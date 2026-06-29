Trade Builder MT5

5

Product Title

Trade Builder - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart

Short Description

Simplify your trading with Trade Builder, a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager. Set up your entry, stop loss, and take profit directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time.

Overview

Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder eliminates manual risk calculations by providing a visual, draggable dashboard directly on your MetaTrader chart. Adjust your levels and the tool instantly handles your risk math, enabling one-click trade execution or hotkey operations.

Key Features:

  • Interactive Visual Trading: Adjust Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels directly on the chart using draggable horizontal lines.
  • Smart Lot Size Calculator: Automatically calculates exact lot sizes based on your risk preference (Fixed Lot, Risk in Cash $, or Risk in Account %).
  • On-Chart Real-Time Stats: Displays key trade metrics directly on the level lines: price, pips distance, risk/reward percentage, cash value, and dynamic risk reward ratio.
  • Hotkeys for Execution Speed: Execute trades instantly with E , reset levels to current market price with R , and toggle panel visibility with T .
  • Highly Customizable Layout: Adjust width, pin the panel to the right, and show/hide specific UI buttons and chart lines.
  • Single-Target Operation: Fully operational supporting one Take Profit (TP) target for disciplined trading setups.

Direct Download Links:

• Download MetaTrader 5 Version: Trade Builder MT5 on MQL5 Market

• Download MetaTrader 4 Version: Trade Builder MT4 on MQL5 Market



=================== Arabic Description - الوصف باللغة العربية ===================


عنوان المنتج

Trade Builder - مساعد التداول البصري وإدارة المخاطر على الشارت

وصف قصير

أداة Trade Builder هي عبارة عن مساعد تداول مرئي (Trade Assistant) ومدير صفقات ذكي (Trade Manager) يسمح لك بالتداول من الشارت مباشرة، مع حساب فوري لحجم العقد (Lot Size) ونسبة العائد للمخاطرة (risk reward ratio) تلقائياً عند سحب الخطوط.

نظرة عامة

تعتبر إدارة الصفقات (Trade Management) حجر الأساس للنجاح في الأسواق. تم تصميم أداة Trade Builder لتوفر لك لوحة تحكم بصرية وتفاعلية كاملة على الرسم البياني، مما يلغي تماماً الحاجة للحسابات اليدوية أو استخدام حاسبات خارجية. بمجرد تحريك مستويات الدخول وجني الأرباح ووقف الخسارة، تقوم الأداة بحساب كل شيء ديناميكياً لتنفذ صفقاتك بنقرة واحدة أو بلمسة زر.

أبرز المميزات:

  • التداول البصري التفاعلي (Interactive Visual Trading): تحكم وضبط مستويات الدخول، وقف الخسارة (SL)، وجني الأرباح (TP) مباشرة على الشارت عبر سحب الخطوط وإفلاتها.
  • حاسبة اللوت الذكية (Smart Lot Sizer): تحسب الأداة حجم العقد ديناميكياً بناءً على المخاطرة المحددة (لوت ثابت، مخاطرة بمبلغ مالي $، أو نسبة مئوية % من الحساب).
  • إحصائيات فورية على خطوط المستويات: تعرض البيانات مباشرة على مستويات الشارت تشمل: السعر، مسافة النقاط (Pips)، النسبة المئوية للمخاطرة أو الربح، والقيمة النقدية المقابلة، بالإضافة لـ risk reward ratio.
  • اختصارات سريعة بلوحة المفاتيح: تنفيذ فوري للصفقة عبر زر E ، إعادة تعيين الأهداف لسعر السوق عبر زر R ، وإظهار/إخفاء اللوحة التفاعلية عبر زر T .
  • واجهة مرنة وقابلة للتخصيص: إمكانية تغيير عرض اللوحة، تثبيتها على الجانب الأيمن، وإخفاء أو إظهار الأزرار والتفاصيل الفنية حسب رغبتك.
  • دعم مستوى هدف واحد (Take Profit): تدعم هذه النسخة مستوى هدف واحد لتشجيع الانضباط والالتزام بالخطة في التداول.

روابط التحميل المباشرة:

• تحميل نسخة الميتاتريدر 5 (MT5): اضغط هنا لتحميل Trade Builder MT5

• تحميل نسخة الميتاتريدر 4 (MT4): اضغط هنا لتحميل Trade Builder MT4

Reviews 2
Csaba Simon
485
Csaba Simon 2026.07.15 19:57 
 

YES THANK YOU ... better than some paid versions as well. Very useful tool

9989498350
19
9989498350 2026.07.10 07:57 
 

One of Best Trade Entry Tool, Thank you.

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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart MA PRO (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description Professional advanced edition of Smart Moving Average with 12 custom MA types, smart alert system, two-color trend line, and integrated SmartView control panel on chart. Combines professional power and high performance with ease of use and smart interface. Overview Smart Moving Average PRO is a comprehensive upgrade from the free version, providing 8 additional advanced moving average types (HMA, KAMA, DEMA, TEMA,
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Csaba Simon
485
Csaba Simon 2026.07.15 19:57 
 

YES THANK YOU ... better than some paid versions as well. Very useful tool

Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
3697
Reply from developer Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara 2026.07.19 23:21
You are welcome Csaba, thank you for your support.
9989498350
19
9989498350 2026.07.10 07:57 
 

One of Best Trade Entry Tool, Thank you.

Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
3697
Reply from developer Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara 2026.07.19 23:20
You are welcome, thank you for your support.
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