin
1 (1)
Experts
BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded funct
TripleDoublePro
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
O Expert Advisor   Triple Double Pro   é um robô universal capaz de negociar qualquer instrumento. Por padrão, ele está perfeitamente configurado para   o par XAUUSD no gráfico H1;   basta conectá-lo e deixá-lo trabalhar. Se você quiser descobrir os melhores pares de moedas ou índices para este EA, basta executar um teste rápido no Testador de Estratégias com todos os símbolos disponíveis. Os pares com melhor desempenho se destacarão imediatamente nos resultados. Observações importantes: O robô
AdamMT5
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Adam — Robô de negociação baseado em rede neural para MetaTrader 5 Olá a todos, se você está nesta página, provavelmente está interessado em saber mais sobre este robô de negociação. Esta descrição não tem a intenção de pressioná-lo a comprar; seu único propósito é explicar de forma clara e concisa o que o robô faz, como funciona e como usá-lo corretamente. O que há de novo nesta versão? Esta versão atualizada não difere significativamente da anterior. As principais alterações são cosméticas e d
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Thor EA: um algoritmo poderoso para negociação de ouro (XAUUSD) O robô de negociação Thor EA é uma solução moderna para negociação automatizada, que combina harmoniosamente tecnologias de automação de ponta com mecanismos complexos de análise inteligente de mercado. Este consultor especializado foi cuidadosamente desenvolvido e pré-otimizado para operar com o instrumento popular XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) no período de tempo H1 (Horário), tornando-o uma ferramenta especializada e eficaz especificamente
Crypto Digger
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Digger Expert Advisor: Uma Solução de Trading Versátil e Poderosa O Crypto Digger Expert Advisor (EA) é uma ferramenta de trading de ponta projetada para flexibilidade, precisão e adaptabilidade em diversas condições de mercado. Seja você negociando criptomoedas, pares forex, metais ou outros ativos, esta aplicação universal capacita traders com recursos robustos e gerenciamento dinâmico de riscos. Embora pré-configurado para desempenho ideal no par de moedas BTCUSD, o design versátil do
KongAI
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Kong AI é um representante da família de robôs de negociação baseados em redes neurais. Foi projetado para operar metais preciosos, pares Forex e pares de criptomoedas. As configurações padrão entregam os melhores resultados, pela ordem de prioridade, em: XAUUSD (ouro) → XAUEUR → EURUSD → GBPJPY → LINKUSD → BTCUSD e outros instrumentos. Para descobrir qual símbolo e timeframe melhor se adaptam ao seu tipo de conta e estilo de negociação, basta realizar testes em todos os símbolos: Comece com H1
Triple Double Neural
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
TripleDoubleNeural - Consultor Especialista com Agente de Aprendizagem por Reforço (Reinforcement Learning Agent) Caros amigos do trading algorítmico: Apresento o   TripleDoubleNeural , um   verdadeiro   agente de Aprendizagem por Reforço com   autoaprendizagem   que se treina de   três maneiras : Durante o backtesting normal Durante a otimização Em tempo real , numa conta real ou demo. A forma mais fácil de usar : basta anexá-lo ao gráfico   XAUUSD H1   (ou ao seu par favorito), deixar todas as
Manage Positions
Dragan Drenjanin
Utilitários
Manage Positions is an MT5 script designed with five distinct options for efficiently managing open positions. It offers versatile functionality, allowing for both global impact across all currency pairs and localized influence on specific pairs of interest. Additionally, users can target particular currency pairs to tailor their actions accordingly. For instance, leaving the "LEAVE BLANK to Manage Positions for ALL Symbols" field empty enables closing all positions universally, while specifyin
FREE
AutoPositionManager
Dragan Drenjanin
Utilitários
Auto Position Manager is a unique services application of its kind across the entire MQL5 market, setting new standards for applications of this type. The Services app is a compact but powerful tool that significantly impacts the entire system. Its user-friendly interface and start-stop system make it excellent for automating repetitive tasks. Once it's set up, the service can be toggled on or off with a single click. Crucially, the configuration persists even if the platform is turned off and
FREE
SmartCloser MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
Utilitários
SmartCloser MT5  SmartCloser MT5 is an advanced service application designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables traders to automatically close open positions based on predefined profitability and loss criteria. This application is not a trading robot or script; it functions as a continuously active service within the trading environment, providing users with control and flexibility in managing their positions. Key Features: Close All Positions: Ability to close all open positions on the
FREE
Neo Hulk
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Neo Hulk is a user-friendly and powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to make automated trading simple, reliable, and effective. Perfect for traders of all levels, Neo Hulk combines advanced trading strategies with easy-to-use settings, allowing you to trade multiple markets with confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Neo Hulk helps you automate your trades while keeping risk under control. Visit Neo Hulk LP . Key Benefits Beginner-Frien
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário