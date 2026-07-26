SkyHammer Signal Pro

5
SkyHammer Signal Pro

Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels

SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals.

It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5.

The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generating a signal.

Core Features

Locked Signal Mechanism

Once a signal is confirmed, the arrow, Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 levels are permanently locked on the chart.

The signal will not disappear, move, or change because of later candle movement.

This helps traders review each signal clearly and avoids the common problem of signals being withdrawn during live market movement.

Complete Historical Signal Archive

All confirmed signals are automatically recorded and preserved.

After changing timeframes, restarting the platform, or reloading the indicator, historical signals can still remain visible for review.

This allows traders to check the real performance of each past signal by themselves, instead of only seeing the current signal on the chart.

Built-in Real-Time TP1 Statistics

SkyHammer Signal Pro includes an on-chart statistics panel that displays real-time TP1 hit statistics for different signal types.

The sample size is shown together with the result, so traders can see how many signals are included in the calculation.

The statistics are not fixed marketing numbers. They are calculated dynamically from the confirmed signals recorded on the chart.

Five-Layer Smart Filtering System

The indicator uses a multi-layer confirmation system to reduce low-quality signals.

The main filters include:

  • Trend alignment

  • Momentum strength

  • Volume confirmation

  • Breakout confirmation

  • Target-space validation

Each filter can be enabled or disabled in the settings, giving traders more flexibility to adjust the indicator for different symbols, timeframes, and trading styles.

Multi-Timeframe Adaptive Logic

SkyHammer Signal Pro automatically adapts its higher-timeframe trend reference from M1 up to Monthly charts.

There is no need to manually configure the higher timeframe. The indicator adjusts the reference structure automatically according to the chart timeframe.

Clear Risk Structure

Every confirmed signal provides a complete trading structure:

  • Entry

  • Stop Loss

  • TP1

  • TP2

This helps traders plan trades with a clear risk and reward structure before entering the market.

MT4 / MT5 Support

SkyHammer Signal Pro is designed for both MT4 and MT5 versions, making it suitable for traders using different MetaTrader platforms.

Clean Adaptive Interface

The indicator includes a DPI-adaptive information panel.

The panel is designed to display clearly across different screen sizes and resolutions without overflowing or becoming difficult to read.

Alerts and EA Integration

SkyHammer Signal Pro supports:

  • On-chart arrows

  • Entry / SL / TP lines

  • Pop-up alerts

  • Sound alerts

  • Push notifications

  • Buffer output for EA integration

This makes it suitable for manual trading, signal confirmation, and automated strategy integration.

Suitable For

SkyHammer Signal Pro can be used for:

  • Gold / XAUUSD

  • Forex pairs

  • Intraday scalping

  • Trend-following strategies

  • Manual signal confirmation

  • EA signal integration

For best results, traders should test the indicator on their preferred symbol and timeframe before live trading.

Important Note

SkyHammer Signal Pro is a trading tool, not a guaranteed-profit system.

No indicator can predict the market perfectly. Losses are part of trading, and proper risk management is always required.

The goal of this indicator is to provide cleaner, fixed, transparent, and verifiable trading signals with a clear Entry / SL / TP structure.


评分 4
harrier
24
harrier 2026.07.30 07:53 
 

I've been using GoldWave since March, and I bought it because I trust it. I haven't used many indicators before, but since it's easy to use, I'd like to try out a variety of them.

makistar
24
makistar 2026.07.30 07:31 
 

I've been using developer Shengze Zhong's EAs for a long time, and his after-sales support, including regular updates, is simply outstanding. I immediately purchased his new indicator upon its release. The buy/sell signals don't repaint, allowing for retrospective analysis, and the clear TP/SL points make it very easy to use. It supports multiple currencies and offers smartphone notifications, making it ideal for monitoring multiple currencies simultaneously. Personally, I'll be using it in conjunction with my own trading criteria. I'm looking forward to Shengze Zhong's future creations.

sumiohouse
29
sumiohouse 2026.07.30 06:43 
 

I've bought several products from this developer before, and since they’ve all been fantastic, I decided to purchase this one as well. It’s only been a few days since I started using it, but I’m already amazed by its high win rate. I’m really looking forward to long-term profitability with this.

