Supreme Edge MT5
- Experts
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Ng Chu EnI'm a certified trader by 2 prop firms, FundedNext and The5ers. For background, I have a solid 13 years of programming experience, mainly in C++, since 2013.
Currently as a part time trader & programmer on MQL5.
My focus on EA development: sustainable, stable & low DD.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 19 February 2024
- Activations: 10
<<Supreme Edge>>
BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.
Designed for traders seeking an Expert Advisor that marries high-performance trend identification with adaptive, real-time analysis, it stands as a powerful ally in trading—offering consistency, depth, and precision. Whether navigating short-term intraday trades or longer-term trend cycles, it exemplifies the future of algorithmic trading with an intelligent, market-responsive strategy.
The EA has customisable Stop Loss and Take Profit, therefore no risky strategy. It does not use grid, martingale or other reckless strategy, and not overfitting in backtest as well.
Timeframe: M15
Symbols: USDCAD (customizable for other symbol according to your preference)
Account Type: Use ECN with lowest spread possible, EA is not sensitive to spread.
Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1000 balance.
Strategy: Trend following
Features:
- Compatible with Funded account trade
- Low DD
- FIFO
Past results does not guarantee future performance.
Manage your capital well, good risk management is the key to success.
This is a very good EA but the most beautiful thing about it is that the author is always willing to help just in case. so i definitely recommend it! I give it 5/5