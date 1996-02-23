Regulus exclusive advisor
- Experts
- Oleg Konovalov
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Tools for earning and research.
The core of the trading signals and strategy is based on the author's algorithm for the formation of price forecasting patterns. Applicable to any instrument! Supplemented with a control system based on the MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" ® , updating and adjusting the signal as accurately as possible for the market, instrument and period of work. Eligible: All instruments in all markets (there are exceptions). Who it's for: hedge funds, fund and asset managers, investment managers, speculators, investors and stakeholders.