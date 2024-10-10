Chart Note synchronized

Write notes directly on the chart and use your observations when trading

The option to synchronize reminders between Symbols allows you to remember important information about the current market state

Thus, this utility will help you avoid a situation where important information that you noticed earlier was missed when trading.

    Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT4 version

    Settings:

    • The method of syncing notes:
      • Synchronize between the same Symbols;
      • Unique note on each chart;
      • Same note everywhere;
      • Optionally, the note can be associated with the timeframe on which it was created;
      • Visualization settings:
        • Text location;
        • Font: color, style, size;

        To edit a note, simply click on the [e] button in the lower right corner: an input field will appear.

        The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.

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        Quant AI Agents
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        4.91 (23)
        Utilities
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Utilities
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
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        Utilities
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Indicators
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Utilities
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Indicators
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Indicators
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Utilities
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        5 (1)
        Indicators
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Utilities
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Indicators
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Utilities
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Indicators
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Utilities
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Utilities
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Utilities
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Utilities
        Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The utility includes 2 separate tools: Trade Statistics WeekDays Analyzer Statistics display modes: For the selected  currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All tr
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Indicators
        The indicator shows the currently forming candle of the selected time frame Multiple bars may be optionally united into a single candle: helps to see the bigger picture Multifunctional Utility : 65+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |   MT5 version In the input settings, select the timeframe  that will be used for the future bar: To the right of the current price, you will see a bar forming on the specified interval. If activated in the settings, the Countdow
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Utilities
        Profit/loss statistics for each day of the week Check out my  #1 Utility : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  You will see statistics for each day of the
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Indicators
        Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend This tool  is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI,  Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index. The   alerts   option   will help  you   not   to   miss   the   beginning   of the   trend. Multifunctional utility : includes 66+ features  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs. Settings: Calculated bar: eith
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        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Indicators
        Analyze up to 3 additional charts of other timeframes , without switching the main chart. Check out my  Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version The indicator opens in a  separate window: The window   can be moved   to any place on the chart (using the   [<M>]   button). The window can also be minimized to save space ( [ <^>]  button) In the window that appears, you can configure: The period   of the 1st chart (left
        Money Meter
        Makarii Gubaydullin
        Utilities
        The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell). Check out  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions You can set:  Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot); Grid step : percentage / amount of money (green switch); Number of levels for each direction; Risk calculation for the current account balance / or for the free margin; In the initial settings of the indicator, you c
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