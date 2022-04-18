STP TradeManager for the STPatterns Strategy

5

The STP Trade Manager is a utility tailored to the ST Patterns strategy by Vladimir Poltoratskiy (www.stpatterns.com)
While specifically made for this strategy, it can also be used for other trade management. Especially when you have a need for quickly making trades and risk management.

It is a huge time saver and helps in quickly drawing the different ST Patterns corridors.
People familiar with the ST Patterns strategy will recognize and above all; appreciate the functions of this EA.

This trade manager will help you to quickly place limit or market orders, taken from the Fibo corridors as per the ST Patterns strategy.

Some features are:

  • You can put two different Fibo's on the chart and place them on the fractals. Then the EA will calculate instantly the required levels for SL, TP and BE, and on top of that; the required lot-size for the risk you have entered.
  • The Fibo will change color when your corridor is too big/small. SO instant notification. No more manual measuring if the corridor meets the requirements. (Also on HTF's like the H1)
  • You can drag the Fibo's around and the levels are instantly recalculated.
  • The EA can place limit or market orders.
  • This EA will monitor you open trades and move the SL to break-even when price hits the Turnaround/BE-trigger level.
  • With one trade open,for example; a BUY, and price reaching the BE-level and then a second corridor for a SELL develops, the EA will close the BUY order once the SELL Limit order placement is triggered.
    So one trade cancels the other.
  • The EA can auto close an open trade at a preset time before a news event.
    (Like in the strategy: 1 or 3 hrs before the news)
    For this feature you need a free news indicator in your MT4/indicator folder. That can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/STP-indicators
  • The EA can close all trades at the end of your trading day, at the time you have set in the box on the chart.
  • Ability to manual close open or pending trades from the chart itself.
  • Measurement line tool, for quickly getting the pip/point distance between two fractals.
  • For trading on the higher TF's like the H1, the EA has the needed ADR/2 levels auto-calculated. It even shows the appropriate value for a specific day in the past.
    There is no more need for the ST Patterns ADR/2 indicator
  • Lot size can either be fixed or percentage based. The percentage risk has the advantage that even when moving the Fibo-levels around, the set risk for the order will always be the same.
  • Ability to set a custom account balance value. So that a different value then your MT4 account balance is taken as base for the risk percentage. e.g set 1% of 5000 USD, instead of using 1% of your actual balance of 10000 USD.

The YouTube video will go over the features and different settings for the EA

Look at the link below for detailed explanation of the functions and settings:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748768

Write the author a PM for a free, one month fully working demo. (The free demo from mql5 might only work in the strategy tester)

Reviews 2
Myumyun Selimov
33
Myumyun Selimov 2025.09.10 18:13 
 

Dear, can you help me , when I press Fibo 0 or Fibo 1 , nothing is apearing on my chart . looks like buttons are not working , I thicked DLL 's , but still nothing ?

Ok - it is working , I need it to add the files mentioned on product page :D Thanks !

smfayyaz
124
smfayyaz 2024.06.06 05:13 
 

Excellent, Big time Time Saver and working for ST Pattern with Accuracy.

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Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
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" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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Wave Cycle Counter
Eric Evert Ouweneel
Indicators
Wave and Cycle counter to give an immediate indication how far the ongoing trend has progressed. Low numbers: trend has just started, ride the trend. Higher numbers: trend is 'older', watch for reversals This indicator is 100% compatible with the fantastic TopDog trading strategy. (I will NOT give any details about this Top Dog strategy) The trend direction is determined by a SMA value (or any other MA) you can set. Waves and cycles numbers and letters are derived from a SlowStoch setting. Wave
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Myumyun Selimov
33
Myumyun Selimov 2025.09.10 18:13 
 

Dear, can you help me , when I press Fibo 0 or Fibo 1 , nothing is apearing on my chart . looks like buttons are not working , I thicked DLL 's , but still nothing ?

Ok - it is working , I need it to add the files mentioned on product page :D Thanks !

smfayyaz
124
smfayyaz 2024.06.06 05:13 
 

Excellent, Big time Time Saver and working for ST Pattern with Accuracy.

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