Virtual Collider Manual

Virtual Collider Manual is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding

Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the Virtual Collider Manual trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting any parameters. It also automatically calculates necessary target profit.

Adaptive pyramiding is automatically activated if, after the user opens the first order, the price moves to profit and the second order opens in the profitable zone. But if the price moves to loss and the second order opens in the unprofitable zone, then the adaptive grid algorithm of averaging is activated

A user starts trading manually at his or her own discretion determining entry points and direction (BUY, SELL) to open primary orders by clicking corresponding buttons on the built-in panel for manual trading.

This current version works on any symbols (without limitations): Forex, CFD, Futures, Indices, Bonds, Efts, Stocks. Any timeframe.


Key Features

  • Automated moving of a trader's position to profit
  • Innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging
  • Automated calculation of necessary target profit
  • Optimization is not required
  • Easy to use, no needless settings
  • Intellectual system of the instrument's mathematical potential assessment to use the algorithm of averaging which also takes a spread into account
  • The automated Multi system for closing averaging series that are in a drawdown. This is done by profitable closing of any other symbols or opposite orders.


Description of the Main Expert Advisor Settings

  • StartLot – initially opened lot size for trading
  • MaxDrawdown – maximum drawdown in the deposit currency. All open orders are closed when this drawdown is reached
    if MaxDrawdown = 0, this parameter is not applied
  • StepLot = FIX/AUTO
    • FIX – algorithm of averaging uses fixed lot equal to StartLot
    • AUTO – algorithm of averaging uses smooth lot increase. The last used size is increased by the StartLot initial value every step
  • Pausatrade = ON/OFF
    • ON – when this mode is enabled, buttons of built-in panels for manual trading are disabled
    • OFF – parameter is not used
  • MultiStart = 10 – from which of its stage a series is to be considered in a drawdown.
  • MultiProfit = 50 – % of the profit obtained after a closing that can be used to close a series in a drawdown. The maximum MultiProfit value is 100.

The Multi system automatically defines the series with the lowest drawdown on your account (the one with the highest amount of stages). After each profitable closing of any order, the EA partially closes orders of the series in a drawdown (provided that there is sufficient profit).

The Multi system is most efficient when using the EA for trading numerous different symbols simultaneously.

The EA displays data on the Multi mode operation status.

"Multi is active: "symbol name" ("amount of stages of a series in a drawdown"/ "% of profit used for closing" / "amount of open orders in a series")".

The Sell by market button – clicking this button opens a SELL lot equal to StartLot and the automated adaptive grid algorithm of averaging is also activated.

The Buy by market button – clicking this button opens a BUY lot equal to StartLot and the automated adaptive grid algorithm of averaging is also activated.

Every open order forms a new series.

The Close by market button – clicking tis button closes all orders opened by the EA by this instrument.


Warning

  1. The EA uses high-risk mathematical algorithms of averaging and increasing lot which can cause a loss of your deposit if it is insufficient during long price movement without rollbacks
  2. Number of steps in the series is not limited. We recommend to use the MaxDrawdown parameter to limit losses. If this parameter triggers, the EA will continue trading only on the next day
  3. Trading conditions requirements: any broker and any account type; minimum leverage is 1:50; number of simultaneously opened orders is not limited



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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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YPY Check Your Broker
IPA Investments LTD
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YPY Check Your Broker is a universal multifunctional software complex which uses primary tick data. It allows traders to perform comparative analysis of the trading conditions and execution quality, identify abnormal BID prices outside the indicative quotes. It also reflects the facts of redrawing bars in the terminal, spread extension, controls the leverage stop out level values, speed of execution and server connection breaks, maintains a detailed statistics on the slippages. The YPY Check You
YPY Trading Aggregator
IPA Investments LTD
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YPY Trading Aggregator is a universal multifunctional software package for aggregation of trading. This functionality can be useful for multicurrency trading and/or application of multiple experts on a single trading account, as well as for combining automatic and manual trading. Also, anyone can use this utility to estimate the risk of the current online trading on the account (the maximum possible losses in % of the account balance). The utility aggregates the data of the active trade and outp
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