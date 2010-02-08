Gold Breaout H15

The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD M60 based on Linear Regression,Keltner Channel, HeikenAshi and pending orders. It has been back tested on over 15-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized. Check my other products. They work well in combination with in There is no need in using a large account. I recommend trading from 500 USD with 0.01 or 0.02 lots


Recommended products
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Opal MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Limited Time Offer: 50% Off One-Day Introductory Price! Opal is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop and flexible customizing. Opal also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial ma
BreakTheCage EA
Gerold Roy Baisie
Experts
Minimum Requirements Account Type: ECN / RAW / LOW Spread Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading, or similar ECN brokers Minimum Deposit: $100 (1:100 leverage) Recommended Deposit: $200 (1:100 leverage) Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:100 recommended) VPS: Required for 24/7 operation Core Features Automated BreaktheCage  with adjustable range hours Dynamic position sizing : Fixed, Fixed per Balance, Percentage Risk, or Fixed Money Advanced stop management: Break-even, trailing stop, and dynamic
RatiborX10 MT5
Nikolay Kositsin
Experts
Трендовая торговая система для работы на рынке Forex на одной из десяти валютных пар - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY,XAUUSD. Система может открывать одновременно до десяти позиций с использованием десяти различных, независимых друг от друга алгоритмов входа в пределах одного трендового направления с индивидуальными стопами для каждой позиции. Для каждого алгоритма предусмотрен свой магик-номер. При смене тренда все открытые позиции закрываются одновременн
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
CryptoSecurency
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Experts
Cryptosecurency is a fully automatic trending trading advisor for cryptocurrency trading. The EA enters a trade at moments of increased volatility in the direction of momentum. The impulse is determined according to one of two algorithms: By the percentage change in the price for a certain time period or by the built-in indicators based on Bollinger bands. The ADX indicator can be used to measure the strength of a trend. Trades are closed by Stop Loss / Take Profit. It is not recommended to use
BreakoutMaster
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
This trading robot employs a breakout strategy designed to suit various trading styles. It operates by identifying key volatility points in the market. The robot defines a channel between the highest and lowest points of the last X bars and waits for the price to break these levels to decide whether to open or close a position. The robot goes beyond simply detecting price breakouts; it incorporates additional filters to enhance trade accuracy. These filters include market volatility, which helps
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Revert Edge
Levi Dane Benjamin
2.8 (10)
Experts
Revert Edge is an automated Expert Advisor built around a mean-reversion approach. It is designed for traders who prefer a rules-based system with defined risk controls and a trade frequency that can vary with market conditions. The EA trades multiple instruments and can be used on pairs such as AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURUSD, NZDCAD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, GER40, US500 and others. It is designed to run with minimal setup and can trade multiple symbols from one chart. EA Setup & Guide Why Revert Edge
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Experts
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
PulseX
Ervand Oganesyan
Experts
Smart impulse trading algorithm with managed risk and dynamic control of trade series. Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347041 — request set files via private messages. How PulseX Works PulseX EA is a standalone, thoroughly optimized impulse trading system designed to work across a wide spectrum of currency pairs. The advisor analyzes market microstructure and identifies moments when price forms a short-term impulse and then slows down. This model differs from classic bounce system
Triaxis Trader
ANTON KOMISSARENKO
Experts
TriAxisTrader is an automated trading system designed around the  Triple Screen Method by Alexander Elder. By analyzing three different timeframes simultaneously, the Expert Advisor helps identify the dominant trend direction and filter out false market signals with high precision. The decision logic is based on well-known oscillators — CCI or RSI , allowing flexible signal generation depending on the trader’s preferences. Additional filters from higher timeframes enhance trade selection and imp
Analitic RSI MT5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A professional expert analyzes the market using the relative strength index. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price. This can show when the trend will lose strength and reverse. The signal from the exit from the overbought/oversold zones is analyzed, the levels of these zones will be the levels with LEVEL_MAX and LEVEL_MIN values. We buy when the signal first falls below a certain level (
M15 Scalping
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
A professio nal scalping Ex pert Advisor f or MetaTrader   5 that combines mult i-timeframe tre nd analysis wit h breakout en try signals. The   EA is design ed to work acr oss all timefr ames and curren cy pairs, including   major pairs a nd XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timefram e Analysis: Us es EMA indicator s on current t imeframe for   entry signals Analyzes higher   timeframe tr end for direc tion confirma tion Config urable higher tim eframe (defa ult: H1) W orks on M1, M 15, M30, H1, D
DAX Range BreakOut EA
Samuel Masumbuko Aganze
Experts
Le DAX Range BreakOut EA est un expert advisor développé spécifiquement pour le marché allemand DAX (GER40). Conçu pour capturer les mouvements de prix après des périodes de consolidation, ce robot utilise une stratégie de breakout basée sur les ranges horaires, avec des fonctionnalités avancées pour gérer le risque et maximiser les profits. Il est recommandé d’utiliser le DAX avec les paramètres par défaut pour un rendement optimal. Contrairement à de nombreux autres programmes du marché MQL5,
Big Bang EA5
Lee Munday
2.29 (7)
Experts
Big Bang is a result of months and months of development. It perfectly presents the combination of my trading & coding skills. This is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor with a bunch of customizable inputs that can be optimized if you wish to do so. This algorithm has been tested on a number of currency pairs and the best performing are in the defaults: CHFJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,EURGBP,USDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPNZD. Even though you are able to add other pairs I do not recommend you doing so. Prem
