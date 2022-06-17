TripleDouble

5

Triple Double EA—A Surprisingly Powerful Little Beast

Honestly, I have to admit—Triple Double is a quirky little robot. When I say "little," I don't mean the number of inputs; I mean the core mechanism I built inside it. Why quirky? Because it consistently performs far better than I ever expected. Sometimes even I look back at the code and wonder how something so seemingly simple turned out to be this effective. This EA shines on lower timeframes like M15 and M30, but it also delivers excellent results on H1 and higher.  Built into the robot is a reverse signal option that flips trades, adding extra adaptability.  In realistic conditions, Triple Double is capable of generating 15–20% annual account growth. If you're happy with steady, moderate returns, this could be your go-to tool. My personal recommendation, however, is to use it as part of a larger, diversified portfolio—that's where it truly excels. For uninterrupted operation, keep the MT5 platform running 24/7 (ideally on a reliable VPS) during the 5 trading days of the week.

Key Features

  • Advanced Signal Generation Entry signals based on MACD, ADX, and Bulls Power. Exit rules enhanced by RVI and RSI for optimal timing.
  • Flexible Trading Modes Buy-only, sell-only, or both directions—fully customizable to match your market bias.
  • Built-in reverse option. Flip signal.
  • Risk Management Fixed lot size for predictable position sizing.
  • Trailing Stop: ATR-based trailing stop to secure profits as the trade moves in your favor.
  • Break-Even Protection Automatically moves stop loss to break-even once a predefined profit level is reached.
  • Highly Customizable Adjust indicator periods, signal strength, ATR coefficients, and risk parameters to suit your strategy.

Why Choose Triple Double EA?

  • Proven Precision—Multi-indicator confirmation reduces false signals and improves trade quality.
  • Smart Profit Protection—Trailing stop and break-even features lock in gains while limiting downside.
  • Adaptable & Reliable—Works across multiple timeframes and symbols; optimal setups found via personal testing.
  • Portfolio-Friendly—Delivers steady growth ideal for long-term, diversified trading systems.

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account Type: Hedging recommended
  • Lifetime Updates: Free access to all future versions and improvements
  • Recommended Operation: Run 24/7 on a VPS for best results

Support & Resources

Helpful Guides

Important: Always test Triple Double EA extensively on a demo account before live trading.

Triple Double—Small in complexity, big in performance. 

    WARNING: I sell all my products exclusively via the MQL5 website. If you see this product elsewhere, be aware of potential scams.
    Reviews 1
    Alan Lo
    791
    Alan Lo 2022.06.29 09:01 
     

    We buy many varied EA's - this seller applies a unique and balanced approached to profitable EA development. We have bought several EA's from this seller, and will continue to buy more. His customer care and service is outstanding!

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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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    Experts
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    Experts
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    Alan Lo
    791
    Alan Lo 2022.06.29 09:01 
     

    We buy many varied EA's - this seller applies a unique and balanced approached to profitable EA development. We have bought several EA's from this seller, and will continue to buy more. His customer care and service is outstanding!

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