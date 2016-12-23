MACD Colored ZeroLag

4.73

It is the MQL5 version of zero lag MACD that was available for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9993

Also there was a colored version of it here but it had some problems: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8703

I fixed the MT4 version which has 95 lines of code. It took me 5 days to write the MT5 version.(reading the logs and testing multiple times and finding out the difference of MT5 and MT4!)

My first MQL5 version of this indicator had 400 lines of code but I optimized my own code again and now for reading all of the history it has around 290 lines of code!

In My first MQL5 version of this indicator I used IMAonArray from MT5 site and it used to take 8 seconds to load for the first time for calculating 700 candles!

As MT5 does not have iMAonArray and the code iMAOnArrayMQL4 from https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81 has some loops with too much cycles, so I rewrote it.

Also the time series in MT5 is from old to new candles ( from left to right ) but in MT4 the time array is set as timeseries by default, so it is from new to old ( right to left ). As the indicator was coded somehow that I couldn't simply set arrays as timeseries ( change their direction ) and get the correct results, so I had to change all the loops and write my own method to calculate all the candles of history.

As the original code was free, I will share product for free in market too. hope it will be useful for getting faster signals than the traditional MACD.


Indicator parameters

  • FastEMA - default is 12. the number for setting the faster EMA period.
  • SlowEMA - default is 26. the number for setting the slower EMA period. It's value should be greater than the FastEMA.
  • SignalEMA - default is 9. The number for setting the period for calculating the Signal line which is drawn in blue color.
Reviews 17
Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.10.10 16:54 
 

Каждый индикатор подходит под те задачи, для решения которых он и создавался. Нормальный индикатор. Спасибо!

ChaiDallas
34
ChaiDallas 2025.09.18 04:38 
 

A free and great standard indicator that helps distinguish the trend of MACD

Thanawat Inchaiwong
39
Thanawat Inchaiwong 2025.05.21 12:58 
 

กำลังใช้อยู๋ดีมากๆ อยากได้โค้ดต้องทำอย่างไรบ้าง

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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This indicator is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to identify Order Blocks (Supply and Demand zones) and filter them using Trading Volume and Market Volatility (ATR). The Original code was a tradingview pinescript indicator that Mr.Mehdi Pirhayati shared for free. so I share this Metatrader5 Version of it for free too. How It Works: Swing Detection: The indicator identifies valid market swing highs and lows based on your chosen SwingLength . Order Block Creation: When the
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This is a multi-timeframe Ichimoku Kinko Hyo signal analyzer indicator. As you know, Ichimoku consists of 5 lines (Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Chikou Span, Senkou Span A & B which create the Kumo Cloud). Ichimoku is a simple indicator like Moving Average, but the method they use makes it a very good tool in detecting market conditions and trend with which you can open trades in the best location and stay in the trade till the most profitable price. As this indicator has lots of lines and we should co
Fisher Divergence detector MultiTimeFrame MT4
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This is the multi-time frame Fisher Divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4, with signal arrows and a Signals panel which is freely movable showing the last signals and their time in color. The indicator draws some lines based on signal time. On the time frames below H4, the indicator scans for H4 divergence signals and draws it on chart with thick trend lines, and also it draws arrows for them. And also it scans the current time frame and draws a line at divergence location and places signal arro
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This is a multi timeframe indicator to show the direction of the trend in multiple timeframes. The calculations are based on some original indicators but with special settings that is working for years and in combination with some newer indicator formulas. The indicator has multiple arrows based on various timeframe signals so that user can clearly see which signal is for which timeframe. Also draws horizontal lines with different thickness settings and colors from various latest signals so that
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This is a program in the form of an EA that attaches to a chart in MetaTrader 4. Then, by using API from Bittrex, Binance websites, it downloads the history of altcoins. By selecting a pair name, the EA automatically downloads all time frames history (Daily,H12,H4,H2,H1,M30,M15,M5,M3,M1) so there is no need to attach multiple EAs to different charts. You can select one pair from Bittrex and 4 pairs from Binance exchange with one running EA and create up to 15 timeframes for 5 different pairs. Th
FSB Sessions VWAP
Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
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This MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed for Intraday Institutional Volatility and Mean Reversion strategies . It visually isolates trading sessions, scales to true session price extremes, and anchors cumulative Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) streams to specific session opens. *** Set London and Newyork times based on your broker clock. the default is set based on brokers that are GMT+3. Usually in the next trading day or trading sessions Price tends to retest  the last session's Vwap and i
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449026
134
449026 2026.01.03 04:56 
 

thank you for the indicator

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.10.10 16:54 
 

Каждый индикатор подходит под те задачи, для решения которых он и создавался. Нормальный индикатор. Спасибо!

ChaiDallas
34
ChaiDallas 2025.09.18 04:38 
 

A free and great standard indicator that helps distinguish the trend of MACD

lz1354
16
lz1354 2025.08.10 12:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thanawat Inchaiwong
39
Thanawat Inchaiwong 2025.05.21 12:58 
 

กำลังใช้อยู๋ดีมากๆ อยากได้โค้ดต้องทำอย่างไรบ้าง

zhangjiaoyang
34
zhangjiaoyang 2025.05.08 02:08 
 

非常感谢

Gridnout
14
Gridnout 2025.03.27 09:13 
 

Понравилось как обычный МАКД можно верх-низ настроить под разные цвета, но частенько глючит, ровная линия и пика, приходится частенько обновлять график. Раньше вроде выкрашивались в разные цвета стандартные МАКД, но в MT5 низ и верх под один цвет.

Trader.261
14
Trader.261 2024.12.17 14:53 
 

It's a powerful tool to indicate the strength of a microtrend. i use it in my trading coupled with moving averages. Congratulations to the programmers

Krambuk
14
Krambuk 2024.09.06 12:42 
 

Excellent!

Mahdi Abbas Ahmed Ali Alrayes
659
Mahdi Abbas Ahmed Ali Alrayes 2023.11.11 08:58 
 

it's nice

Anderson Gallozio De Freitas
128
Anderson Gallozio De Freitas 2023.09.02 14:13 
 

THANK YOU SO MUCH

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2022.11.08 02:25 
 

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Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.07.23 14:25 
 

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[Deleted] 2019.01.07 19:05 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.11.29 19:03 
 

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Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 02:48 
 

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Nork
6187
Nork 2017.01.31 07:00 
 

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