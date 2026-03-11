RS Trade Copier - the ultra-fast local trade copier with a real graphical interface. Stop typing account numbers manually. No more 200+ cryptic inputs.

A reliable and flexible tool for copying trading operations between multiple MT5 and MT4 terminals. It suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors. It enables trade synchronization from one or multiple Providers to one or multiple Clients with high precision and minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration as well as advanced manual settings. Does not interfere with manually opened trades or other expert advisors. All operations executed locally within MT5, without external servers.

RS Trade Copier vs Other Solutions

RS Trade Copier Other Solutions Setup Visual step-by-step wizard.

Setup takes ~1 minute. 200+ cryptic input parameters.

Setup takes ~20 minutes. Speed Asynchronous trade operations.

Closing a batch of 50 positions takes just ~1 second. Slow sequential execution.

Closing a batch of 50 positions takes ~25 sec. GUI Real graphical interface with tooltips in 11 languages.

Clear without manuals. Long list of parameters in the Inputs tab of the EA properties.

Requires reading all docs. Bulk Operations Full support.

Bulk position closing on Client works instantly — just like on Provider. No support.

Bulk position closing on Client simply does NOT happen.

Positions remain open, leading to potential losses.

Development has been ongoing since 2008. The tool has undergone extensive testing and is used in live trading.

Free Demo: RS Trade Copier v8.21 Demo.ex5 Download the free demo and see for yourself: Fully functional - all features available without limitations

24 hours of testing - enough to evaluate the speed and convenience

Demo accounts only - no risk to real money How to install the demo (step-by-step guide)

Cross-Platform Copying

RS Trade Copier MT5 is fully compatible with the MT4 version and supports copying in any combination:

MT5 -> MT4

MT4 -> MT5

MT5 -> MT5

MT4 -> MT4 *

To copy between different platform versions (MT4 <-> MT5), you additionally need to purchase RS Trade Copier MT4.

* For MT4 to MT4 copying, the MT4 version alone is sufficient.

Core Advantages

RS Trade Copier is an industrial-grade system where every detail is thought through and optimized:

Speed - boosted mode for ultra-fast copying

Reliability - multi-level protection against failures

Flexibility - individual settings for each pair (provider / symbol)

Convenience - user-friendly graphical interface with a step-by-step setup wizard

Clarity - tooltips in 11 languages (everything is clear without manuals)

Architecture - optimized algorithms and smart logic

This is not just a trade copying tool. It is a powerful ecosystem where speed, reliability and control are combined with ease of use.

Key Features

Two modes: Provider and Client .

Intuitive graphical interface with a step‑by‑step setup wizard.

11‑language tooltips for every control - no guessing.

Automatic detection of active providers.

Flexible copying rules for each trading symbol.

Complete support for partial position closure .

Reverse : ability to invert trades.

Automatic symbol mapping : automatic adaptation to different brokers.

Minimal latency : executes trades in fractions of a second.

Supports multi-terminal configurations.

Usage Examples

Copying to Multiple Accounts

One provider and several clients.

Signal Aggregation

Multiple providers and one client.

Flexible Configurations

Multiple providers and several clients in any combination.

Who Benefits from RS Trade Copier?

Traders managing client funds.

Signal providers and arbitrage systems.

Investors using multiple terminals.

Algo-traders replicating trades across multiple accounts.

How Many Times Do You Need to Purchase RS Trade Copier to Start Copying?

Once.

A single purchase of RS Trade Copier gives you 20 activations. Each activation is one computer or Windows VPS.

Important: this refers to a classic Windows VPS. The built-in "Virtual Hosting" service from MetaQuotes (renting a virtual terminal directly in MT5) is not suitable for trade copying. To copy trades, you need a computer (desktop PC or laptop) or a full Windows VPS where you can install your own software and configure terminals manually.

How it works in practice:

You purchase the product once. That's it. Now you can install RS Trade Copier on 20 different computers or Windows VPS. On each of those devices, you can run any number of MT5 terminals from any brokers. In each terminal - any number of accounts: real, demo, or contest.

All these accounts will work. One purchase covers everything.

The only requirement: each terminal must be logged into the MQL5 community account (the one you used to purchase the product). It takes a minute: enter your login and password in the terminal settings, and all your purchases become available.

Why 20 activations?

You can use them all at once - install the product on all your computers and Windows VPS. Or keep some as a reserve. This is useful when you change a computer, replace a motherboard or processor, or reinstall the operating system. Each such change counts as a new device and requires a new activation. With 20 activations, you have a large reserve for years ahead.

In short:

1 purchase = 20 activations = 20 different computers or Windows VPS = unlimited terminals and accounts on each device.



RS Trade Copier Setup Guide | How to install the demo (step-by-step guide)





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