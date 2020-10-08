Rul MT5

The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions.

Parameters

BUY – allow to resolve sales
SELL – allow to resolve purchases
Step = 60; – step between averaging positions
ProfitClose – closing profit in currency
Lot = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging
K_Lot = 1.5; – averaging coefficient
Max_Lot = 10.0; – maximum possible volume
StartLot = 0.10; – auto trade lot
OpenFirst – allow auto trading
alert – allow Alert
modify_param – allow changing values from the screen
TimeStart – opening time of the first position
TimeEnd – the end time of the expert Advisor (do not open new ones, but accompany open ones)
slippage = 30;
MAGIC = 1;
scale = 0.8; – information size


Description:

The expert Advisor finds the positions farthest from the current price and starts biting off the minimum lots from them. To do this without loss, and even with a small profit, the adviser opens averaging orders with a significantly smaller volume than the order that we are trying to close and gradually reduces the volume of the losing position by accumulating profit on averaging orders.
Important!
The expert Advisor can only work on MT5 hedge accounts, as it is only there that you can open multiple positions.


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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
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A script showing the correlation for three selected zones at once (TF-bar) In the parameters, select 3 options The data is displayed sorted by the first zone The script also creates a file in which it writes all the data without sorting. In this way, you can expand the number of zones to any number and perform the analysis in exsel Parameters: TF_Trade1 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor1  = 300; TF_Trade2 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor2  = 800; TF_Trade3 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor3  = 2000; K             = 0.8; WindSize   
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The panel shows 6 indicators and their signals for all timeframes. You can enable or disable various signals, entire timeframes, and individual indicators. if the alert button is pressed and all signals match, the indicator sends a message to the alert window. You can disable and enable both individual signals and the entire indicator for all timeframes, or disable individual timeframes for all indicators
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Script for quickly selecting a tool with high correlation. The script is placed on the tool to which you need to select the second correlating one. Then you can change the number of bars to calculate and the timeframe. The script iterates through all available symbols in the market overview and returns the 20 most correlated ones. You can use the selected pairs to trade with THE new SH expert Advisor
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The indicator identifies the direction and strength of the trend. Bearish trend areas are marked with red color, bullish areas are marked with blue color. A thin blue line indicates that a bearish trend is about to end, and it is necessary to prepare for a bullish one. The strongest signals are at the points when the filled areas start expanding. The indicator has only two parameters: period - period; offset - offset. The greater the period, the more accurate the trend identification, but with a
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The Expert Advisor is based on simple mathematics. The EA places two opposite-directed orders. Wherever the price goes, one order will always have a positive result, the second one will have negative. If we average it, then on the return movement of the price (only a few spreads) the averaged orders are closed and there is only profitable order left! The EA trades through its profit. Of course, the averaging positions also add profit due to MinProfit , especially if you use rebate programs to re
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Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Советник имеет несколько режимов торговли. Режимы открытия позиций и отложенных ордеров. Открытие позиций через заданный шаг. После прохождения ценой заданного расстояния 1 шаг вверх — продает, 1 шаг вниз — покупает. Таким образом, появляется сеть, которую Вы закрываете руками с помощью кнопок советника или отдаете прибыль на усмотрение самого советника, нажав кнопки автоторговли. Открытие сети отложенных ордеров Ордера открываются в зависимости от настроек. Можно задавать любые сочетания из buy
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The EA compares two instruments and opens opposite positions when these instruments diverge. Further, when the instruments converge, the EA closes positions on the total profit. The EA works on any instruments. Select couples can be on the table. Advisor enough to put on one pair of bundles. For example, for trading on GBPUSD — EURUSD, it is enough to put the EA on GBPUSD or EURUSD. On the chart, the EA draws both currencies and the bars indicate the distance between them. The parameters of the
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The EA opens trades using the indicator's graphical arrows. If the indicator needle does not have a binding buffers, it is possible to test this indicator with the help of dagnogo adviser. Specify the arrow codes in the parameters and the EA will trade on them. You can find out the arrow codes by opening the arrow properties. following values are set by default: 225; //Up arrow code 226; //Down arrow code
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The main task of the expert Advisor is to reduce the drawdown and close all orders that are opened by other expert advisors or manually. But it also added the functions of regular trading, so now the expert Advisor can be used as the main tool for earning money. The principle behind its strategy: All the actions performed by the Expert Advisor are controlled by built-in trend indicators, but, as practice has shown, many users disable these indicators to accelerate a process of “settlement” (i.
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Description of strategy: The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total. Clearing (averaging) trades
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The expert Advisor helps you set a network of pending orders and collect profit from any price movement. You can use it to trade many grid strategies. You can also use it to track open positions. "Buy Stop — - open a network of pending stop orders for sale "Sell Stop" - open a network of pending stop orders for purchase "Buy Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for sale "Sell Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for purchase "Close Buy" - button for closing the entire net
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Experts
