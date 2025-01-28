Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5
The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management.
Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss, setting multiple take profits, and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other practical features that allow traders to execute their trades more professionally and accurately.
Expert Installation & User Guide
Specifications Table for 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert
The table below shows the details and specifications of the 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert:
|
Category
|
Capital Management – Risk Management – Trading Tool
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Risk and Capital Management
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Intra-day Trading
|
Markets Traded
|
Forex – Stocks – Indices
3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert at a Glance
The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized product that allows traders to manage their trades more easily, improve their risk management, set multiple take profits, and secure profits using the Partial Close and Break Even functionalities.
This expert features a management panel that helps traders execute their trades more simply and comfortably.
Buy Trades
In the 1-hour EUR/USD chart, the features of the "3TP Easy Trade Pad" expert are well displayed.
This expert shows the entry point in purple and the take profit level in green, calculated based on the stop loss and a risk-to-reward ratio of 2. The expert panel can be moved on the chart to remain accessible to the trader. By using this expert, traders can improve their trade management and enhance their trading performance.
Sell Trades
In the 1-hour USD/JPY chart, a sell trade is displayed with an entry point, stop loss, and take profit levels set. The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert allows traders to reduce their risk and store profits more effectively and easily using the Partial Close and Break Even functionalities.
Settings of the 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert
The image below shows all the settings sections in the 3TP Easy Trade Pad panel:
Setting
• One Click Trading: Enable/Disable trade execution with confirmation
• Having Take Profit: Enable/Disable execution of take profit in trades
• Having Stop Loss: Enable/Disable execution of stop loss in trades
• Virtual TP & SL: Enable/Disable execution of trades virtually
• Partial Close: Enable/Disable partial closure of 50% of trades
• Show all TP & SL: Show trades from the server to the expert’s list
Panel
Order
• Buy and Sell: Execute buy and sell trades instantly
• p and sell.p: Execute buy and sell trades as pending
Lot
N/A: Set volume size
Risk
• SL Type: Set stop loss based on dollar amount ($), balance percentage (%), or pips (P)
Reward
• Single TP RR: Set risk-to-reward ratio
• Multiple TP: Set multiple take profit levels with specified values
PM
• B All: "Risk-Free" option
• C All: Close all positions
• C Last: Close the last position
• Visual: Display the risk-to-reward visually
• Time to the Next Bar: Time remaining until the current candle closes
Conclusion
The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized product offered. This expert helps traders improve their trade management, capital management, risk management, and profit management. Traders can customize their settings in the main panel according to their strategies and execute their trades effectively.
