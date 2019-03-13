Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows

5
Trade with Gann on your side!!

MASTER CIRCLE 360° CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us.

The numeric table is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers.

Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.

The study starts dividing a whole circular space equal to 360 by 12. The result is 30 dividing it by 2 then we will have 15, the base to start with our study.

The table starts with 15 and ends its expansion with the number 4320. This basic table was used by Gann to study the eggs’ market.

We can adapt the table to current prices and on all kinds of markets dividing numbers by 10,100,1000 etc.

An other way we've added is to use the ADR(Average Daily Range)

Input Parameters:

  • Support/Resistance kind: Choose if you want to use Square or Classic Support/Resistance.
  • Adapt To Current Price: If true, the indicator will adapt table values to current price.
  • Use ADR: if true, the indicator will adapt table values to ADR values.
  • Font type: Choose your favourite Font Type.
  • Font Size: Choose your favourite Font Size.

Notifications Settings

  • Alerts: If true, indicator will send you alerts.
  • Send @Mails: If true, indicator will send you e-mails.
  • Send Push Notifications: If true, indicator will send you push notifications





Reviews 2
Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.03.01 10:23 
 

thank you

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Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
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This software will give you the possibility to do different things (both in live markets and in strategy tester) . You'll have at your disposal 5 operative panels, each one of these have buttons that let you interact easily at market: 1. Opened Orders Manager (screenshot 1): 6 buttons: Close all buy orders. Close all sell orders. Close all orders. Close all profitable buy orders. Close all profitable sell orders. Hedge orders. 2. Stop Orders Manager (screenshot 1): 2 informative sections: Numer
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Easily access to a deep knowledge of the market movement with "M.M. Deepness Arrows"!! This indicator will give you advices on buys and sells after having analized the deepness of the market. The entrance "trigger" will be given after studying each candles' max and min avoiding, this way, the misleading data released by the opening and closure prices (given by the brokers). Thanks to the use of these arrows you'll be able to easily understand if i'ts the right time to buy or sell. If you want th
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With this indicator you'll have a general reading of the market's range using Gann's calculating modes. Gann's swing is used to have a quick reading to the market latest movements at first glance. The foundation of this swing calculation is in the count of candles in relation to the break-up and break-down of the price. When the price breaks-up the last maximum, the swing will get traced if a certain number of candles is exceeded from the last minimum. It can be used a "pure Gann" or not: If set
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This indicator will let you have at disposal Gann's Eighth, with few clicks!! Gann's Eighth were used by this great Trader to obtain the maximum fluctuation price and the possible inversion points of it. Gann have always given importance to the number 8 in his studies, an it is the reason why we find the retracement points as 0.25(10/8=1.25). Other than the number 8, also the numer 3 had is own importance in Gann, number founded in the eighth division, infact we have three eighth describing the
Swing Reader MT5v
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Read Elliott wave principle automatically. With the Swing Reader, you can easily read the Elliott Wave Principle through an automatic system. With swing, we mean a ZigZag market that is created by a breakout of its standard deviation. You can set the deviation manually, or you can let the indicator do it automatically (setting the deviation to zero). Advantages you get Never repaints. Points showing a horizontal line, in which statistically a long wave ends. Candles showing a vertical line in w
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sergiodu94
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sergiodu94 2021.04.15 09:52 
 

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Frank Paetsch
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Frank Paetsch 2021.03.01 10:23 
 

thank you

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