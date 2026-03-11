RS Trade Copier MT5

3.5

RS Trade Copier - the ultra-fast local trade copier with a real graphical interface. Stop typing account numbers manually. No more 200+ cryptic inputs.

A reliable and flexible tool for copying trading operations between multiple MT5 and MT4 terminals. It suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors. It enables trade synchronization from one or multiple Providers to one or multiple Clients with high precision and minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration as well as advanced manual settings. Does not interfere with manually opened trades or other expert advisors. All operations executed locally within MT5, without external servers.

RS Trade Copier vs Other Solutions

RS Trade Copier Other Solutions
Setup Visual step-by-step wizard.
Setup takes ~1 minute. 		200+ cryptic input parameters.
Setup takes ~20 minutes.
Speed Asynchronous trade operations.
Closing a batch of 50 positions takes just ~1 second. 		Slow sequential execution.
Closing a batch of 50 positions takes ~25 sec.
GUI Real graphical interface with tooltips in 11 languages.
Clear without manuals. 		Long list of parameters in the Inputs tab of the EA properties.
Requires reading all docs.
Bulk Operations Full support.
Bulk position closing on Client works instantly — just like on Provider. 		No support.
Bulk position closing on Client simply does NOT happen.
Positions remain open, leading to potential losses.

Development has been ongoing since 2008. The tool has undergone extensive testing and is used in live trading.

Free Demo: RS Trade Copier v8.21 Demo.ex5

Download the free demo and see for yourself:

  • Fully functional - all features available without limitations
  • 24 hours of testing - enough to evaluate the speed and convenience
  • Demo accounts only - no risk to real money

How to install the demo (step-by-step guide)

Cross-Platform Copying

RS Trade Copier MT5 is fully compatible with the MT4 version and supports copying in any combination:

  • MT5 -> MT4
  • MT4 -> MT5
  • MT5 -> MT5
  • MT4 -> MT4 *

To copy between different platform versions (MT4 <-> MT5), you additionally need to purchase RS Trade Copier MT4.

* For MT4 to MT4 copying, the MT4 version alone is sufficient.

Core Advantages

RS Trade Copier is an industrial-grade system where every detail is thought through and optimized:

  • Speed - boosted mode for ultra-fast copying

  • Reliability - multi-level protection against failures

  • Flexibility - individual settings for each pair (provider / symbol)

  • Convenience - user-friendly graphical interface with a step-by-step setup wizard

  • Clarity - tooltips in 11 languages (everything is clear without manuals)

  • Architecture - optimized algorithms and smart logic

This is not just a trade copying tool. It is a powerful ecosystem where speed, reliability and control are combined with ease of use.

Key Features

  • Two modes: Provider and Client.

  • Intuitive graphical interface with a step‑by‑step setup wizard.

  • 11‑language tooltips for every control - no guessing.

  • Automatic detection of active providers.

  • Flexible copying rules for each trading symbol.

  • Complete support for partial position closure.

  • Reverse: ability to invert trades.

  • Automatic symbol mapping: automatic adaptation to different brokers.

  • Minimal latency: executes trades in fractions of a second.

  • Supports multi-terminal configurations.

Usage Examples

  • Copying to Multiple Accounts
    One provider and several clients.

  • Signal Aggregation
    Multiple providers and one client.

  • Flexible Configurations
    Multiple providers and several clients in any combination.

Who Benefits from RS Trade Copier?

  • Traders managing client funds.

  • Signal providers and arbitrage systems.

  • Investors using multiple terminals.

  • Algo-traders replicating trades across multiple accounts.

How Many Times Do You Need to Purchase RS Trade Copier to Start Copying?

Once.

A single purchase of RS Trade Copier gives you 20 activations. Each activation is one computer or Windows VPS.

Important: this refers to a classic Windows VPS. The built-in "Virtual Hosting" service from MetaQuotes (renting a virtual terminal directly in MT5) is not suitable for trade copying. To copy trades, you need a computer (desktop PC or laptop) or a full Windows VPS where you can install your own software and configure terminals manually.

