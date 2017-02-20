Just Copier MT4

5

"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC.

One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots.

Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com. 

Any type of copy is available.

MT4 -> MT5

MT4 -> MT4

MT5 -> MT5

MT5 -> MT4

If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately.

Just Copier can copy Pending Orders, Stoploss and Takeprofit.

In one terminal, "Just Copier" can be functioning as a Master and at the same time also as a Slave. So that Just Copier can be used as a tool to copy trading as a Slave and then immediately send trading signals as a Master.

Slave mode can copy several Masters.

Button on Master / Slave: shows Running / Stop


Special features:

Prefix: mark at the beginning of the symbol

Suffix: sign at the end of the symbol


Copy mode:

ByTicket: Copy trading based on each Order Ticket on the Master (for using on hedging account)

BySymbol: Copy trading based on Order Symbols that OP on the Master (for using on hedging account and netting account)



Copy Buy: true / false

Copy Sell: true / false

Copy Stop Loss: true / false

Copy Take Profit: true / false

Copy Pending Orders: true / false

Reverse Trading: to copy trading in opposite directions, including pending orders (Buy <> Sell, BuyLimit <> SellStop, BuyStop <> SellLimit)


Lot Multiply - copy of trades with the lot size increased by the specified multiplier.

Timer (in seconds) - event generation period of the timer for the copier operation. The greater the period, the less the load on the terminal.

Reviews 5
Thomas Reuschel
618
Thomas Reuschel 2026.06.13 21:40 
 

works fine

jr olim
25
jr olim 2022.04.03 17:21 
 

A very supportive seller. Very responsive to your queries.

Andras Varga
653
Andras Varga 2020.10.12 22:20 
 

Agung is a very professional Seller. His assistance is fast and he helped me immediately to make his product running on my system. I strongly recommend his excellent support and products! I bought MT4 and MT5 version of Just Copier.

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Just Copier MT5 Free
Agung Imaduddin
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This is the Free Version of "Just Copier MT5" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20863) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.  Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  "Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of cop
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Quick Copier MT4 Free
Agung Imaduddin
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This is the Free Version of "Quick Copier MT4" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34184) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.  Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com. "Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier". The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot ca
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Just Copier MT4 Free
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
This is the Free Version of "Just Copier MT4" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20920) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.   Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com. "Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of cop
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Just Copier Pro MT4 Free
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
This is the Free Version of "Just Copier Pro MT4" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34472) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.  Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com. If you want to share your trading signal, but you dont want to distribute your investor password, this product is fit with you.    "Just copier Pro" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in o
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Just Rider EA
Agung Imaduddin
Experts
Just Rider EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the using of martingale and hedging strategies. Linear Regression and Moving Average Indicator-based filter are used for entries. The minimum deposit is 100 USD (10,000 cent), the recommended symbol is EURUSD and GBPUSD, timeframe is H1. Use a broker with good execution. A VPS is required. The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically reca
Just Line Trade
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
JustLineTrader is an EA for trading manually using Graphic Objects that are easy to use. There are 6 lines, namely Buy Line, TP Buy Line, SL Buy Line, Sell Line, TP Sell Line, and SL Sell Line. 6 The line is a trend line chart that we manually installed on the Chart. When the price reaches its Line, it will execute the order on the Panel Line Day Trade. JustLineTrader consists of a panel section for manual trading and part 6 lines for installing trend lines as triggers for order-send and order-c
Just Panel Trader
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
JustPanelTrader is an EA for trading manually using Graphic Objects that is easy to use.  Trading is done by clicking the button on the panel Button consists of Sell: To place a Sell order Buy: To place a Sell order SellLimit: To install a Sell order SellStop: To install a Sell Pending Order CloseAll: To close all orders and pending orders ClosePendingOrder: To delete all pending orders CloseSell: To close all Sell orders Close Buy: To close all Buy orders TextBox consists of LotRatio: to deter
Quick Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
"Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier". The copy can be done in one PC. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Quick Copier MT4" and "Quic
Just Copier Pro MT4
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
If you want to share your trading signal, but you do not want to distribute your investor password, this product is fit with you.  "Just copier Pro" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC or over the internet. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. In "Globe" mode, the signal provider (master) have to give the password to signal receiver, (the password that is set in
Just Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
4.75 (4)
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"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Quick Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
"Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20920). Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT
Just Copier Pro MT5
Agung Imaduddin
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If you want to share your trading signal, but you do not want to distribute your investor password, this product is fit with you.  "Just copier Pro" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC or over the internet. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. In "Globe" mode, the signal provider (master) have to give the password to signal receiver, (the password that is set in
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Thomas Reuschel
618
Thomas Reuschel 2026.06.13 21:40 
 

works fine

jr olim
25
jr olim 2022.04.03 17:21 
 

A very supportive seller. Very responsive to your queries.

Andras Varga
653
Andras Varga 2020.10.12 22:20 
 

Agung is a very professional Seller. His assistance is fast and he helped me immediately to make his product running on my system. I strongly recommend his excellent support and products! I bought MT4 and MT5 version of Just Copier.

Jürgen
499
Jürgen 2020.07.23 15:47 
 

Very good product - works fine with MT4 and MT5. Excellent and professional support!

Tommaso Coletti
53
Tommaso Coletti 2019.10.17 13:21 
 

the product is amazing! i'm using it to copy from MT4 to MT5 and work properly. the assistance is fast, and Agung is always available to help you and fix the bugs, and upgrade the product often.

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