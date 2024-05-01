JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel

3.5

The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close), 
Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ......

I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me

  • Risk by lot
  • Risk by percent
  • SL by points
  • SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution)
  • TP by point
  • TP by Risk/Reward
  • Auto Trailing by Points
  • Auto Trailing Candle, Renko, RangeBar
  • Close partial by percent
  • Close partial by procent only profitable orders ( original solution)
  • Hot keys
  • Print Screen during open order
  • Move All TP in one time
  • Move All SL in one time
  • BreakEven Avarege
  • BreakEven by even orders
  • BreakEven only profitable orders
  • ..... More in future

 Important: ZakopiecFX Scalping Trade panel doesn't work in tester strategy

Reviews 2
nowywest
359
nowywest 2024.05.18 17:27 
 

A perfect tool for working on renko and range bar boxes. Very clear and easy to use with a lot of useful functions for running open orders. I recommend it to everyone.

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Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
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SSM ZakopiecFX Follow The Trend
ROBERT URBANSKI
4.68 (25)
Indicators
This indicator I use with RENKO and RangeBar candle Discover the Secret to Successful Forex Trading with Our Custom MT4 Indicator! Have you ever wondered how to achieve success in the Forex market, consistently earning profits while minimizing risk? Here is the answer you've been searching for! Allow us to introduce our proprietary MT4 indicator that will revolutionize your approach to trading. Unique Versatility Our indicator is specially designed for users who prefer Renko and Rangebar candle
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Rutt Tungkiratichai
2898
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2024.12.13 12:09 
 

I cant add you to my friend so i cant send you the message

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2025.03.27 15:20
I'm not looking friend on MQL5. Contact with me is by MembersFX Group and YT Channel ZakopiecFX
nowywest
359
nowywest 2024.05.18 17:27 
 

A perfect tool for working on renko and range bar boxes. Very clear and easy to use with a lot of useful functions for running open orders. I recommend it to everyone.

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
Reply from developer ROBERT URBANSKI 2024.05.19 15:51
Thank you so much.
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