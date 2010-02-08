Gold Breaout H15

The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD M60 based on Linear Regression,Keltner Channel, HeikenAshi and pending orders. It has been back tested on over 15-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized. Check my other products. They work well in combination with in There is no need in using a large account.

I recommend trading from 500 USD with 0.01 or 0.02 lots



