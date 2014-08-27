Overview

Money management is an all-important aspect of trading that many traders often overlook. It is very possible that even with a winning strategy, bad money management can often result in huge loses. Verdure Forex Calculators aims to help traders minimize risk and exposure in the Forex market. Verdure Forex Calculators implements 4 calculators in one single indicator. It is the first of it's kind on MT4 platform. Calculators implemented are:

Lot (Trade or Contract Size) Calculator.

Margin Calculator.

Profit/Loss Calculator.

Pip Value Calculator.





Lot Calculator (trade or contract size)

A lot refers to a bundle of units in trade. In Forex a Standard Lot is equivalent to 100,000 units of the quote currency of the Forex instrument you are trading. Lot calculator helps to determine the trade or contract size of any position you want to enter so that you are not risking too much of your capital on any position With the Lot Calculator, you have the option and flexibility to either use a percentage of your Account Balance or Account Equity or use Money value. For example, you could use 2% of either your Account Balance or Account Equity or you could use say $50 risk for every trade. The calculator will calculate your lot value for you irrespective of whichever method you use.





Fields:

Account Currency - Non-editable field that contains the account currency.

Currency Pair - Defaults as the forex instrument on which the indicator is attached.

StopLoss (Point) - Stop Loss value in points (no need to recalculate pips value on a 5 or 3 digits chart).

Risk Type - Can be Percent or Money value.

Risk (Percentage) - Percentage of risk when 'Percent' is selected as Risk Type.

Risk (Money) - Money value of risk when 'Money' is selected as Risk Type.

Balance/Equity - Use Account Balance or Account Equity to calculate risk.





Margin Calculator

Margin is a fraction of the value of the position you want to enter in the Forex market that is determined by the leverage on your account. With high-leveraged trading, you want to be sure that you have sufficient fund to cover your positions even if it goes against you so that your account will not be wiped out. Predetermining the required margin for any position helps to avoid the dreaded margin call and Margin Calculator helps you to do this quite simply.





Fields:

Account Currency - Non-editable field that contains the account currency.

Currency Pair - Defaults as the Forex instrument on which the indicator is attached.

Leverage - non-editable field that defaults as Account Leverage.

Lot Size - Trade or Contract Size.





Profit/loss Calculator

Profit/Loss Calculator helps to determine the profit or loss on a trade currently running or that you are about to make.

Fields:

Account Currency - Non-editable field that contains the account currency.

Currency Pair - Defaults as the forex instrument on which the indicator is attached.

Opening Price.

Closing Price.

Buy/Sell - Type of operation or trade.

Lot SIze - Trade or Contract Size.





Pip Value Calculator

Pip Value Calculator helps to determine the value of 1 pip of a Forex instrument in your account currency.

Fields:

Account Currency - Non-editable field that contains the account currency.

Currency Pair - Defaults as the forex instrument on which the indicator is attached.

Lot Size - Trade or Contract Size.





Benefits Of Using Verdure Forex Calculators