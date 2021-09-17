PredatorEA
- Experts
-
Dragan Drenjanin🔴 My products on MQL5 → https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller
- Version: 1.24
- Updated: 30 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Introduction to Predator EA
Predator is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to simplify and enhance forex trading. This EA is pre-optimized for various currency pairs and timeframes, making it suitable for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution.
Specifications
- Platform: MT5
- Account Type: Hedge accounts are recommended for optimal performance.
Testing is vital to unlock Predator’s potential:
- Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to evaluate performance across all available currency pairs, identifying top performers like XAUUSD-H1.
- Adjust settings to suit your broker’s conditions, as performance varies by account and market environment.
Why Choose Predator?
Predator stands out for its blend of simplicity and advanced automation, pre-optimized for efficiency, and adaptable to various strategies. Its future upgrades and dedicated support make it a long-term investment for traders seeking consistent results.
For any questions or support, feel free to contact us directly.
Key Citations
- Predator EA Developer Profile
- Check section >> What's New <<
- Check the >> COMMENTS << sections, unzip the file, and read the user manual on how to. Plus two sets of files.
- If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.
Note:Keep in mind that "Predator" should be tested on a demo account, before any use.
Useful Links:
Installation Guide
- For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
- How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586
We buy many varied EA's - this seller applies a unique and balanced approached to profitable EA development. We have bought several EA's from this seller, and will continue to buy more. His customer care and service is outstanding!