Adam is a flexible and robust expert advisor designed for traders who value simplicity, reliability, and broad applicability across financial markets.

The EA delivers excellent usability on any timeframe, allowing you to adjust trading frequency according to your preferences. On shorter timeframes such as H1, Adam generates a higher number of trades, while on higher timeframes like H12 or daily, the trading frequency is lower and more selective. This adaptability makes it suitable for both active and patient trading styles.

Adam is not limited to a specific currency pair or timeframe. It performs effectively on Forex pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, altcoins, meme coins, and many other instruments. To discover the best symbols for your strategy, simply spend a few minutes testing the EA in the MT5 Strategy Tester using the symbols you have enabled in the Market Watch window.

Key Features and Design Philosophy

Adam is a clean, purely algorithmic trading system—the type that works best on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The latest update brings a carefully optimized and minimalist user interface with a limited number of input parameters. This design eliminates unnecessary complexity while still providing full control when needed.

The inputs are clear, well-labeled, and come with sensible default values and ranges. Most traders will only need to adjust three things:

Fixed lot size (volume)

Enable or disable the trailing stop.

Enable or disable the break-even stop.

By default, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are set to 0 (disabled). Instead, Adam uses intelligent signal thresholds (30 for opening trades and 15 for closing) to enter and exit positions via market orders. This approach keeps the logic straightforward and effective.

Important Notes

The backtests shown in the screenshots below were performed with a minimal risk of just 0.01 lots purely for demonstration purposes. They cover various instruments including indices, metals, and others across different timeframes.

lots purely for demonstration purposes. They cover various instruments including indices, metals, and others across different timeframes. When running Adam on multiple symbols simultaneously, it is mandatory to assign a unique magic number for each chart to avoid conflicts.

to assign a for each chart to avoid conflicts. For uninterrupted operation, we recommend using a VPS or keeping your computer running 24/7.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account Type: Hedge

By purchasing this Expert Advisor, you gain lifetime access to all future updates and upgraded versions that will be released periodically.

WARNING: All my products are sold exclusively through the official MQL5.com website. If you see this EA offered anywhere else, it may be a scam.