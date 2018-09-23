PanelKjutaMultiTerminal

Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading.

Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders.

Displays information on the active information terminal. Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well as removes and closes the selected orders, resets virtual and real Stop Loss, Take Profit with the mouse from the information terminal. Trailing virtual stop and limit levels, Works in the strategy tester. Automatically saves virtual levels and colors to a file. There are signals when the price of lines, alarm. Until the end of the bar and the server time. Time and size of sessions. Set button colors, virtual s/L , T/P lines, pending orders, sessions visually from the chart. Automatically saves settings of orders and colors to the hard drive, which allows them to be loaded after reboot or emergency shutdown of the computer.