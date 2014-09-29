Trade Receiver Free

3

Trade Receiver Free is a free tool to copy trades/signals from multiple MT4/MT5 accounts. The provider account must use copier EA to send the signal.

This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Trade Receiver Free for MT5.

Reference:

- For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free.

- For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5.

- For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader.

- If you only need copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier.

- If you only need copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers, please check Auto Trade Copier MT5.

- If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro.

- If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local receivers and 10 remote receivers, please check Trade Copier Pro MT5.

- If you want to copy from MT4 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro.

- If you want to copy from MT5 account to unlimited local and remote receivers, please check Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5.


Manual guide: Click here
Highlight features:

    - Copy from MT4 and MT5 accounts.
    - One receiver can receive trades from multiple providers.
    - One receiver can copy separate signals through separate channels from the same provider.
    - Receiver can manage the provider list via powered database managing system without additional tool (add, remove, edit, enable/disable).
    - Provider list can be edited either inside MT4 or by exported .csv file.
    - Switchable between Remote mode (copy over internet) and Local mode (copy within the same PC/Server).
    - Switchable between Trade protocol (copy trades) and Signal protocol (send/receive signal alert only).
    - Prevent receiver from slippage and old trades.
    - Receiver's account can still trade manually or use other EAs without any conflict.
    - Auto recognize and match symbol prefix/suffix between different brokers.
    - Support multiple lot size options.
    - Drawdown protection to receiver account.
    - Allows Delay for entry and exit.
    - Allows to set max. lots and max. trades.
    - Allows to filter copy Entry, SL, TP and exit point.
    - Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.
    - Allows custom SL and TP.
    - Allows inverted copying.
    - Filter include/exclude time to copy new trades.
    - Filter include/exclude symbols to copy.
    - Allows receiver to set custom comment and magic number for copied trades, which is compatible with prop-firm trading.
    - Allows to re-copy closed trades manually.
    - Send signal notification to email, mobile and telegram.
    - Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.
    - Real-time control panel.
    - Easy and friendly interface.

    Support

    • For further assistance, please contact me via Telegram: @AutoFxPro
    Manual guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/735130
      Reviews 12
      Nei Tian Rong Hui
      189
      Nei Tian Rong Hui 2022.03.26 02:35 
       

      (ノ´▽｀)ノ{+++THANK YOU+++}ヽ(´▽｀ヽ)

      Alberto Sassetti
      1416
      Alberto Sassetti 2023.12.12 10:38 
       

      nice thank

      alaoui mehdi
      37
      alaoui mehdi 2024.05.05 18:56 
       

      Basically Doesnt works

      Jeremy Carrard
      375
      Jeremy Carrard 2024.04.24 11:50 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Alberto Sassetti
      1416
      Alberto Sassetti 2023.12.12 10:38 
       

      nice thank

      Nei Tian Rong Hui
      189
      Nei Tian Rong Hui 2022.03.26 02:35 
       

      (ノ´▽｀)ノ{+++THANK YOU+++}ヽ(´▽｀ヽ)

      Mehdi Faraz Fard
      2360
      Mehdi Faraz Fard 2020.07.11 12:09 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      sunnychow
      9048
      sunnychow 2019.08.31 15:39 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Christian Lenz
      1136
      Christian Lenz 2019.07.15 17:56 
       

      Update: I use software and the accounts and trades are not in sync. / The support stops answering after my bad reviews.

      The product is ok and works mostly. BUT if you need some support from the author you get nothing but platitudes in my opinion.

      (I avoid saying illogical nonsense that was read from a FAQ page but doesn't fit the problem.) I'm sure everyone knows such a kind of answer.

      That's after I made a lot of effort to gather information. And although I insisted several times on proper support (analysis help).

      I am an IT Consultant with a 6 digit income and would therefore claim that I have least basic knowledge of IT.

      Update:I have already asked 3 times for the name of the supporter and asked for an escalation to a manager. The support ignores it every time.

      I've proven in the meantime that it was an unintentional behavior of the EAs. He didn't even understand, that I solved the problem by my own. He is simply ignored it or technically not understood it.

      The support still insists that it is normal that the EA needs 100% a 3.1 Ghz CPU core alone and i should upgrade the Hardware.

      While 19 other EAs + MT only need only a fraction of it.

      As said the EA of this Author now (after fix the problem) only needs 0-4% but the support still doesn't see that the EA had a problem. ^^

      Update:

      If you want know how terrible the support really is take a look here and search for 2019.07.17 00:48: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6140#!tab=comments&page=3&comment=12466869

      A quote from the AutoFxPro Facebook page: "AutoFX Pro copier is a scam. They will sell you product and don't give a fuck about bugs. Pass your way or loose money !!!!!!!!!" Or another quote from Facebook: "Their trade copier closed trades when it shouldn't and lost me over 2.5k! They acknowledged this in my chat to support (of which I have a copy) but are now refusing to talk to me. it seems they have blocked me as they don't want to return my money. I am taking legal advice"

      I haven't received an apology yet! My guess is he's gonna try to get my ratings removed but i hope MQL5 lets honest reviews online.

      Richard24
      295
      Richard24 2018.10.08 13:15 
       

      I bougth it and it id working on a local VPS with the Remote TRade Copier Unlimitet. It annoys almost every weeek a new update. And always all positions should be better closed before the update. Absolutely impossible.

      I have on a Contabo VPS as local copier to 4 receiver. All receiver have different positions with considerable deviation. this copier has brought me significant losses. It is not one only one VPS. on other VPS it is the same.

      Matthew Todorovski
      13132
      Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 15:21 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Ali irwan
      5137
      Ali irwan 2017.07.27 14:27 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Francis Dogbe
      10292
      Francis Dogbe 2016.04.21 23:10 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      NewWin
      235
      NewWin 2014.10.01 17:22 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

