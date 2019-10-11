Easy Virtual Trader

4.89


Setup Easy Virtual Trader > Input your Rules > You are ready to trade from mobile or another EA or anywhere....Let robot manage your Trades ! 

  • This powerful EA will help you manage ALL or SPECIFIC trades automatically based on your PRE-SET rules and settings
  • Once it is setup and running on just one chart, you don't need to monitor your orders anymore, the software will keep watching and control your orders with your predefined rules
  • You can trade from your desktop MT4 or from your mobile application or manage trades of another EA
  • It's designed to support protect by break-even(with better win ratios), protect by percentage, protect by pip, protect by intelligent multi trailing strategy - Magic trail long or Magic trail short
  • You can also have specific strategy for specific pairs
  • You can also enable Equity Protector ( New )
  • Target Predefined Target ; Say 100$ for the account ( New )
  • How to use Video - https://youtu.be/3DNd_TCCOVE

Easy Virtual Trader is an enhancement of the already popular Easy Trade manager due to many requests for automatic version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34086

RULES TO MANAGE TOTAL ACCOUNT EQUITY ( Newly Added - Please update the EA )

  • Master Equity Protector (%) - 0 means to ignore
  • Profit Target (money) - 0 means to ignore

RULES TO MANAGE THE TRADES - TRADE SETTINGS

  • Manage Trades - Specific Magics or Any Magic - Use "Any Magic" if you want the EA to manage all trades. Use "Specific Magic" if you want the EA to manage specific Magic number trades. Set the EA in only one chart if Manage "All Trades"
  • Input Magic Numbers, If Manage Trades = Specific Magic= If Manage Trades = "Specific Magic" in above setting, Input Magic numbers like  "2323345,232456,2324555" ( Add "," separated as required )
  • Manage Trades - Specific Pairs or Any Pair
  • Add pairs - EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY etc - If Manage Trades = "Specific Pairs"
  • Maximum Slippage allowed = 10 ( means maximum slippage allowed will be 10)

RULES TO MANAGE STOP-LOSS & BREAKEVEN - STOP-LOSS SETTINGS

  • SL Value - Stop-loss Value in Pips > This is your main SL, so if dont want to use SL2 and SL3, just use the main SL and set " Main SL1 %"  value to 100
  • Main SL1 % of Lots to be booked at SL1 > set this value to 100 ( menas 100% SL will be booked at main SL level)
  • SL2 % of Lots  to be booked at SL2
  • SL3% of Lots ( Main SL + SL2 + Sl2 should be = 100 )
  • Main Stoploss (SL1 in pips)
  • 2nd Stoploss 2 (pips)
  • 3rd Stoploss 3 (pips)
  • Set Breakeven - Select 1/4 TP1 or 1/2 TP1, or TP1, or TP2, or No BE
  • Enable Step Breakeven (When TP2 is hit move BE to TP1)

Profit Booking Settings - How much to partial close  & What levels to close

  • TP1 = TP1 % Percentage of Lots/Amount to be booked at TP1 – 50 means 50% ( Change to whatever % you want to book at TP1 - Put 100 to book 100% )
  • TP2 = TP2 % Percentage of Lots/Amount to be booked at TP2 – 40 means 40% ( TP3 will automatically be 10% )
  • TP Setting = Pips - enter pips below or Use Ratios
  • TP1 = 20 - 1st Take Profit | Eg. 20.0 means 20 pips if TP setting=pips, Ratio- 1.0 means automatically calculate 1:1 so if SL is 10 pips, TP1 will 10 pips
  • TP2 = 40 - 2nd Take Profit | Eg. 40.0 means 40 pips if TP setting=pips, Ratio - 2.0 means automatically calculate  1:2 so if SL is 10 pips, TP2 will 20 pips
  • TP3 = 80 - 3rd Take Profit | 80.0 pips if TP setting=pips, Ratio - 3.0 means automatically calculate 1:3 so if SL is 10 pips, TP3 will 30 pips

 Trail Settings - When to Trail & How to Trail

  • Trail Profit Start = Start when to Trail profit from TP1 or TP2 or Buy/Sell Price
  • Trail Type = Magic Trail Slow = Use for Long term trades , Magic Trail Fast = Use for short term trades , No Trail = Means don't use any Trailing
Please help leave a good review if you like the EA and give me feedback and I will make it better!


