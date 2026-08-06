Ponokawan Unified Master Indicator

📊 PONOKAWAN UNIFIED TOPOLOGICAL INDICATOR MT5 📊

Institutional-Grade Subwindow Indicator Displaying 3D Phase Space Coiling, Vector Trajectory Angles, Quantum Path Skew, & Microstructure FDT Noise.





Say goodbye to lagging indicators! The Ponokawan Unified Topological Indicator projects price movement into a 3D phase-space manifold using Takens' Delay Embedding Theorem, bringing hedge-fund quantitative geometry straight to your MetaTrader 5 charts.





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🎨 WHAT THE INDICATOR SHOWS IN YOUR SUBWINDOW

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🔵 BLUE LINE: 3D TDA Z-SCORE (Z_TDA)

• Below -0.45 (Green/Gray Coiling Zone): Institutional Liquidity Compression. Price is coiling into a tight 3D point cloud.

• Above +0.95 (Breakout Level): Topological Manifold Expansion. Major breakout in progress!





🟢 GREEN LINE: PHASE TANGENT VECTOR ANGLE (θ in Radians)

Replaces lagging moving averages with instantaneous differential vector geometry.

• Above +0.25 rad: Strong Bullish Momentum.

• Below -0.25 rad: Strong Bearish Momentum.





🟡 GOLD LINE: QUANTUM PATH AMPLITUDE SKEW (Ψ_skew)

Uses Feynman Variational Path Integrals to measure constructive vs. destructive price path interference.

• Above +0.20: Constructive Bullish Path Interference.

• Below -0.20: Constructive Bearish Path Interference.





💖 PINK DOTTED LINE: FDT MICROSTRUCTURE NOISE RATIO (R_FDT)

Measures thermal micro-noise variance against order-book liquidity friction (D/γ). Spikes confirm authentic institutional breakout volume.





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🎯 HOW TO READ BUY & SELL SIGNALS

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🟢 HIGH-PROBABILITY BUY SIGNAL:

1. Blue Line (Z_TDA) dropped below -0.45 within the recent 7 bars (Coiling phase).

2. Blue Line (Z_TDA) surges ABOVE +0.95 on current bar close (Expansion breakout).

3. Green Line (θ) is ABOVE +0.25 rad AND Gold Line (Ψ_skew) is ABOVE +0.20.





🔴 HIGH-PROBABILITY SELL SIGNAL:

1. Blue Line (Z_TDA) dropped below -0.45 within the recent 7 bars (Coiling phase).

2. Blue Line (Z_TDA) surges ABOVE +0.95 on current bar close (Expansion breakout).

3. Green Line (θ) is BELOW -0.25 rad AND Gold Line (Ψ_skew) is BELOW -0.20.





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⚙️ FEATURES & RECOMMENDATIONS

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• Fully Non-Repainting – Signals freeze on bar close.

• Multi-Asset Compatible – Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices.

• Built-In Visual Alerts – Never miss a compression breakout!

• Recommended Timeframes: H1, H4, and Daily.





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