Propfirm Saver

ONLY 1 COPY LEFT OUT OF 10 AT $50
After that, the price will increase to $120

Strategy overview

Propfirm Saver is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help traders pass prop firm challenges while protecting their trading capital through a dual-account setup.

The EA operates by splitting trades between a prop firm account and a personal live account. This reduces the risk of total loss by avoiding overexposure on one account. If the challenge is successful, the user passes as expected. If the challenge fails, the EA works to recover the challenge fee on the live account.

This approach gives traders a second chance without needing to deposit additional funds for a new challenge.

Key features

  • Opens one trade at a time — no grid, martingale, or risky strategies

  • Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Simple user dashboard for tracking account status

  • Comes with default optimized settings for quick setup

  • Works with any broker that allows Expert Advisors

  • Designed for smooth operation with minimum intervention

How it works

  1. Install the EA on two separate trading accounts: one for the prop firm challenge and one live account

  2. Apply the same settings on both accounts, except for the mode (live or prop)

  3. The EA will run the same strategy but split the execution across both accounts

  4. If the prop firm challenge passes, you're funded

  5. If the challenge fails, the EA aims to cover the lost fee on the live account

Recommended setup

  • Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution

  • Best traded on EURUSD or XAUUSD (EURUSD recommended for smaller accounts)

  • Deposit 3 to 4 times the prop firm fee into the live account. For example, if the prop firm account costs $50, deposit $150–$200 in the live account

  • Run both accounts on the same machine or VPS

  • Ensure both setups use the same parameters (except for the mode setting)

Important notes

  • This EA requires two live accounts and does not function correctly in the strategy tester

  • Prompt support is available within 24 hours of inquiry

  • After purchase, please contact us for a complete installation and setup guide

Development background

Prop firm Saver has been under development and testing for over a year. The system has been refined through multiple stages of practical evaluation to ensure it performs reliably across different broker environments and market conditions. Ongoing updates will be provided to maintain compatibility with the evolving trading landscape.