推荐产品
Vertex Structure Dashboard
Keattisuk Viriyasu
指标
Vertex Structure Dashboard delivers a complete multi-timeframe market structure analysis in a single, compact panel. It monitors up to 9   timeframes simultaneously and displays trend bias, structural breaks, momentum, and value zones in real time — no tab-switching, no manual   tracking.   The panel is fully draggable and collapsible. Its position persists across timeframe changes through GlobalVariables, so your layout stays   exactly where you placed it.   How It Works   Each enabled tim
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
指标
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,    对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1.   基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2.   二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3.   波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成
Rubdfx Supply Demand
Namu Makwembo
指标
Holiday Sales Zones Indicator The Zones Indicator is your everyday Trading tool that  leverages advanced algorithms, including ICT institutional concepts like order blocks , engulfing candle patterns , and Level interactions , to identify critical levels of supply and demand (Resistance & Support). Visual signals are generated and clearly marked on the chart, providing a straightforward guide for traders to spot key opportunities. Key Features Advanced Algorithmic Analysis : Identifies supply
MFOP Market Forecast
Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
指标
Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
指标
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
指标
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Deviation trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
指标
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
专家
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
指标
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Break of Trend Lines and Confirmation Candles
R Darshan Jadhav
指标
Here’s a tight ~300-character text : A trendline break signals a potential shift in market direction. However, entry should only be taken after a confirmation candle. A strong bullish or bearish close beyond the trendline validates the breakout and reduces false signals, improving trade accuracy and confidence.    ShowPatterns ShowBullEngulf ShowBearEnguIf ShowHammer ShowShootingStar ShowMorningStar ShowEveningStar ShowMarubozu
Entry Signal Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
指标
The  Entry Signal Analyzer is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze and identify optimal trading hours based on price movement patterns. The indicator analyzes gold currency only  a updated version is currently being developed for other symbol  the indicator in the strategy tester is non-functional works on the real chart Statistical Analysis: Analyzes historical price movements for each hour of the trading day Tracks success rates and consistency of movements Calculates poi
FREE
Market Session Pro
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
指标
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
Congestion Breakout MT5
CARLO FINANCIAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY LLC
3 (1)
指标
Introducing "Congestion Breakout MT5" - the indicator that helps you identify congestion zones in your chart and alerts you when the price breaks through them.   Traders know that congestion zones can be key areas of price action and can indicate potential turning points in the market. However, spotting these zones and anticipating breakouts can be a difficult and time-consuming task. That's where "Congestion Breakout" comes in. This powerful indicator uses advanced algorithms to analyze the pri
MT5 TD Sequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
指标
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in financial markets. Developed by Tom DeMark, this method is widely used by traders to gauge market cycles and potential turning points with precision. Ho
