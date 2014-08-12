Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive the signal after that time.

The copier allows copying to local and remote receivers at the same time. Each provider account can copy to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers at the same time. If you want more remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 version, which allows unlimited remote receivers.

This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Trade Copier Pro.

Highlight features:

- Copy to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts.

- One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers

- One receiver can receive trades from multiple providers.

- One provider can copy separate signals through separate channels.

- Provider/Receiver can manage his Receiver/Provider list via powered database managing system without additional tool (add, remove, edit, enable/disable, set expiry).

- The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive the signal after that time.

- Receiver list can be edited either inside MT4 or by exported .csv file.

- Switchable between Remote mode (copy over internet) and Local mode (copy within the same PC/Server).

- Switchable between Trade protocol (copy trades) and Signal protocol (send/receive signal alert only).

- In Remote mode, the copier still send signals to local receivers at the same time.

- Allows to filter copy SL and TP.

- Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.

- Allows inverted copying.

- Filter include/exclude time to copy new trades.

- Filter include/exclude symbols to copy.

- Push comment to copied trades at receiver account.

- Send signal notification to email, mobile and telegram.

- Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.

- Real-time control panel.

- Easy and friendly interface.