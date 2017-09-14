TradePanel magic
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 10
This trade panel is designed for opening market orders with predefined values of Magic, TakeProfit and StopLoss.
The panel displays the following data:
- Ask - current Ask price;
- Bid - current Bid price;
- Spread - spread equal to (Ask-Bid)*0.0001 for 4- and 5-digit quotes, and (Ask-Bid)*0.01 for 3- and 2-digit quotes;
- Buy - button for sending a request to open a Buy order;
- Sell - button for sending a request to open a Sell order;
- TakeProfit - set TakeProfit:
- pips - in pips (0.00001) for 4- and 5-digit quotes, (0.001) for 3- and 2-digit quotes;
- Output of the TakeProfit levels for the Buy order and the Sell order.
- StopLoss - set StopLoss:
- pips - in pips (0.00001) for 4- and 5-digit quotes, (0.001) for 3- and 2-digit quotes;
- Output of the StopLoss levels for the Buy order and the Sell order.
- Lot - volume of the opened order, limited to the range of 0.01-10.0 lots;
- Magiс - magic number of orders, limited to 9 digits.
TakeProfit and StopLoss are limited to the range of 10-100000 pips (0.00010-1.0000 for 5-digit quotes).