The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions.

Parameters

BUY – allow to resolve sales

SELL – allow to resolve purchases

Step = 60; – step between averaging positions

ProfitClose – closing profit in currency

Lot = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging

K_Lot = 1.5; – averaging coefficient

Max_Lot = 10.0; – maximum possible volume

StartLot = 0.10; – auto trade lot

OpenFirst – allow auto trading

alert – allow Alert

modify_param – allow changing values from the screen

TimeStart – opening time of the first position

TimeEnd – the end time of the expert Advisor (do not open new ones, but accompany open ones)

slippage = 30;

MAGIC = 1;

scale = 0.8; – information size





Description:

The expert Advisor finds the positions farthest from the current price and starts biting off the minimum lots from them. To do this without loss, and even with a small profit, the adviser opens averaging orders with a significantly smaller volume than the order that we are trying to close and gradually reduces the volume of the losing position by accumulating profit on averaging orders.

Important!

The expert Advisor can only work on MT5 hedge accounts, as it is only there that you can open multiple positions.