The Expert Advisor analyzes the rate of price change and opens positions in the direction of price movement when the speed sign changes. Then it accompanies the positions with a trawl, which also depends on the speed. That is, when the price growth SL SL is pressed closer, when the speed increases, respectively, further, allowing the price to gain weight and prevents from closing when the market noise. tp also moves higher when the speed changes. If necessary, you can enable the transfer func
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Experts
Description of the Expert Advisor: You can trade with any strategies and any Expert Advisors, but there comes a time when trading comes to a standstill. All dogmas and rules are violated and you do not know what to do next. My hands drop and I want to take a break, but there are several thousand dollars at stake, which is so insulting to leave to the mercy of fate. You can of course just put a lock, go on vacation and then calmly sort everything out, and you can entrust all this to the adviser
Cm limit
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Strategy: A grid Expert Advisor that collects profit in any direction of price movement! We catch the initial price movement with stop orders. The exact guidance of the order is carried out by a trawl (pulling it up behind the price). Next, a grid of limit orders is placed at a specified distance (Step) from each other. Moreover, the distance is dynamic and can adjust to the market. The lot is set as a fixed or as a percentage (RiskPercent) of available funds.  The essence of the strategy is t
Insured Currency Basket
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Experts
The Expert Advisor cannot be tested in the MT4 Strategy Tester! Only on MT5, so put it on a demo account and test it in real time or download the same version for MT5. The Expert Advisor trades on instruments with a high correlation. At the same time, it insures (hedges) each transaction is made at the expense of another instrument. The principle of insurance is that we buy one instrument, and sell the opposite one. Since pairs with a positive correlation always follow in the same direction, th
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Experts
При старте советник выставляет два отложенных стоп ордера образовывая канал. Если один ордер срабатывает то второй переустанавливаем на его SL с увеличением лота. При срабатывании ТП советник начинает цикл с ноля. Оптимизируемые параметры: Объем ордеров (   Lot   ) нам нет смысла оптимизировать. Его проще сразу установить в соответствии с размером вашего депозита. Например для депозита менее 500 usd ставим минимальный лот 0,01 Размер прибавки лота (   Plus_Lot   ) ставим в зависимости от перво
News 21
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps i
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Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
It shows signals for all timeframes, and calculates the total percentage of the probability of price movement based on 63 signals. You can enable and disable various signals, entire timeframes and individual indicators. You can configure at what percentage the adviser will open positions himself. Or just trade in manual mode using it as an indicator. If the Trade button is pressed and the percentage in some direction has reached the set value, the Expert Advisor will open the corresponding posi
Expert BDT MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview.   The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency.   (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calcu
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Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
Это очень удобный и нужный инструмент для тех, кому некогда сидеть за монитором или если вы просто хотите при получении определенной прибыли, зафиксировать ее и закрыть все открытые ордера на счете. Советник полностью автоматический, но если Вы захотите вмешаться в его работу, то для этого есть кнопка Close. Кнопка «Close» позволяет закрыть все открытые на данный момент позиции. Настройки: Total_Profit_Start = 5000; //Сумма в USD от которой стартовать трал по Профиту Profit_Percent = 1; //% Пр
Expert NEWS
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps in
EA Hedging for MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
A trading robot based on the correlation of instruments is the safest strategy on the market! Advisor's Strategy:  We know that highly correlated currencies almost always behave in a mirror way. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal value. The Expert Advisor opens orders in the direction of currency convergence.  Further, when the total profit reaches CloseProfit (the value in the deposit currency at which all positions are closed), the ADVISER closes the
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Vladimir Khlystov
5 (2)
Experts
The EA has the same trading principle as   SMARTHEDGE . We trade simultaneously on drum instruments with high correlation. Transactions made on one instrument compensate for the drawdown of transactions on the other instrument. Thus, we can trade fairly large volumes with relatively low risk. The principle of operation is clearly visible in the video below. In this expert Advisor, I tried to simplify the settings as much as possible, but left all the main functions from the early development. (
Bancomat
Vladimir Khlystov
4 (12)
Experts
The expert Advisor does not require configuration and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the expert Advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The trading principle is hedging (insurance of transactions). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not enter large drawdowns. The regulation of profitability is achieved through changes in the lot. The minimum recommended Deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. You can leave the oth
Rul HEDGE
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of strategy: The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total. Clearing (averaging) trades
Matematiks
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Matematiks The expert Advisor is based on simple math. The expert Advisor puts 2 multidirectional orders further, wherever the price goes, it turns out that one order is always in the plus, the second in the minus. If we average it, then on the reverse price movement (only a few spreads), the averaged orders are closed and only the profitable one remains! It is thanks to his profit that the trade goes on. Of course, the averaging positions themselves also add profit to the piggy Bank at the ex
RUL simple virtual lock MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of the Expert Advisor: You can trade with any strategies and any Expert Advisors, but there comes a time when trading comes to a standstill. All dogmas and rules are violated and you do not know what to do next. My hands drop and I want to take a break, but there are several thousand dollars at stake, which is so insulting to leave to the mercy of fate. You can of course just put a lock, go on vacation and then calmly sort everything out, and you can entrust all this to the adviser
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