Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5

5

Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive the signal after that time.

The copier allows copying to local and remote receivers at the same time. Each provider account can copy to unlimited local and remote receivers at the same time.

This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Unlimited Trade Copier Pro.

Reference:

- For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free.

- For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5.

- For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader.

- If you only need copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier.

- If you only need copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier MT5.

- If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro.

- If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro MT5.

- If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro.

- If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5.


Demo: Click here

Highlight features:

- Copy to unlimited MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts.
- One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers
- One receiver can receive trades from multiple providers.
- One provider can copy separate signals through separate channels.
- Provider/Receiver can manage his Receiver/Provider list via powered database managing system without additional tool (add, remove, edit, enable/disable, set expiry).
- The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive the signal after that time.
- Receiver list can be edited either inside MT5 or by exported .csv file.
- Switchable between Remote mode (copy over internet) and Local mode (copy within the same PC/Server).
- Switchable between Trade protocol (copy trades) and Signal protocol (send/receive signal alert only).
- In Remote mode, the copier still send signals to local receivers at the same time.
- Allows to filter copy SL and TP.
- Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.
- Allows inverted copying.
- Filter include/exclude time to copy new trades.
- Filter include/exclude symbols to copy.
- Push comment to copied trades at receiver account.
- Send signal notification to email, mobile and telegram.
- Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.
- Real-time control panel.
- Easy and friendly interface.

Support

  • For further assistance, please contact me via Telegram: @AutoFxPro
Manual guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735129
Reviews 12
JeffreyAlvarezPanes
77
JeffreyAlvarezPanes 2026.03.12 00:30 
 

I purchased the Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 on March 9, 2026, and I’m extremely impressed with both the product and the author’s support. I contacted the author for help with installation, and he was very accommodating and guided me through everything smoothly. Excellent customer service. The copier itself exceeded my expectations. I honestly didn’t expect it to work this flawlessly, but I was completely proven wrong. Once you understand how to operate it, the tool is very convenient and easy to use. To really test its performance, I ran one copier in Europe, another in the United States, and another in the Philippines. The result: flawless synchronization across all locations with zero issues. This is a high‑quality, reliable, and well‑designed trade copier. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a dependable solution for multi‑server or multi‑location copying.

Marco Tosoni
239
Marco Tosoni 2023.12.11 16:04 
 

Indeed a great software for a very convenient price. It offers all the options needed for a good copytrading service, both locally and remotely in a fast and safe way. It's easy to set and the instruction manual is really clear. Highly recommended.

Yendry Sanchez Garcia
201
Yendry Sanchez Garcia 2023.10.23 13:05 
 

The software is great it gives fast receiving time and execution and it even has an expiration date for admins. therefore are my 5 stars

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Mentfx Mmanage mt5
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Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
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Hong En Wang
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Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
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JeffreyAlvarezPanes
77
JeffreyAlvarezPanes 2026.03.12 00:30 
 

I purchased the Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 on March 9, 2026, and I’m extremely impressed with both the product and the author’s support. I contacted the author for help with installation, and he was very accommodating and guided me through everything smoothly. Excellent customer service. The copier itself exceeded my expectations. I honestly didn’t expect it to work this flawlessly, but I was completely proven wrong. Once you understand how to operate it, the tool is very convenient and easy to use. To really test its performance, I ran one copier in Europe, another in the United States, and another in the Philippines. The result: flawless synchronization across all locations with zero issues. This is a high‑quality, reliable, and well‑designed trade copier. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a dependable solution for multi‑server or multi‑location copying.

Marco Tosoni
239
Marco Tosoni 2023.12.11 16:04 
 

Indeed a great software for a very convenient price. It offers all the options needed for a good copytrading service, both locally and remotely in a fast and safe way. It's easy to set and the instruction manual is really clear. Highly recommended.

Yendry Sanchez Garcia
201
Yendry Sanchez Garcia 2023.10.23 13:05 
 

The software is great it gives fast receiving time and execution and it even has an expiration date for admins. therefore are my 5 stars

Florian Wolfgang Wressnig
404
Florian Wolfgang Wressnig 2023.08.15 13:34 
 

Working Perfect xD

Dreyfus Vasconcelos
170
Dreyfus Vasconcelos 2023.04.05 18:40 
 

Excelent tool!!! :-)

Israel Cebekhulu
35
Israel Cebekhulu 2023.02.09 08:40 
 

This tool should come with payment option from your receivers. eg. if i have 50 receivers (slave accounts) and they paying me 20 percent for copying my trades that should be done via system not direct payment from individuals.

Vu Trung Kien
38543
Reply from developer Vu Trung Kien 2023.02.09 08:47
There is no tool for MT5 can handle the payment between you and your receivers. That's beyond the feature of any EA. Please understand it.
James Bernard Jr Hilliard
157
James Bernard Jr Hilliard 2021.06.15 17:43 
 

Excellent, excellent program. Very easy to use in my opinion. It has worked perfectly in the month I have been using it. I highly recommend it.

Ronaldo Gomes De Oliveira
165
Ronaldo Gomes De Oliveira 2021.04.23 17:54 
 

I have been using it for almost 2 months and I recommend anyone interested in copying demo account signals to real local and remote to pass the signal on to other users without having to install 2 metatraders, very complete, I am extremely satisfied with the purchase , the support is fantastic. In addition to everything you do you can very easily set up to send your entries to your channel via telegram, email and smart phone.

Mark ODonnell
674
Mark ODonnell 2021.03.17 03:02 
 

Amazing support!!! The copier works flawlessly. After a day of intensive testing, next day I took it straight to live and no regret. It copies locally or over the internet almost instantly. I highly recommend this copier and the seller.

Ben
336
Ben 2020.09.02 07:48 
 

Absolutely great product and works perfectly everytime. Excellent customer service and responds super quickly to any questions you might have. Highly recommend this product

GREGORY WILLIAM FINERTY
3148
GREGORY WILLIAM FINERTY 2020.07.30 07:43 
 

Great product - have been using it since May2020 - works perfectly. Good support from the developer. Highly recommended.

Seb286993
61
Seb286993 2019.06.13 14:35 
 

Excellent copier, very complete.

And the support is responsive and competent

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