How it works in practice:

You purchase the product once. That's it. Now you can install RS Trade Copier on 20 different computers or Windows VPS. On each of those devices, you can run any number of MT5 terminals from any brokers. In each terminal - any number of accounts: real, demo, or contest.

All these accounts will work. One purchase covers everything.

The only requirement: each terminal must be logged into the MQL5 community account (the one you used to purchase the product). It takes a minute: enter your login and password in the terminal settings, and all your purchases become available.

Why 20 activations?

You can use them all at once - install the product on all your computers and Windows VPS. Or keep some as a reserve. This is useful when you change a computer, replace a motherboard or processor, or reinstall the operating system. Each such change counts as a new device and requires a new activation. With 20 activations, you have a large reserve for years ahead.

In short:
1 purchase = 20 activations = 20 different computers or Windows VPS = unlimited terminals and accounts on each device.


RS Trade Copier Setup Guide    |    How to install the demo (step-by-step guide)

#Tags: local trade copier, local copier, copy trading, copy trade, trade copy, social trade, social trading, copytrading, trade copier, copy trader, mirror trading, orders copier, trade mirrors.

Reviews 3
Иван Прибыток
23
Иван Прибыток 2026.05.28 10:45 
 

я перепробовал кучу разных копировщиков и у всех были проблемы разные. Этот очень достоин, такой простой настройки я еще не встреча. Скорость синхронизации между терминалами космическая, как будто я юзаю софт который стоит десятки тысяч долларов. Автору респект.

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Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
1340
Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2026.08.08 11:37 
 

Dissappointed with this copier program.. kinda looks like a joke. the inputs are literally non-existent....

Boris Sedov
11994
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.08.09 10:37
Hello! I understand your frustration, and I am sorry for the experience. The issue you encountered is likely related to how the copier works: to copy trades, the provider and the client must run on the same device — a single computer or Windows VPS. They cannot be on two separate PCs or in different countries. This is why the client could not find the provider. At the same time, you can install and use the copier on up to 20 different devices — one purchase gives you 20 activations. But on each of those devices, the provider and the client must run together on that same device to copy trades between them. Regarding the settings — RS Trade Copier was designed specifically to avoid the 200+ cryptic input parameters that other copiers require. Instead of scrolling through endless fields in the EA properties window, all settings are accessed through a step-by-step visual wizard that opens after you launch the copier on a chart. Here is what you need to do:
1. Install both terminals on the same computer or Windows VPS
2. Choose your language in the "Inputs" tab — the visual wizard will guide you through all settings
3. Launch RS Trade Copier on the provider terminal and select "Provider" mode
4. Launch RS Trade Copier on the client terminal and select "Client" mode — it will automatically find the provider There are no 200+ cryptic parameters by design — only a clean graphical interface with tooltips in 11 languages. Setup takes about 1 minute. If you need help setting it up, please contact me via private messages — I will personally walk you through the process.
DaresGonzales
283
DaresGonzales 2026.06.04 14:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boris Sedov
11994
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.04 15:41
Большое спасибо за такой развёрнутый отзыв! Очень рад, что вы оценили скорость — асинхронный движок как раз ради этого и задумывался. Особенно приятно, что вы отметили связку MT4↔MT5 и удобство работы с множеством счетов — я стремился сделать инструмент одновременно простым для новичка и мощным для профессионала. Если будут вопросы или пожелания — пишите, отвечаю лично.
Иван Прибыток
23
Иван Прибыток 2026.05.28 10:45 
 

я перепробовал кучу разных копировщиков и у всех были проблемы разные. Этот очень достоин, такой простой настройки я еще не встреча. Скорость синхронизации между терминалами космическая, как будто я юзаю софт который стоит десятки тысяч долларов. Автору респект.

Boris Sedov
11994
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.04 15:41
Большое спасибо за такой развёрнутый отзыв! Рад, что оценили скорость и простоту настройки — это лучшая награда для разработчика. Если будут вопросы или пожелания — пишите, отвечаю лично.
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