Accurate Shot MT5

reguired set file 

Live Siqnal

- is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain

parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control.
The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert
Advisor.
The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible
influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction.
Recommendations for trading:
- TF H1GBPUSD
- leverage 1:500 or higher
- Minimum deposit 10 usd (cent account) or 1 000 units of currency
Parameters:
- Profit - possible profit in points, at which the order is closed by force
- Distance - distance to the order opening
- Lot_Selection - mode of lot selection
- Lot - volume of the lot
- Magic - magic number
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