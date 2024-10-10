Note on chart synchronized

Write notes directly on the chart and use your observations when trading

The option to synchronize reminders between Symbols allows you to remember important information about the current market state

Thus, this utility will help you avoid a situation where important information that you noticed earlier was missed when trading.

Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version Settings:

The method of syncing notes :

: Synchronize between the same Symbols;



Unique note on each chart;



Same note everywhere ; Optionally , the note can be associated with the timeframe on which it was created ; Visualization s ettings :

Text location;



Font: color, style, size;