Hulk
- Experts
-
Dragan Drenjanin🔴 My products on MQL5 → https://www.mql5.com/en/users/drgandra/seller
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 25 June 2025
- Activations: 5
The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5
The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR, USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1 timeframe. For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation.
Key Features:
- Multi-symbol trading on the same chart (use a comma as a separator). Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD
- 50 Independent Strategies: Includes 22 indicator-based and 28 candlestick pattern-based strategies, which can be used individually or combined for enhanced flexibility.
- User-Friendly Operation: Activate the robot on supported symbols, set your preferred risk level, and start trading instantly.
- Advanced Customization: Optimize specific signal modules and parameters for different symbols or strategies to suit your trading style.
- Ready for Immediate Use: Pre-configured for quick deployment, ideal for traders who want to skip extensive testing.
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Account Type: Any
- Updates: Lifetime access to new, upgraded versions of The Hulk, released periodically.
Test the robot with default settings and adjust your risk within the strategy tester to identify the best symbols for trading.
Important: Test The Hulk on a demo account before live trading to ensure optimal performance.
Purchase Now and unleash the power of The Hulk in your trading!
Useful Links:
Installation Guide
- For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
- How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586
WARNING: I sell all my products only via MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scam.
One of the best EAs I have seen in market - all EAs from this author