PriceActionOracle
Vitalii Zakharuk
指标
The PriceActionOracle indicator greatly simplifies your trading decision-making process by providing accurate signals about market reversals. It is based on a built-in algorithm that not only recognizes possible reversals, but also confirms them at support and resistance levels. This indicator embodies the concept of market cyclicality in a form of technical analysis. PriceActionOracle tracks the market trend with a high degree of reliability, ignoring short-term fluctuations and noise around
ADR Alert Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
5 (3)
指标
ADR 警报仪表板一目了然地向您显示当前价格相对于其正常平均每日范围的交易位置。当价格超过您选择的平均范围和高于它的水平时，您将通过弹出窗口、电子邮件或推送获得即时警报，以便您可以快速跳入回调和反转。破折号旨在放置在空白图表上，只需坐在背景中并在达到水平时提醒您，因此您无需坐下来观看甚至看！ 此处提供 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62756 新：现在还向您显示平均每周和每月范围，并提醒他们！ 获取在您的图表上绘制水平的 ADR 反转指标： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64477 大约 60% 的时间价格在其正常的平均每日范围 (ADR) 内交易并推高这些水平通常是价格急剧波动的指标，通常会出现回调（获利了结）走势。您可以通过交易从每日范围的顶部或底部回落到最近的支撑位或阻力位来利用这些急剧波动。 收集了超过 20 年的历史数据，以找出主要外汇对和一系列交叉盘的价格超出特定 ADR 水平的平均百分比。该数据表明价格仅在 3% 的时间内超过其 ADR 的 200%
MTF ParabolicSAR
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF Parabolic SAR Maximize your trading efficiency with the Multi-Timeframe Parabolic SAR Trend and Momentum Dashboard. Designed for serious traders who value clarity over clutter, this tool aggregates price action across six timeframes into a single, sleek visual interface.  By combining that reliable classic Parabolic SAR logic with advanced momentum scoring and risk assessment, this indicator transforms raw data into actionable trade signals.  The Strategic Edge: Why This Indicator? Most tra
TheStrat Patterns MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
指标
This indicator will draw patterns based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves,   TheStrat   offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defin
DoubleBB Marsi
Park Suchun
指标
DoubleBB MARSI — 专为日内交易优化的全能图表工具 价格当前位置 · 市场情绪 · 入场信号 — 一屏掌握 一句话概述 DoubleBB MARSI 将日内交易所需的三大核心信息 — 每日参考价位 · RSI 市场情绪 · 双布林带信号 — 整合在同一张图表中，帮助交易者快速做出准确决策。 交易者获得的三大价值 DoubleBB MARSI 不仅是一个普通指标，而是覆盖整个日内交易周期的综合工具，所有信息一屏呈现。 1. "现在价格在哪里？" — 自动显示每日关键价位 图表上自动绘制三条关键线： · DO（Day Open · 今日开盘价） · PDH（Previous Day High · 前日最高价） · PDL（Previous Day Low · 前日最低价） 立刻判断当前价格处于多头还是空头优势区域。 "现在是在今日开盘价之上交易，还是之下？" "是否已突破前日高点，或跌破前日低点？" → 看一眼图表，1 秒钟内得出答案。 获得收益： · 节省判断方向的时间 · 设置止损 / 止盈时拥有清晰参考 · 立刻区分震荡区间与趋势行情 2. "现
Multi Timeframe Trend Agreement Arrow
Loemiro Boholts Busis
指标
The ultimate signal filter. Get clear, non-repainting arrows only when the trend on M1, M5, M15, and H1 timeframes are fully aligned, confirming strong momentum for scalping or short-term trades. Full Product Description Non-Repainting Arrows: Built using precise closing price data ( rates_total - 1 and iBarShift ), ensuring signals are final and never shift or disappear after the bar closes. What you see is what you get. High-Confidence Signals: Filters out noise by requiring agreement acros
Optimized Spike Detector Pro
Odete Argelio Simbine
指标
Obrigado por adquirir o detector de picos otimizado. Para instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. O Optimized Spike Detector Pro para MT5 é um indicador técnico de nível profissional projetado para identificar e capitalizar movimentos de preço bruscos e impulsivos (picos) em qualquer instrumento financeiro. Utilizando um núcleo sofisticado com múltiplos algoritmos, ele distingue expansões significativas de volatilidade do r
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
指标
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
指标
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
Apex Institutional Reversal
