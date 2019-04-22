The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders.

It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this, trading is carried out literally in one click: to open the desired type of order, you just need to click the corresponding button and all the parameters set on the panel will be applied to it automatically.





To work with open orders, the breakeven and trailing stop functions are provided.





It is possible to change the appearance of take profit and stop loss levels from normal to virtual and vice versa. Virtual - means that take profit and stop loss are installed only on your terminal and are not visible to the broker. These functions can be activated or deactivated directly on the panel, or at any time using special order options buttons.

Also, the panel can be customized in appearance. Changes in the settings are applied when a new or first addition of the panel to the chart. The sound accompaniment for opening and closing orders can also be configured: there are four built-in sound options, as well as the ability to install your own sound files. The files of the format "***.wav" need to be placed in the Sounds folder of the terminal. In addition, there is a possibility directly through the installation panel of price signal lines, upon reaching which the price will display a visual and audible alert. As a sound alert, a custom sound file of the "***. wav" format can also be used, which must also be placed in the terminal's Sounds folder. To test the panel's operation, you can download a free demo version that works on the EURUSD currency pair: VN Trade Panel II Demo. (In the strategy tester, the operation of trading panels is not tested).





Basic settings:

Magic number - order identifier;

- order identifier; Show orders - show closed orders on the chart;

- show closed orders on the chart; Show PnL - show on the chart the profit / loss for previously closed orders;

- show on the chart the profit / loss for previously closed orders; Show targets - displaying targets for all open orders on the chart (with active option Virtual TP&SL on the panel);

- displaying targets for all open orders on the chart (with active option Virtual TP&SL on the panel); Slippage - the amount of slippage in points;

- the amount of slippage in points; Breakeven profit points - the breakeven size in points;

- the breakeven size in points; Trailing-stop type - type of trailing-stop;

- type of trailing-stop; TS start profit points - the number of profit points at which the trailing-stop is activated (for the type of TS - move SL after in profit );

- the number of profit points at which the trailing-stop is activated (for the type of TS - ); FIFO broker - working with brokers working on the FIFO rule;

- working with brokers working on the FIFO rule; Options buttons - separate order management using the corresponding option buttons ;

; Panel name - the text displayed in the panel name;

- the text displayed in the panel name; Position - horizontal, vertical or minimized panel view;

- horizontal, vertical or minimized panel view; Show tooltip - showing tooltips when hovering the mouse over input fields;

- showing tooltips when hovering the mouse over input fields; Comment - the comment applied to the opened orders;

- the comment applied to the opened orders; Push-notifications - sending push notifications when price crosses price signal lines;

- sending push notifications when price crosses price signal lines; Width alert line - the width of signal lines on the price chart;

- the width of signal lines on the price chart; Line distance - the distance in points form the current price, at which signal lines should be created;

- the distance in points form the current price, at which signal lines should be created; Upper price line color - the color of the upper signal line;

- the color of the upper signal line; Lower price line color - the color of the lower signal line;

- the color of the lower signal line; Sound alarm - playing a custom audio file when the price crosses signal lines;

- playing a custom audio file when the price crosses signal lines; File name - the name of the audio file as "***.wav". The file should be added to the Sounds folder of the terminal.







