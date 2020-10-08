Rul MT5
- Experts
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Vladimir KhlystovI am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
- Version: 13.1
- Updated: 8 October 2020
- Activations: 5
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions.
Parameters
BUY – allow to resolve sales
SELL – allow to resolve purchases
Step = 60; – step between averaging positions
ProfitClose – closing profit in currency
Lot = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging
K_Lot = 1.5; – averaging coefficient
Max_Lot = 10.0; – maximum possible volume
StartLot = 0.10; – auto trade lot
OpenFirst – allow auto trading
alert – allow Alert
modify_param – allow changing values from the screen
TimeStart – opening time of the first position
TimeEnd – the end time of the expert Advisor (do not open new ones, but accompany open ones)
slippage = 30;
MAGIC = 1;
scale = 0.8; – information size
Description:
The expert Advisor finds the positions farthest from the current price and starts biting off the minimum lots from them. To do this without loss, and even with a small profit, the adviser opens averaging orders with a significantly smaller volume than the order that we are trying to close and gradually reduces the volume of the losing position by accumulating profit on averaging orders.
Important!
The expert Advisor can only work on MT5 hedge accounts, as it is only there that you can open multiple positions.