PanelKjutaMultiTerminal

Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading.

Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders.

Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well as removes and closes the selected orders, resets virtual and real Stop Loss, Take Profit with the mouse from the information terminal.   Trailing virtual stop and limit levels, Works in the strategy tester. Automatically saves virtual levels and colors to a file. There are signals when the price of lines, alarm. Until the end of the bar and the server time. Time and size of sessions. Set button colors, virtual s/L , T/P lines, pending orders, sessions visually from the chart. Automatically saves settings of orders and colors to the hard drive, which allows them to be loaded after reboot or emergency shutdown of the computer.

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Jurii Kuvshinov
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RSI magic kjuta trial is the demo version of RSI magic kjuta. Custom Indicator (RSI magic kjuta) based on the standard   (Relative Strength Index, RSI) with additional settings and functions. The maximum and minimum RSI lines on the chart have been added to the standard RSI line. Now you can visually observe the past highs and lows of RSI, and not only the values of the closing bars, which avoids confusion in the analysis of trades. For example, the EA opened or closed an order, but the RSI li
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Automated panel kjuta
Jurii Kuvshinov
Experts
Автоматизированная панель  “panel_kjutaMultiTS_l”  для торговли. Открывает, модифицирует,  закрывает и удаляет торговые и отложенные ордера с  графика c помощью виртуальных линий, кнопок и активного информационного терминала. Автоматически открывает ордера по сетке,  Мартингейлу  и индикаторным  уровням. Подсказки на русском,  английском  языке или отключены. Имеет  ряд  функций по тралу виртуальных линий  Take Profit  и лимитных ордеров. Выводит  информацию на активный информационный терминал.
Rsi Magic kjuta
Jurii Kuvshinov
Indicators
Индикатор RSI magic kjuta. Пользовательский   Индикатор ( RSI magic kjuta ) на основе стандартного Индикатора Силы ( Relative Strength Index, RSI ) с дополнительными настройками и функциями. К стандартной линии RSI добавлены линии максимального и минимального значения RSI на графике. Теперь можно визуально наблюдать прошедшие максимумы и минимумы RSI , а не только значения по закрытию баров, что позволяет избежать путаницы   при анализе торгов. Например, советник открыл или закрыл ордер, но на
Auto Open Close Magic RSI
Jurii Kuvshinov
Experts
Auto Open Close Magic RSI. Auto Open Close Magic RSI , это Робот открывающий и закрывающий ордера по значениям индикатора ( RSI Magic Kjuta ).   Рекомендуемый период для установок по умолчанию М15. С советником можно загрузить RSI Magic Kjuta или RSI Magic Kjuta trial . Не забыть сделать настройки такие же, как в советнике. Скриншот за прошедшие полгода. С 500$ до 16000$ 3200%. slip=3; Проскальзывание Lots=0.2; Объем step=120; Минимальное расстояние до открытия следующего ордера Magic=123456;
Aos100VPS
Jurii Kuvshinov
Experts
Эксперт для VPS. Работает по уровням magicRSi, мартингейлу и своему алгоритму. Автоматически тралит по значениям индикатора, как при открытии, так и при закрытии ордеров. Для скриншота годового отчета настойки по умолчанию. Начальный депозит - 100, конечный - за год больше 17000.  slip=3;                   допуск  Lots=0.1;              Лот на открытие первого ордера. step=50;                Начальная минимальная дистанция в пунктах между первым ордерами.  Magic=123456;      Числовая идентификац
Rsi Magic kjuta mql5
Jurii Kuvshinov
Indicators
Индикатор RSI magic kjuta5 . Пользовательский   Индикатор ( RSI magic kjuta ) на основе стандартного Индикатора Силы ( Relative Strength Index, RSI ) с дополнительными настройками и функциями. К стандартной линии RSI добавлены линии максимального и минимального значения RSI на графике. Теперь можно визуально наблюдать прошедшие максимумы и минимумы RSI , а не только значения по закрытию баров, что позволяет избежать путаницы   при анализе торгов. Например, советник открыл или закрыл ордер, но н
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