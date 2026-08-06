Ponokawan Unified Master Indicator
- 指标
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Danang SetiadjiNew Demo Video here : https://www.youtube.com/@Ponokawan_id !!!
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
📊 PONOKAWAN UNIFIED TOPOLOGICAL INDICATOR MT5 📊
Institutional-Grade Subwindow Indicator Displaying 3D Phase Space Coiling, Vector Trajectory Angles, Quantum Path Skew, & Microstructure FDT Noise.
Say goodbye to lagging indicators! The Ponokawan Unified Topological Indicator projects price movement into a 3D phase-space manifold using Takens' Delay Embedding Theorem, bringing hedge-fund quantitative geometry straight to your MetaTrader 5 charts.
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🎨 WHAT THE INDICATOR SHOWS IN YOUR SUBWINDOW
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🔵 BLUE LINE: 3D TDA Z-SCORE (Z_TDA)
• Below -0.45 (Green/Gray Coiling Zone): Institutional Liquidity Compression. Price is coiling into a tight 3D point cloud.
• Above +0.95 (Breakout Level): Topological Manifold Expansion. Major breakout in progress!
🟢 GREEN LINE: PHASE TANGENT VECTOR ANGLE (θ in Radians)
Replaces lagging moving averages with instantaneous differential vector geometry.
• Above +0.25 rad: Strong Bullish Momentum.
• Below -0.25 rad: Strong Bearish Momentum.
🟡 GOLD LINE: QUANTUM PATH AMPLITUDE SKEW (Ψ_skew)
Uses Feynman Variational Path Integrals to measure constructive vs. destructive price path interference.
• Above +0.20: Constructive Bullish Path Interference.
• Below -0.20: Constructive Bearish Path Interference.
💖 PINK DOTTED LINE: FDT MICROSTRUCTURE NOISE RATIO (R_FDT)
Measures thermal micro-noise variance against order-book liquidity friction (D/γ). Spikes confirm authentic institutional breakout volume.
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🎯 HOW TO READ BUY & SELL SIGNALS
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🟢 HIGH-PROBABILITY BUY SIGNAL:
1. Blue Line (Z_TDA) dropped below -0.45 within the recent 7 bars (Coiling phase).
2. Blue Line (Z_TDA) surges ABOVE +0.95 on current bar close (Expansion breakout).
3. Green Line (θ) is ABOVE +0.25 rad AND Gold Line (Ψ_skew) is ABOVE +0.20.
🔴 HIGH-PROBABILITY SELL SIGNAL:
1. Blue Line (Z_TDA) dropped below -0.45 within the recent 7 bars (Coiling phase).
2. Blue Line (Z_TDA) surges ABOVE +0.95 on current bar close (Expansion breakout).
3. Green Line (θ) is BELOW -0.25 rad AND Gold Line (Ψ_skew) is BELOW -0.20.
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⚙️ FEATURES & RECOMMENDATIONS
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• Fully Non-Repainting – Signals freeze on bar close.
• Multi-Asset Compatible – Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices.
• Built-In Visual Alerts – Never miss a compression breakout!
• Recommended Timeframes: H1, H4, and Daily.
📥 TRY THE FREE DEMO ON YOUR CHARTS TODAY!