ManHedger MT5

4.83

THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT.

Manual & Test Version

Please TEST this product before BUYING and watch my video about it.

The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold.

Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version!

MT4 Version 

I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA.

With this Expert Advisor, you can:

  • Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets.
  • Create Grid trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets.
  • Place orders easily and clearly.
  • Display your trades/strategies on the chart.
  • Display your Take Profits/Stop Losses as a percentage.
  • Display volume in monetary amount.
  • Use Trailing StopLoss and Riskreward ratios.
  • Manage your open trades & pending orders
  • Limit your Drawdown & Profits
  • Create Hedging Strategies
  • Open trades with partial takeprofits
  • Open trades with automatic breakeven

This tool has helped me solve many of my own problems, and now I'm trying to help others as well. It can function as both a trade manager and a trading bot at the same time.

The trading strategy I use this utility for is based on the following idea: Most people lose trading forex. Betting against the sentiment with grid strategies seemed to be a profitable strategy for me. Zone Recovery strategies excel at trending market conditions. This is a huge advantage, because predicting direction is much harder than predicting high volatility. Initialising Zone Recovery strategies before news events is another key element of my personal trading strategy.

My advice for using the product:
  • When interpreting zone recovery or grid strategies, it is advisable to set a risk much higher than the gain, with a recommended Risk-Reward ratio of at least 15:1.
  • When changing the gain or risk of a running strategy, it is not recommended to set a much higher gain or a much lower risk, as it may have negative effects on the well-calculated strategies.
  • I do not recommend running zone recovery and grid strategies at the same time on the same security.
  • Setting the EA for the same securities multiple times with the same magic numbers may result in unexpected errors. (The EA distinguishes other EAs with the help of symbols and magic numbers).
  • I do not recommend using the grid strategy with an Orderstep or Density set too high, as the starting order may be too small.
  • I recommend using the EA for securities which have the account currency as either the base or margin currency.
  • With price changing the size of a lot in your base currency may change, re-enter the volume if you are calculating in monetary amount.
  • Don't remove Expert/close chart/close MetaTrader, when a strategy is running.
  • If the Balance is 0 the Expert won't work.

If you encounter any issues or have any feedback, recommendations, or questions regarding the program, please do not hesitate to contact me. I am committed to addressing any concerns and fulfilling your requirements to ensure the best possible experience with the product.


I'm constantly trying to improve this product and new versions can be expected.

I hope I could be of assistance, and that you will find this utility useful.

#Tags: Grid Tool Manual Grid Grid Manual Hedge Tool Hedge Manual Manual Hedge Hedging tool Strategy Builder grid strategy creator hedge strategy trade manager order manager visual display order display trade management trailing stop trailing sl riskreward tool prop firm challenge prop challenge trade assistant order grid management grid trading equity protector protect equity risk manager risk tool drawdown protect drawdown limiter  close all sl breakeven partial takeprofit partial tp partial sl modify trade modify, trade manager
Reviews 13
Stefan Flachsbarth
170
Stefan Flachsbarth 2026.03.23 15:12 
 

Very useful tool with a lot of options and configurations to make trading easier.

Tohir Dwi
29
Tohir Dwi 2024.06.27 15:51 
 

great project and tools, keep upgrade to be much better...

Jacques Van Echteld
218
Jacques Van Echteld 2024.03.17 10:31 
 

Very good and usefull ea!

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Stefan Flachsbarth
170
Stefan Flachsbarth 2026.03.23 15:12 
 

Very useful tool with a lot of options and configurations to make trading easier.

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.03.23 15:41
I'm very thankful for your review, it means a lot to me and I'm glad I could help.
Thoriq Jameel
817
Thoriq Jameel 2024.07.28 07:24 
 

This EA have potential to make money, but still need updates to make more stable, need more option in hedge mode, sometimes we need sqeeze, and sometimes sqeeze becomes a problem, if this option is managed to off, in trade running will make more beneficial to trader, just my option, overall great tool to have for every trader. scalping or daytrading.

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2024.07.28 14:40
Thank you for your honest review! I can not find a good for all solution for the squeezing in hedge, I'm open for all recommendations
Tohir Dwi
29
Tohir Dwi 2024.06.27 15:51 
 

great project and tools, keep upgrade to be much better...

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2024.06.27 18:53
Thanks a lot for the review
Juan Carlos del Carmen
183
Juan Carlos del Carmen 2024.05.22 13:14 
 

It is an useful EA if you understand it properly and definitely I recommend as the same author recommended initially to me from the start to test ManHedger Trader in a demo account to at least get familiar and trained in the different modes available before trading a actual account with trading capital on it. Peter the autor has been very responsive, supportive and open to new suggestions from my side. What's more, I got plenty of support from the very beginning from him even with the demo Man Hedger Trader. So far, hedging was not used yet in my toolbox and I definitely recommend to use hedging in particular cases where for instance you already have loosing trades and your trading systeam has already failed in order to lock in the Equity Drawdown, free up trading margin in your account and mitigate tail risk.

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2024.05.22 13:15
Thanks a lot for the review
Jacques Van Echteld
218
Jacques Van Echteld 2024.03.17 10:31 
 

Very good and usefull ea!

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2024.03.17 23:10
Thanks for taking your time and writing a review, I appreciate it!
Valentin Popa
587
Valentin Popa 2024.02.15 22:20 
 

Very good EA.

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2024.02.16 10:34
Thank you very much for your review, it means a lot to me!
V2DAY
45
V2DAY 2023.12.07 22:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Darko Licardo
1621
Darko Licardo 2023.11.20 11:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2023.11.20 11:18
Thank you very much for your review, means a lot to me!
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1122
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.09.19 16:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2023.09.19 16:52
You can contact me in PM anytime if you have any problems. I'd be happy to help you set the EA up, and help you resolve your problems.
Best regards,
Peter
Hezbon Ogwari Magajo
120
Hezbon Ogwari Magajo 2023.09.17 12:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2023.09.17 12:44
Thank you very much for the review :)
H.L.H
118
H.L.H 2023.08.08 13:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2023.08.08 15:08
Thank you very much!
Andre Schinkel
1722
Andre Schinkel 2023.08.08 08:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2023.08.08 11:39
Thank you for the review!
Duy Dong Dao
321
Duy Dong Dao 2023.08.07 16:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
56366
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2023.08.08 00:17
Thanks for the review
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