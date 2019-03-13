Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows

Trade with Gann on your side!!

MASTER CIRCLE 360° CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us.

The numeric table is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers.

Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.

The study starts dividing a whole circular space equal to 360 by 12. The result is 30 dividing it by 2 then we will have 15, the base to start with our study.

The table starts with 15 and ends its expansion with the number 4320. This basic table was used by Gann to study the eggs’ market.

We can adapt the table to current prices and on all kinds of markets dividing numbers by 10,100,1000 etc.

An other way we've added is to use the ADR(Average Daily Range)

Input Parameters:

Support/Resistance kind : Choose if you want to use Square or Classic Support/Resistance.

: Choose if you want to use Square or Classic Support/Resistance. Adapt To Current Price : If true, the indicator will adapt table values to current price.

: If true, the indicator will adapt table values to current price. Use ADR : if true, the indicator will adapt table values to ADR values.

: if true, Font type : Choose your favourite Font Type.

: Choose your favourite Font Type. Font Size: Choose your favourite Font Size.

Notifications Settings Alerts: If true, indicator will send you alerts.

If true, indicator will send you alerts. Send @Mails: If true, indicator will send you e-mails.

If true, indicator will send you e-mails. Send Push Notifications: If true, indicator will send you push notifications















