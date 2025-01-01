문서화섹션
PriceOnDropped

개체(전문가 또는 스크립트)의 하락점에 해당하는 가격 좌표 가져오기.

double  PriceOnDropped() const

값 반환

개체 하락점의 가격 좌표.