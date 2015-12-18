Blahtech Market Profile

Was: $249 Now: $99

Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using.

Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the needs of all profile traders. It delivers functionality usually only available on futures platforms and adds innovations like auto switching of focus and the backtest mode.





Feature Highlights

Configuration presets for schedules on higher timeframes

Auto switching of focus to next active session

Highlight of business rules – Open, IB Extension and Rotation Rules

Multi-session display

Backtest directly on the chart

Custom session times

Custom intervals and timeframe period

Market and volume profiles

Overall market and volume profiles

Text based TPO profiles

Configurable TPO start letter

Value area, Volume value area

Initial balance, Point of control

Fast access hot-keys





Developer buffers

Seven buffers, see full documentation for details





Input Parameters

Presets

Configuration Preset – Choose custom or predefined schedules. Hotkey “0”

Schedules

Intervals- Number of interval periods to display

Number of interval periods to display Interval Period - Timeframe of the intervals (Days)

Timeframe of the intervals (Days) TPO Period - Timeframe for each TPO row (30 mins)

Timeframe for each TPO row (30 mins) TPO size

TPO Schedule 1-7

TPO Schedule Names

TPO Schedule Display - Single / Multi. Hotkey “/”

- Single / Multi. TPO Schedule Active Mode - Auto/Man. Hotkey “.”

- Auto/Man. TPO Active Schedules - e.g. 2,1,3

Profile Lines

Profile Lines - Choose which lines are shown on chart. Hot-Key "L"

Choose which lines are shown on chart. Profile Lines Colour 1-7, styles, fonts

Profile Lines Width Horizontal

Profile Lines Width Vertical - (0 to remove)

(0 to remove) Profile Lines Titles - Choose the titles to be displayed on the chart

Choose the titles to be displayed on the chart Profile Lines Extend Active Schedule - Extend previous active schedule lines to the next interval

Overall Volume

Overall Volume - Display graphic profile. Hot-Key "M"

Display graphic profile. Overall Volume Interval Period - Timeframe of the intervals (Days)

Timeframe of the intervals (Days) Overall Volume TPO Period - Timeframe for each TPO row (30 mins)

Timeframe for each TPO row (30 mins) Overall Volume TPO size

Overall Volume TPO Outline - Outline style (Single line). Hot-Key "K"

- Outline style (Single line). Overall Volume TPO Size

Overall Volume TPO Offset (Bars)

Overall Volume Max Width (Bars)

Overall Volume Highlight Value Area

Overall Volume Custom Schedule

Overlay Charts

Overlay Charts - Display graphic profile. Hot-Key "N"

- Display graphic profile. Overlay Charts Join Lines - Separators between each TPO. Hot-Key "J"

- Separators between each TPO. Overlay Charts Colours x7

Profile Text

Profile Text – Display text profile at the sides of the chart. Hot-Key "V"

– Display text profile at the sides of the chart. Profile Text Colours x6

Profile Text Show Rows - Set limit for the maximum number of TPO rows to display

Set limit for the maximum number of TPO rows to display Profile Text First Letter - Start char for TPO letters (A)

Summary Text

Summary Text Font, Size, positions

Summary Text Composite Day Text

Hot Keys

Hot Keys - Display Hot Keys dialog. Hot-Key "H"

- Display Hot Keys dialog. Hot Keys Text Size, Positions

Hot Key Map - Keyboard hot-key input map - Allows the user to re-assign the hot-keys

Other Parameters