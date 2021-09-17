PredatorEA

5

Introduction to Predator EA

Predator is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to simplify and enhance forex trading. This EA is pre-optimized for various currency pairs and timeframes, making it suitable for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution.

Specifications

  • Platform: MT5
  • Account Type: Hedge accounts are recommended for optimal performance.

Testing is vital to unlock Predator’s potential:

  • Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to evaluate performance across all available currency pairs, identifying top performers like XAUUSD-H1.
  • Adjust settings to suit your broker’s conditions, as performance varies by account and market environment.

Why Choose Predator?
Predator stands out for its blend of simplicity and advanced automation, pre-optimized for efficiency, and adaptable to various strategies. Its future upgrades and dedicated support make it a long-term investment for traders seeking consistent results.

For any questions or support, feel free to contact us directly.

Key Citations

  • Predator EA Developer Profile
  • Check section  >> What's New <<
  • Check the >> COMMENTS  << sections, unzip the file, and read the user manual on how to. Plus two sets of files.
  • If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously. 

Note:

Keep in mind that "Predator" should be tested on a demo account, before any use.

    Useful Links:

     Installation Guide

    Testing

    WARNING: I sell all my products only via MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scams. 

    Reviews 1
    Alan Lo
    791
    Alan Lo 2022.06.29 09:02 
     

    We buy many varied EA's - this seller applies a unique and balanced approached to profitable EA development. We have bought several EA's from this seller, and will continue to buy more. His customer care and service is outstanding!

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    Alan Lo
    791
    Alan Lo 2022.06.29 09:02 
     

    We buy many varied EA's - this seller applies a unique and balanced approached to profitable EA development. We have bought several EA's from this seller, and will continue to buy more. His customer care and service is outstanding!

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