Reviews 14
Sam Lox
195
Sam Lox 2021.08.10 15:59 
 

This is my new favorite tool. Great job Anoop. Another homerun! (I also have Easy Trade Manager my other favorite)

Endy Christian Febrianto
234
Endy Christian Febrianto 2021.08.02 20:38 
 

This is an awesome EA for trading manager. If you have a reasonable trading strategy, operate mobile MT4 Android and running EA on VPS, then this EA will help you have peace in mind as a guard or helper... But it still need some improvements for next version : 1. Adopt feature Break Even Step like "EA Easy Trade Manager" [it has to be ready to adopt by it's own developer] 2. Auto detection of pair symbols, so user must not adding prefix and suffix manually [but I have list of pairs in Notepad that ready for copy-paste] 3. Auto detection pip calculation by digit system for Cryptocurrency pairs and Metal pairs [must trial and error first in Demo Account to understanding it] 4. If this EA can monitor and control multipairs with sharing common parameters (like Step-TP by RRR, Partial Close by Step-TP and %Lot, etc), it still need special value for each open position, like SL distance. So, users are supposed to input entry (by pending or by market) with SL, then the EA will calculate for each open position, and hide the SL from MT4 as confirmation that SL pip distance accepted by EA... OK, that is my thought about this EA feature and performance. Thx and keep the good works...

sỹ nguyễn
28
sỹ nguyễn 2020.10.13 06:34 
 

This EA verry good for manager risk , many thank you for owner system

Rheo Hary
117
Rheo Hary 2023.06.26 18:16 
 

Dear Anoop, where i can buy Easy Virtual Trader for MT5?

Anoop Sivasankaran
11765
Reply from developer Anoop Sivasankaran 2023.07.02 03:38
Have sent you a link. Thanks Hary!
Ruengrit Loondecha
3766
Ruengrit Loondecha 2022.09.03 04:27 
 

One of ther Best tools i using it. So far very quick for understand how to config it and comfortable with any pairs like XAU or/with Forex at once. Nicely config customable. Surprising support from Dev. Cheers!

Hussein Sinan
229
Hussein Sinan 2021.09.01 13:29 
 

Grt product.. does the job well.. grt support from anoop as well

mmorgan
178
mmorgan 2021.02.13 21:05 
 

This is an awesome Trade manager, if you have a reasonable trading strategy this EA will help you become profitable, I highly recommend. The support is first class as well,.

sỹ nguyễn
28
sỹ nguyễn 2020.10.13 06:34 
 

This EA verry good for manager risk , many thank you for owner system

Bima Radhite Hanunggara
180
Bima Radhite Hanunggara 2020.10.08 15:35 
 

this product is what every scalper and longterm trader ever need,it ease the heart since we know its managed well,and i use it to handle my input order from mobile,and it magically gimme more profit because of the trail and booked profit feature.....like everyone manually trading need this utility!!!! thanks Mr.Anoob for your great mindful creation!!!

qinlongyang
85
qinlongyang 2020.06.16 09:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tee Han Ming
171
Tee Han Ming 2020.04.12 14:10 
 

Very good EA for managing trade, author will also explain to you very clearly if you don't understand something about the EA

kishore8460
352
kishore8460 2020.04.01 17:28 
 

10 stars

I place EA on my VPS and trade from mobile

I have been using virtual trader for last three week, it took a week time to find good settings that suits my trading style , I started off with 5k USD account and in three week I am at 5800 usd. This manager should be on the top in MqL martlet , I am sure it will reach to the main list soon. Every trader ( scalper , day trader , swing traders should use this tool to have a good peace of mind

The programmer also listens to take suggestion from you , I have asked to implement global Equity close option also , for which he kindly agree .

Please grab this opportunity before the programmer increases the price. To make money with this EA all you need to do is going to 4 hr chart and find the trend and go to currency strength indicator , if both correlate and coincide (buy/buy) sell/sell)

You need to take trade exactly between 9 am to 10 :30 am GMT .

I am using the above strategy.

John Patrick Siao
443
John Patrick Siao 2019.11.26 02:48 
 

Very good product especially when trading on mobile platform. I would like to suggest to add a manage manual trades only.

Volker Baeuerle
168
Volker Baeuerle 2019.10.23 18:14 
 

Dear Anoop,

thanks for this nice exit EA which works - so far - quite nicely for me. It is really exiting fast and in

combinatin with manual trading and/or EAs it performs well.

As this is only Verion 1.0 meaning an early version I would like to see some developments in the future

that makes this EA even better.

For indices trading I wish to set the points differently as they are not really working right now. Maybe you

can introduce a seperate line on which every user can set their symbols (SP500 VS US500 etc).

Would it be also possible to allocate not only 10% exit lot size for TP 3

Additionally the breakeven function should be added with a small correction factor.

Example:

EurUSD entry 1.1105 -&gt; breakeven trailing at tp2 level +20 -&gt; 1.1125

correction factor function -&gt; entry + 0.8 pips = 1.11058 instead of exact entry.

Thanks for this nice EA

Yagnesh Patel
1091
Yagnesh Patel 2019.10.23 08:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

