Blahtech Market Profile

4.53

Was: $249  Now: $99  

Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using.

Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the needs of all profile traders. It delivers functionality usually only available on futures platforms and adds innovations like auto switching of focus and the backtest mode.

Links [ Documentation | Install | Update | Training All Products ]

Feature Highlights

  • Configuration presets for schedules on higher timeframes
  • Auto switching of focus to next active session
  • Highlight of business rules – Open, IB Extension and Rotation Rules
  • Multi-session display
  • Backtest directly on the chart
  • Custom session times
  • Custom intervals and timeframe period
  • Market and volume profiles
  • Overall market and volume profiles
  • Text based TPO profiles
  • Configurable TPO start letter
  • Value area, Volume value area
  • Initial balance, Point of control
  • Fast access hot-keys


Developer buffers

Seven buffers, see full documentation for details


Input Parameters

Presets

  • Configuration Preset – Choose custom or predefined schedules. Hotkey “0”

Schedules

  • Intervals- Number of interval periods to display
  • Interval Period - Timeframe of the intervals (Days)
  • TPO Period - Timeframe for each TPO row (30 mins)
  • TPO size
  • TPO Schedule 1-7
  • TPO Schedule Names
  • TPO Schedule Display - Single / Multi. Hotkey “/”
  • TPO Schedule Active Mode - Auto/Man. Hotkey “.”
  • TPO Active Schedules - e.g. 2,1,3

Profile Lines

  • Profile Lines - Choose which lines are shown on chart. Hot-Key "L"
  • Profile Lines Colour 1-7, styles, fonts
  • Profile Lines Width Horizontal
  • Profile Lines Width Vertical - (0 to remove)
  • Profile Lines Titles - Choose the titles to be displayed on the chart
  • Profile Lines Extend Active Schedule - Extend previous active schedule lines to the next interval

Overall Volume

  • Overall Volume - Display graphic profile. Hot-Key "M"
  • Overall Volume Interval Period - Timeframe of the intervals (Days)
  • Overall Volume TPO Period - Timeframe for each TPO row (30 mins)
  • Overall Volume TPO size
  • Overall Volume TPO Outline - Outline style (Single line). Hot-Key "K"
  • Overall Volume TPO Size
  • Overall Volume TPO Offset (Bars)
  • Overall Volume Max Width (Bars)
  • Overall Volume Highlight Value Area
  • Overall Volume Custom Schedule

Overlay Charts

  • Overlay Charts - Display graphic profile. Hot-Key "N"
  • Overlay Charts Join Lines - Separators between each TPO. Hot-Key "J"
  • Overlay Charts Colours x7

Profile Text

  • Profile Text – Display text profile at the sides of the chart. Hot-Key "V"
  • Profile Text Colours x6
  • Profile Text Show Rows - Set limit for the maximum number of TPO rows to display
  • Profile Text First Letter - Start char for TPO letters (A)

Summary Text

  • Summary Text Font, Size, positions
  • Summary Text Composite Day Text

Hot Keys

  • Hot Keys - Display Hot Keys dialog. Hot-Key "H"
  • Hot Keys Text Size, Positions
  • Hot Key Map - Keyboard hot-key input map - Allows the user to re-assign the hot-keys

Other Parameters

  • Instance Id - Unique id for multiple instances per chart
  • Calculator Tpo Size Factor - Normal/Large TPO scaling. Hotkey “T”
  • Calculator Value Area Percent - TPO within the Value Area (70%)
  • Calculator Value Area Detection – Equal Hi/Low Method - Methodology when equal TPO above/below POC
  • Calculator Recalculate Tolerance (Percent TPO Size) – Schedules, Overall - Control price recalc triggers
  • Configuration Presets – Overall Volume Intervals – Override for presets
  • Profile End Realtime Colour Early (mins) - Stop the developing profile early
  • Backtest Mode Expire Time (mins) - Auto disable backtest
  • GMT Offset - Use Daylight Savings - Use Daylight savings. Adjust the time by 1 hour in March/September
  • GMT Offset - Manual GMT offset in seconds
Reviews 23
OldBoomer
54
OldBoomer 2023.04.17 12:00 
 

Amazing tool! I love the ability to switch between, sessions, daily, weekly and quarterly profiles instantly.

