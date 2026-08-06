Ponokawan Unified Master Indicator

📊 PONOKAWAN UNIFIED TOPOLOGICAL INDICATOR MT5 📊
Institutional-Grade Subwindow Indicator Displaying 3D Phase Space Coiling, Vector Trajectory Angles, Quantum Path Skew, & Microstructure FDT Noise.

Say goodbye to lagging indicators! The Ponokawan Unified Topological Indicator projects price movement into a 3D phase-space manifold using Takens' Delay Embedding Theorem, bringing hedge-fund quantitative geometry straight to your MetaTrader 5 charts.

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🎨 WHAT THE INDICATOR SHOWS IN YOUR SUBWINDOW
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🔵 BLUE LINE: 3D TDA Z-SCORE (Z_TDA)
• Below -0.45 (Green/Gray Coiling Zone): Institutional Liquidity Compression. Price is coiling into a tight 3D point cloud.
• Above +0.95 (Breakout Level): Topological Manifold Expansion. Major breakout in progress!

🟢 GREEN LINE: PHASE TANGENT VECTOR ANGLE (θ in Radians)
Replaces lagging moving averages with instantaneous differential vector geometry.
• Above +0.25 rad: Strong Bullish Momentum.
• Below -0.25 rad: Strong Bearish Momentum.

🟡 GOLD LINE: QUANTUM PATH AMPLITUDE SKEW (Ψ_skew)
Uses Feynman Variational Path Integrals to measure constructive vs. destructive price path interference.
• Above +0.20: Constructive Bullish Path Interference.
• Below -0.20: Constructive Bearish Path Interference.

💖 PINK DOTTED LINE: FDT MICROSTRUCTURE NOISE RATIO (R_FDT)
Measures thermal micro-noise variance against order-book liquidity friction (D/γ). Spikes confirm authentic institutional breakout volume.

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🎯 HOW TO READ BUY & SELL SIGNALS
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🟢 HIGH-PROBABILITY BUY SIGNAL:
1. Blue Line (Z_TDA) dropped below -0.45 within the recent 7 bars (Coiling phase).
2. Blue Line (Z_TDA) surges ABOVE +0.95 on current bar close (Expansion breakout).
3. Green Line (θ) is ABOVE +0.25 rad AND Gold Line (Ψ_skew) is ABOVE +0.20.

🔴 HIGH-PROBABILITY SELL SIGNAL:
1. Blue Line (Z_TDA) dropped below -0.45 within the recent 7 bars (Coiling phase).
2. Blue Line (Z_TDA) surges ABOVE +0.95 on current bar close (Expansion breakout).
3. Green Line (θ) is BELOW -0.25 rad AND Gold Line (Ψ_skew) is BELOW -0.20.

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⚙️ FEATURES & RECOMMENDATIONS
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• Fully Non-Repainting – Signals freeze on bar close.
• Multi-Asset Compatible – Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices.
• Built-In Visual Alerts – Never miss a compression breakout!
• Recommended Timeframes: H1, H4, and Daily.

