Dual Space Time

5


Important !!!

Only for real traders. If you are looking for a holy grail - please don't bother me.



Multi-currency expert.        

At the beginning, I suggest: EURUSD and GBPUSD
             
Tested in three steps ( Tester/Demo/Real )
TF - H1 recommended
Personally i use M1 for EURUSD only
The most important thing is to get out of position

         
          "Stable version. Tester/Demo/Real ";           
          "  Applied systems:"; 
          "- Positioning system";
          "- Partial closing system"; 
          "- Swap management";
          "- Dynamic multiplier";
          "- Double System";
          "- Double TimeFrame";
          "- Statistics on the chart";

          " Recommendations for trading:";
          "- Trade with the main trend    ";
          "- Don't buy at the top";
          "- Don't sell at the bottom"; 

        ow statistics on the chart";
input bool            Statistic=true;
input group           "Condition 1";
input ushort          space=50;//Space (in pips)
input int             period_time=20;//Time(in bars)
input ushort          period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. 0=Off
input group           "Condition 2";
input ushort          space2=200;//Space (in pips)
input int             period_time2=12;//Time(in bars)if 0=off
input group           "Time frame selection (H1 recommended)";
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_H1;//TimeFrame  
input group           "Broker";
input string          c_omment="Dual Space Time";//Comment
input int             spread=5;//Max Spread
input int             slippage=1;//Slippage
input long            MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number
input group           "Filter D1";
input ushort          pips_d1=200;//in pips
input group           "..............Exit Rules............";
input ushort          SL=90;//Stop Loss first positions
input ushort          SL2=400;//Stop Loss next positions
input ushort          max_tp=50;//Max Take Profit (first position)
input ushort          min_tp=15;//Min Take Profit (first position)
input ushort          max_grid_tp=150;//Max Grid Profit (0=off) 
input ushort          average_take_profit=7;//Average Take Profit 
input ushort          max_next_tp=38;//Range Take Profit
input group           "..............Position Management............";
input double          PipsStep=26.0;//PipsStep for grid 
input int             MaxTrades=16;//MaxTrades
input bool            swap_true=true;//TP+Swap
input ushort          start_m1=4;//Start TF M1 
input group           "...............Money Management.......";
input double          Lots=0.01;//Lots
input double          MaxLots=2;//Max Lots
input double          power=12;//Power
input group           "...............(ZigZag)............"
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES       tf3=PERIOD_H1;//TimeFrame for ZigZag
input int                   Inp_Depth    =12;  // Depth
input int                   Inp_Deviation=5;   // Deviation
input int                   Inp_Backstep =3;   // Back Step

ACCOUNT TYPE:Hedging












Reviews 1
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1092
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2021.07.20 10:56 
 

The author contacted me quickly, the truth is excellent service

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Rediscover trading. The future of Forex is intuitive hybrids. Hello, my name is Szymon, I am a professional algorithm developer for trading on financial markets forex. Working experience in finance and programming for more than 10 years. I specialize in grid systems and martingale. Black Horse EA is an automated forex robot (this is not your usual grid or martingale). This EA trades based on the breakout of price levels (according to the mathematical algorithm, it determines the area of ​​a rang
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LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
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LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2021.07.20 10:56 
 

The author contacted me quickly, the truth is excellent service

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