Ninerair929
41
Ninerair929 2021.09.15 16:53 
 

This system is worth every dollar. Back up service also good

efecetinel
126
efecetinel 2021.05.05 20:16 
 

Perfect. Just perfect. Thank you.

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Memon
1990
Memon 2025.11.21 12:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

OldBoomer
54
OldBoomer 2023.04.17 12:00 
 

Amazing tool! I love the ability to switch between, sessions, daily, weekly and quarterly profiles instantly.

Ninerair929
41
Ninerair929 2021.09.15 16:53 
 

This system is worth every dollar. Back up service also good

DaJenks Jenks
328
DaJenks Jenks 2021.05.19 05:25 
 

It works I just have to figure it out

Shuman Rotula
33
Shuman Rotula 2021.05.10 13:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

efecetinel
126
efecetinel 2021.05.05 20:16 
 

Perfect. Just perfect. Thank you.

sincitytrader
84
sincitytrader 2021.02.10 20:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gui Jacobucci
74
Gui Jacobucci 2020.12.19 18:49 
 

Absolutely Outstanding indicator! Bought the Indicator, installed and it was straight forward. Once installed I have set it up as per my needs and it is working perfectly.

Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2020.09.18 11:44 
 

The best market profile indicator for MT4 on the market. Great alternative if you don't want to use Sierra chart or Ninja trader.

T3chAddict
64
T3chAddict 2020.09.17 15:21 
 

Great tool. I had used other market profile indicators before that were just crashing MT4. Finally an indicator that works well and is very clear to use. Plus, like the other indicators, has a back-testing mode that is very useful.

Kostbar
513
Kostbar 2020.05.13 15:44 
 

Bester Indikator ... vielseitig, präzise, zuverlässig ... absolute Kaufempfehlung!

Lorant Nemeth
393
Lorant Nemeth 2020.01.19 22:21 
 

Extremely detailed and profession tool for Volume Profile trading.

Thank you

cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2019.10.14 21:06 
 

Three stars due to lack of sufficient material explaining the purpose of each setting and how to use it. When you are selling a high-end indicator such as this with so many settings, you should at least provide sufficient documentation (with images) explaining how to use each setting and what its purpose is. You have provided some material, but for the most part, you have left it up to the user to figure out how to use the indicator. That's not a professional way to do business.

jaya thilaka
275
jaya thilaka 2019.06.29 08:40 
 

Highly recommended tool

Thomas Fairhurst
1182
Thomas Fairhurst 2019.06.15 10:30 
 

Waste of money! Most of the times doesn't show anything, no profile at all. If it shows any profile it is with barely any detail. Highly overrated! Not recommended for purchase.

Minh Nguyen Nam
1529
Minh Nguyen Nam 2017.09.05 04:24 
 

it is a great tool for traders. Thanks for your development!

Best,

Minh

Ng Choong Huan
229
Ng Choong Huan 2017.06.06 06:29 
 

The best indicator on MT4 market.

Useful and fully functional.

Highly recommended.

Marco Gundel
1022
Marco Gundel 2017.04.12 20:40 
 

I bought this indicator together with the Daily Range indicator over a month ago so that I can give an honest review. I have to say....just as the Daily Range Indicator, Market Profile is amazing. I have this indicator currently running on 15 charts at the same time on an older PC and I have not once experienced a slowdown or freezing of MT4. The features in this indicator are truly amazing, which makes my life so much easier. Thank you Blahtech :-)

Julian Lo
712
Julian Lo 2017.01.20 15:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cozyman
317
cozyman 2016.04.30 13:10 
 

I can't compliment Blahtech limited and Deeyana enough, they have made excellent work providing these high quality indicators for sale.

simply the best market profile I have seen for Mt4, they are professional indicators for people who want the best tools available,

I bought the market profile and they even customized it for me at no extra cost, that is a great company and great people. the indicators cost a bit more than others out there, but the quality and features they provide makes no comparison on the Mt4 market, and easily makes up for the price, totally worth it if you want the best tools! recommended

12
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