Auto Stop Loss

Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup.

Key Features:
  • Automatic Stop Loss
  • Automatic Take Profit
  • Automatic Break-even (true/false option)
  • Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option)
  • You can control Multi Symbols from one chart 

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132500?source=Site+Profile+Seller

    Input-Settings:

    ------ Trade Management ------ 

    - Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.

    - Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

    ------ Break-even Settings ------ 

    - Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.

    - Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.

    - Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

    ------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 

    - Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).

    - Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.

    - Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

    - Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.


    ------ To control Multi Symbols from one chart -------

    Symbols (Separate with a comma)  EURUSD, GBPUSD, ...: If it's empty, the tool will control only the chart attached to it. To control Multi Symbols from one chart, just add your symbols separated with a comma. example: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, .....

    You can choose any symbol, but ensure that the values for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and trailing stop are appropriate for the symbol. For instance, a 10 Pip Stop Loss is:

    EURUSD and other fx pairs: 10 

    US30 and other Indices: 1000 (IC Markets)


    ------ Magic Number ------ 

    - Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number.)




    Filter:
    Romle Liga
    38
    Romle Liga 2025.02.22 13:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review