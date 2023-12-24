Flash Copy MT4

5

The program is use to copy trading from MT4 to MT4 and MT5 on local PC or copy over the Internet. Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends.

  • Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall.
  • Can not add more than 20 account copier to server, include both MT4 and MT5
  • Get free Copier EA for MT4 and MT5 (only receive signal), download here
  • Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup

How to setup and guide

Main functions

  • Copy Entry Signal: True / False
  • Copy Exit Signal:  True / False
  • Copy Buy Signal:  True / False
  • Copy Sell Signal: True / False
  • Copy Pending Signal:  True / False
  • Copy Reverse (Buy <=> Sell):  True / False
  • Copy StopLoss:  True / False
  • Copy TakeProfit:  True / False
  • Allow copy Symbols: can input list of symbol allow copy here
  • Do not copy Symbols: can input list of symbol do not allow copy here
  • Suffix: input suffix of broker symbol
  • Special Symbols : GOLD=XAUUSD
  • More options to set lots for copier
   

We always bring customers high quality products with the most professional service.

PM me if you have any problem.


Reviews 3
MD
696
MD 2025.02.04 16:04 
 

Very Good

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The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
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Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
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MD
696
MD 2025.02.04 16:04 
 

Very Good

Prathan Nuanprasit
607
Prathan Nuanprasit 2025.01.03 11:13 
 

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Nicholaschai171
29
Nicholaschai171 2024.09.23 06:37 
 

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