📥 TRY THE FREE DEMO ON YOUR CHARTS TODAY!
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5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
指标
Euro Escalper— Zhuan Ye Ji Gou Ji Tou Pi Zhi Biao Euro Escalper shi yi kuan gao xing neng jiao yi zhi biao, zhuan wei xu yao ji gou ji jing zhun ru chang de jiao yi zhe she ji. Shi yong yu he cheng zhi shu (Deriv), wai hui ji MetaTrader 5 shang de ren he zi chan. Jie he le ji yu Fibonacci de liu dong xing qu yu, nei zhi SuperTrend yin qing he shi shi zhuan ye kong zhi mian ban. Zhu Yao You Shi Wu Chong Hui: Xin hao jian tou jin zai K xian shou pan shi chu xian, yong yuan bu hui yi dong huo xiao
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
指标
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
指标
Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 专业MT5指标 | 13形态 | 斐波那契 | CLUSTER ML | 13过滤 概述 专业MT5指标，融合 13种形态检测 、 斐波那契分析 、 CLUSTER机器学习 及 13种多重过滤 ，多层验证降低虚假信号。 交易设置 改良 Heikin-Ashi ：绿=上升，红=下降。信号确认显示 买入 / 卖出 箭头，附带 Entry 入场、 TP1/TP2/TP3 止盈、 SL 止损水平线。13种过滤可选。 视觉组件 箭头： 绿买/红卖+Entry/TP/SL线 EMA云(3层)： EMA(8/21/50)，绿云=上升，红云=下降 趋势带： 绿色=上升，品红=下降 DEMA-ATR线： 绿线=上升，红线=下降 斐波那契： 回撤/扩展水平，黄金区高亮 形态+突破区： 轮廓标注+突破箭头 仪表板： 5主题4位置实时统计 风险管理 ATR止损： 倍数自适应波动环境 移动止损： 自动跟踪锁定利润 利润因子： 风险回报≥1:2才发信号 止损因子： ATR倍数1.0x
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
指标
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
指标
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
指标
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
指标
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
指标
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
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Ponokawan Price Action Pattern Tracer
Danang Setiadji
指标
PRICE ACTION PATTERN TRACER PRO Institutional Multi-Indicator Price Action Analysis, Trap Detection & Dynamic Demand/Supply Zones Created by Ponokawan OVERVIEW Price Action Pattern Tracer Pro   is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to bridge the gap between pure price action trading and institutional momentum confirmation. Most price action indicators blindly paint arrows on every candlestick pattern—leading traders directly into   false breakouts, bull traps, and be
Ponokawan Trap Trade
Danang Setiadji
专家
Ponokawan Trap Trade EA Exploit Institutional Liquidity Traps On XAUUSD 1H Time Frame Ponokawan Daily Trap Trade EA   is a professional institutional price action trading system designed to capitalize on   Bull Trap   and   Bear Trap   liquidity events across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto markets. When retail traders chase overbought momentum at highs or oversold panic at lows, institutional smart money steps in to reverse price.   Ponokawan EA   detects these exact exhaustion points in real-
Ponokawan FDA and nPFS Indicator
Danang Setiadji
指标
Functional Data Analysis (FDA)   dan   Nonparametric Functional Statistics (nPFS) . by Ponokawan. 1. Understanding the 3 Indicator Lines When you attach the indicator to a   5-Minute (M5)   or   15-Minute (M15)   chart, the sub-window displays three continuous curves calculated from the daily session open price ( P open P open ​ ): Grey Dotted Line ( Raw Return % ) : Shows the exact percentage return from the day's open:   X ( t ) = P ( t ) − P open P open × 100 % X ( t ) = P open ​ P ( t ) − P
Ergodic Theory And TDA Indicator
Danang Setiadji
指标
ERGODIC THEORY + TOPOLOGICAL DATA ANALYSIS (TDA) by Ponokawan We combined   Topological Data Analysis (TDA)   with   Ergodic Theory   (specifically   Birkhoff's Ergodic Theorem ) to build the   Ergodic Topological Dynamics (ETD)   model. The Correlation Between Ergodic Theory, TDA, & Financial Markets 1. Non-Ergodicity in Financial Markets A system is   ergodic   if its average over time equals its average across all space (ensemble average): Time Average  f ˉ = lim ⁡ T → ∞ 1 T ∫ 0 T f ( x ( t )
Ponokawan FDT and FVP Indicator Version 1
Danang Setiadji
指标
The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) and the Feynman Variational Principle (FVP) by Ponokawan 1. Introduction Conventional technical analysis tools rely on lagging retrospective moving averages or momentum oscillators. In contrast, FDT-FVP evaluates real-time order book friction (viscosity) and calculates path-probability amplitude interference. Backtest results across Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), and Forex (EUR/USD) over a multi-year horizon demonstrate an overall Win Rate of 68.4%,
Ponokawan FDT and FVP Indicator Version 2
Danang Setiadji
指标
The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) and the Feynman Variational Principle (FVP)  by Ponokawan 1. Introduction Conventional technical analysis tools rely on lagging retrospective moving averages or momentum oscillators. In contrast, FDT-FVP evaluates real-time order book friction (viscosity) and calculates path-probability amplitude interference. Backtest results across Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), and Forex (EUR/USD) over a multi-year horizon demonstrate an overall Win Rate of 68.4%,
Ponokawan Gold 5 Minutes Time Frame Only
Danang Setiadji
专家
Ponokawan Gold 5 Minutes Time Frame Only by Ponokawan Use only on XAUUSD with 5minutes timeframe!!! Check the screen shoot result and demo video on my youtube ! Try the demo version, when test it in setting change leverage to 1:100 and then you decide what to do next! PONOKAWAN MASTER UNIFIED TOPOLOGICAL EA Advanced 4-Layer Quantitative Trading Engine Powered by Topological Data Analysis (TDA), Quantum Path Integrals, & Intraday B-Spline Curve Matching. WHY TRADITIONAL EAS FAIL (AND WH
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