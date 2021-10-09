Fibo Heart Expert Advisor

Want automatically to put the pending order, take profit and stop loss? This EA will do it on your behalf! The Fibo Heart EA strategy will place limit order after the ‘check point’ breakout. The position will be triggered when the price make a successful retest. If not, the pending order will automatically deleted after price hit certain level. You also have option to enable market order (instant execution) and custom take profit in the inputs setting.

This EA must be attached with Fibo Heart Indicator to work (you can get it here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38621)


How to Use It?


Please attach Fibo Heart Indi (auto fibo indicator) on your chart. This EA will automatically place your order, set stop loss and take profit at the fibo level. This EA will not open orders if no Fibo Heart Indicator on your chart. It more suitable for live trading!


Input Parameters

You free to modify the inputs according to your trading.

LotSize : Your order volume, default = 0.01.

Order Mode (Updated : 19/6/2019)

  • FollowTrend : This is for order mode either Normal (Buy & Sell), Buy only or Sell only. You can use this options to follow the trend for your order.
Instant Execution
  • EnableMarketOrder : Option if you want EA enabled instant execution at the market price, default = false.
  • MarketOrderTP : This is take profit for market order if you enable it, default = Custom.
Custom Take Profit
  • CustomTP : You can set how many pips for take profit. Can use for all orders (pending or instant), default = 5.
Pending Order
  • Entry1 : This is pending order at fibo level (EP 1), default = true.
  • Entry2 : This is pending order at fibo level (EP 2), default = true.
  • Entry3 : This is pending order at fibo level (EP 3), default = true.
Layer For Pending Order
  • Layer1 : Set 1 layer for every pending order, default = true.
  • Layer2 : Additonal layers. Set 2 layers for every pending order, default = false.
  • Layer3 : Additonal layers. Set 3 layers for every pending order, default = false.
  • Layer4 : Additonal layers. Set 4 layers for every pending order, default = false.
  • Layer5 : Additonal layers. Set 5 layers for every pending order, default = false.
Take Profit For Pending Order
  • Layer1TP : This is take profit for layer 1, default = TP1.
  • Layer2TP : This is take profit for layer 2, default = TP1.
  • Layer3TP : This is take profit for layer 3, default = TP1.
  • Layer4TP : This is take profit for layer 4, default = TP1.
  • Layer5TP : This is take profit for layer 5, default = TP1.
Stop Loss
  • StopLoss : Set your stop loss, default = true.
  • StopLossPips : You can set how many pips for your stop loss. It count from Monitor Trade level, default = 50.
Auto Delete Pending Order
  • DeletePOTP1 : Set auto delete the inactivated pending order if price hit TP 1 level, default = false.
  • DeletePOTP2 : Set auto delete the inactivated pending order if price hit TP 2 level, default = false.
  • DeletePOTP3 : Set auto delete the inactivated pending order if price hit TP 3 level, default = false.
  • DeletePONewFibo : Set auto delete the inactivated pending order if the indicator draw new fibo, default = true.


Don't miss the trading setup! Use Fibo Heart EA to get fast placing your pending orders. Your good feedback are most welcome for future improvement. Thanks in advance!


















































































































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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Fibo Heart Indi
Mohd Khairol Amin Ramli
1 (1)
Indicators
Must be owned and used by Fibonacci traders who like to open position by pending order (limit order). The strategy is that you just have to wait for the automatic custom fibonacci appear then manual place your pending order, stop loss and take profit at the level of Fibonacci. The position will be opened when the price make a successful retest. Fibo Heart Indi come with pop-up alert, email and mobile push notification. Suitable for all instruments and all time frames.  Don't miss the trading set
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