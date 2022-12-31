Supreme Edge MT5

<<Supreme Edge>>

BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.





Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility.





The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and interprets multi-dimensional market data to accurately gauge momentum, reversals, and market shifts in real-time. This adaptive methodology allows it to dynamically adjust its strategy, ensuring robustness in a wide range of market conditions—whether trending, volatile, or mean-reverting.





Key to Supreme Edge’s edge is its capacity to integrate technical indicators with proprietary trend filters, fine-tuning entry and exit points to optimize risk-reward ratios. The algorithm's sophisticated design is rooted in advanced statistical methods, providing unparalleled accuracy in both fast-moving and consolidating markets. Furthermore, it incorporates risk management features such as customizable stop-loss and take-profit parameters, equity protection mechanisms, and volatility-adjusted sizing, safeguarding capital while maximizing returns.





Designed for traders seeking an Expert Advisor that marries high-performance trend identification with adaptive, real-time analysis, it stands as a powerful ally in trading—offering consistency, depth, and precision. Whether navigating short-term intraday trades or longer-term trend cycles, it exemplifies the future of algorithmic trading with an intelligent, market-responsive strategy.

The EA has customisable Stop Loss and Take Profit, therefore no risky strategy. It does not use grid, martingale or other reckless strategy, and not overfitting in backtest as well.





Timeframe: M15

Symbols: USDCAD (customizable for other symbol according to your preference)

Account Type: Use ECN with lowest spread possible, EA is not sensitive to spread.

Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1000 balance.

Strategy: Trend following





Features: - Compatible with Funded account trade - Low DD - FIFO





Past results does not guarantee future performance.

Manage your capital well, good risk management is the key to success.



