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
Experts
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
2.77 (13)
Experts
Only 50 Сopies: 259 USD | Next Price: 499  USD Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment: XAUUSD H1,   BTCUSD   H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Symbol Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol suff
LT Alligator EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Experience the immense potential of the Alligator indicator like never before with our Alligator Expert Advisor. This powerful tool is meticulously designed to harness the wisdom of this iconic indicator and elevate your trading to new heights.  The Alligator indicator, created by legendary trader Bill Williams, is not just a tool – it's a philosophy. It's based on the concept that the market exhibits different phases – sleeping, waking, and eating. By understanding these phases, you gain a rema
Quantum Index
Vladimir Mametov
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum Index — Expert Advisor for Index Trading Live Signal       Key Features: Supported Instruments: .US30Cash, .UsTechCash, JP225Cash Broker : RoboForex ( ECN or Prime account).    Average Monthly Activity: 100–200 orders Expected Profit: 10–20% per month Maximum Drawdown: Up to 20% with default lot settings Description: Quantum Index is a high-precision, reliable, and profitable expert advisor designed for automated trading on major stock indices. It is fully optimized for RoboForex broker
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
SynthMind
William Da Silva Matos
5 (2)
Experts
SynthMind Expert Advisor MT5 SynthMind unifies image-based pattern recognition, institutional flow monitoring, and volatility filtering into a single Expert Advisor for automated trading on MetaTrader 5. SynthMind processes real‑time chart images and multi‑timeframe pattern recognition to spot market turning points before they happen.  It’s simply a revolution in algorithmic trading. Live signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2327128?source=Site+Profile   Only 1 copy left at $499 ! Next pric
Nova EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (1)
Experts
NOVA EA  I t is a   Fully Automatic Accessible Index System [DE40 / GER40]  with Open Optimization Parameters and a Optional  Recovery Mechanism.  Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 245$  Next Price 890 $   NOVA  GUIDE Signals Commission Broker Refund Updates My Blog Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    DE40 H1 Each position always has a   Fixed SL & TP    and Virtual   Deal Profit Tracking (VDPT) .   
Volume Hedger EA
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Experts
50% discount PROMOTION PRICE $30 We Trade passed on Expect Volume and only open trade when the market is calm  The Entries are Left to run Till midday and if the take profit is not hit we close the Trade  we only execute trade around a specific time period  Please Ensure to enable the right EA setting as shown in the ScreenShot  The EA is able to see which market is moving the most and see which one is in second place, after its able to open positions based on the other market going on a  pul
Eagle Odyssey MT5
Azil Al Azizul
4.8 (5)
Experts
Introducing Eagle Odyssey EA with excellent capabilities in automatic trading whose analysis is based on the orderblock concept. Order blocks are often formed in response to significant market moves driven by institutions. When a large order is placed in the market (such as buying or selling a large amount of an asset), the price tends to move to a certain level to "fill" that order. Once this process happens, the area where the institutional order took place acts as a level of support or resist
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Step index Automatic
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Professional Description of the Expert Advisor - Step Index Automatic Executive Summary A highly accurate automated Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Step Index synthetic index on the M15 timeframe. This strategy combines multi-layered technical analysis with adaptive risk management, optimized to capture the Step Index's characteristic stepwise movements using momentum and mean reversion signals. Technical Specifications System Configuration Symbol: Step Index (Derivativ
Crystal Prop Passer
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Crystal Prop Passer — a Gold (XAU/USD) trading bot on the 5-minute timeframe, built to pass prop firm challenges with confidence Crystal Prop Passer is a smart and efficient trading algorithm designed specifically to help traders pass prop firm challenges automatically. It trades exclusively on gold (XAU/USD) using the 5-minute timeframe, allowing for high-frequency, precise entries that meet the typical requirements of major prop firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, and The5ers. With adaptive logic a
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $249, Next price: $349 (Only 6 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.23 (73)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for black friday This EA is built for long-term, co
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition algorithm that doesn't just follow the price but identifies zones of institutional interest and moments of market imbalance. Instead of standard indic
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
Experts
An all-in-one professional EA with clean market structure, AI quality filtering, and strict risk management — no martingale, no grid, built for long-term survival. Only a few discounted copies remain — once sold out, the price will increase immediately to $999.99. LIVE SIGNAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352634 AI CORE DETAIL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766725 Download Setfile  | Prop Firm Testing  | H2 Time Frame Setting  (Optional) Other option: The customer made $29,000 in pro
More from author
Price reversals
Ahmad Moddarisi
Experts
This strategy trades the GBP/USD forex pair on the H1 timeframe , utilizing two sets of Bollinger Bands (BB) with different periods and deviations. It generates long and short entry signals based on price rejection from the bands , identifying potential reversal points where price reacts to volatility boundaries. Long Entry Signal: The strategy generates a buy signal when the opening price is below the lower Bollinger Band for two different periods ( BBBarOpensPeriod1 and BBBarOpensPeriod2 ) af
Mustang Jump
Ahmad Moddarisi
Experts
Gold/XAUUSD    Entry Signals: The Long Entry Signal is triggered when the previous bar’s open price is above the linear regression value for a specified period, indicating potential upward momentum. The Short Entry Signal is activated when the previous bar’s open price falls below the linear regression line, signaling potential bearish movement. Trading Rule for Long Entries: A long position is opened at a dynamically adjusted price level, calculated using the lower band of the Keltner Channel a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review