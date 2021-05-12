Dual Space Time
- Experts
-
Szymon PalczynskiThe world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Important !!!Only for real traders. If you are looking for a holy grail - please don't bother me.
Multi-currency expert.
At the beginning, I suggest: EURUSD and GBPUSDTested in three steps ( Tester/Demo/Real )
TF - H1 recommended
Personally i use M1 for EURUSD only
The most important thing is to get out of position
"Stable version. Tester/Demo/Real ";" Applied systems:";"- Positioning system";"- Partial closing system";"- Swap management";"- Dynamic multiplier";"- Double System";"- Double TimeFrame";"- Statistics on the chart";
" Recommendations for trading:";"- Trade with the main trend ";"- Don't buy at the top";"- Don't sell at the bottom";
ow statistics on the chart"; input bool Statistic=true; input group "Condition 1"; input ushort space=50;//Space (in pips) input int period_time=20;//Time(in bars) input ushort period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. 0=Off input group "Condition 2"; input ushort space2=200;//Space (in pips) input int period_time2=12;//Time(in bars)if 0=off input group "Time frame selection (H1 recommended)"; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_H1;//TimeFrame input group "Broker"; input string c_omment="Dual Space Time";//Comment input int spread=5;//Max Spread input int slippage=1;//Slippage input long MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number input group "Filter D1"; input ushort pips_d1=200;//in pips input group "..............Exit Rules............"; input ushort SL=90;//Stop Loss first positions input ushort SL2=400;//Stop Loss next positions input ushort max_tp=50;//Max Take Profit (first position) input ushort min_tp=15;//Min Take Profit (first position) input ushort max_grid_tp=150;//Max Grid Profit (0=off) input ushort average_take_profit=7;//Average Take Profit input ushort max_next_tp=38;//Range Take Profit input group "..............Position Management............"; input double PipsStep=26.0;//PipsStep for grid input int MaxTrades=16;//MaxTrades input bool swap_true=true;//TP+Swap input ushort start_m1=4;//Start TF M1 input group "...............Money Management......."; input double Lots=0.01;//Lots input double MaxLots=2;//Max Lots input double power=12;//Power input group "...............(ZigZag)............" input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf3=PERIOD_H1;//TimeFrame for ZigZag input int Inp_Depth =12; // Depth input int Inp_Deviation=5; // Deviation input int Inp_Backstep =3; // Back Step
ACCOUNT TYPE:Hedging
The author contacted me quickly, the truth is excellent service