The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5

The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR, USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1 timeframe. For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation.

Key Features:

Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator). Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD

use a comma as a separator). 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and 28 candlestick pattern-based strategies, which can be used individually or combined for enhanced flexibility.

: Includes 22 indicator-based and 28 candlestick pattern-based strategies, which can be used individually or combined for enhanced flexibility. User-Friendly Operation : Activate the robot on supported symbols, set your preferred risk level, and start trading instantly.

: Activate the robot on supported symbols, set your preferred risk level, and start trading instantly. Advanced Customization : Optimize specific signal modules and parameters for different symbols or strategies to suit your trading style.

: Optimize specific signal modules and parameters for different symbols or strategies to suit your trading style. Ready for Immediate Use : Pre-configured for quick deployment, ideal for traders who want to skip extensive testing.

: Pre-configured for quick deployment, ideal for traders who want to skip extensive testing. Platform : MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account Type : Any

: Any Updates: Lifetime access to new, upgraded versions of The Hulk, released periodically.

Test the robot with default settings and adjust your risk within the strategy tester to identify the best symbols for trading.

Important: Test The Hulk on a demo account before live trading to ensure optimal performance.

Purchase Now and unleash the power of The Hulk in your trading!

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Link All my apps: Link Installation Guide For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498 Testing How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586