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Apex Institutional Reversal is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading framework designed to identify high-probability market reversals, continuation phases, and institutional exhaustion zones before they become obvious to retail traders. This is not another lagging oscillator or generic overbought/oversold tool. Apex Institutional Reversal acts as a market regime intelligence system that combines statistical trend analysis, fractal market behavior, and institutional momentum dia
Wave Scalping MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Wave Scalping indicator is a short-term trading strategy based on a wave system. It includes a wave line, entry points and position tracking. Signal arrows appear when a candle closes. It consists of a wave line along which signal arrows are built, and arrows - confirmation of directions after the signal arrows. Signal arrows are built taking into account the direction of the trend direction. When confirming signal arrows, there are several types of alerts. To configure the parameters, you can
Rejection Velocity Echo
Nicholas Ndegwa
指标
RVE Echo Indicator MT5 — Rejection Velocity Echo RVE Echo Indicator is a custom MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to detect abnormal price rejection, sharp velocity changes, and possible reversal zones in the market. RVE stands for Rejection Velocity Echo . The indicator studies how strongly price moves compared to its recent rejection behavior, then highlights moments where the current price movement appears unusually aggressive. This can help traders identify possible exhaustion, rejec
Scalp With Trend Finder And Signal Finder Dema 3
Rahele Rastaghi
指标
Buy DEMA 3 Scalp  Indicator, Signaling and Trend Finder for Forex DEMA 3 indicator is a professional indicator for finding trends as well as finding entry and exit points for a symbol. This indicator is designed based on the DEMA indicator, which can tell you the signals accurately and quickly. The DEMA 3 indicator can give you accurate and early entry points for swings. Features of the DEMA indicator 3 Receive signals as notifications on the Metatrader mobile application. Receive signals by ema
Trend Enthusiasm Indicator
eSoftrade
指标
引入趋势热情指标 (TEI)，这是在交易大厅实现利润最大化的终极工具。 这一创新指标结合了趋势分析的力量和市场情绪的兴奋，为交易者提供了在瞬息万变的金融市场中的独特优势。 TEI 使用先进的算法来分析金融工具的潜在趋势和交易者识别高利润机会的热情。 这使交易者能够利用趋势和交易者情绪的综合力量，以最小的风险确保持续的利润。 无论您是经验丰富的专业人士还是新手，TEI 都是希望最大化收入并保持领先地位的任何人的理想工具。 结合 RSI 来确定何时退出交易，它可以让您在市场上占据优势。 立即尝试，开始进行更明智、更有利可图的交易！ 该指标适用于所有时间范围并且不会重新绘制。 附加的屏幕截图中提供了更多信息和示例。 请随时与我们联系以获取更多信息。
该产品的买家也购买
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT5）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方向
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
指标
Trend Forecaster 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标，可将突破信号、潜在反转区域分析、市场波动区间数据和可视化统计面板整合到同一个图表工作区中。 它可以显示 Buy 和 Sell 信号，跟踪 Average Range 和 Current Range，并且可以根据当前交易品种和时间周期自动调整 Sensitivity。也支持手动设置 Sensitivity。 该指标可用于外汇货币对、金属、股票、指数和加密货币。支持不同时间周期，M5 可以作为一个实用的起点。 主要功能 突破和反转区域分析 Trend Forecaster 会分析已识别区域附近的价格行为，并在内部突破条件满足时显示 Buy 或 Sell 信号。该指标可用于研究趋势延续和潜在反转区域。 多过滤器信号逻辑 该指标将多个内部过滤器整合为一个简单的工作流程。用户在开始分析前不需要配置大量技术参数。 Auto-Tune Sensitivity 该指标可以根据近期历史数据，自动为当前交易品种和时间周期计算 Sensitivity。这有助于在切换不同交易品种时减少手动设置。 手动设置模式 如果你更喜欢固定设置，或
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
指标
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
指标
A2SR MT5 版 指标：自动化实际供需 (S/R)。 + 交易工具。 Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 强大、真实、省时，助您做出更明智的交易决策。 + 兼容 EA 的对象。 主要优势 领先的实际 SR 水平（不滞后，不重绘） 自 2014 年以来，A2SR 在 MT4 平台上经过多年的可靠性验证 ，现已面向 MetaTrader 5 平台推出。 它凭借领先的、不重绘的指标，为交易者带来卓越的优势，帮助他们在价格触及支撑位和阻力位之前识别实际支撑位和阻力位。 A2SR 提前计算支撑位和阻力位——在价格触及支撑位和阻力位之前——让交易者能
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
指标
Quant Direction 是一款三维市场分析工具。它通过同时计算多个维度上的精确百分比偏差，提供完全客观的、基于算法的市场分析视角。该算法采用先进的人工智能建模工具开发，并经过全面测试，旨在以独特的精准度解读市场。它可以分析您平台上的任何货币对或金融工具。 无论您是短线 交易者、日内 交易者还是波段交易者，Quant Direction 都是您的理想之选。 交易者的真正优势 Quant Direction 的真正优势在于彻底消除情绪、屏幕疲劳和过度思考。它无需手动点击十几个图表来寻找方向并反复质疑自己的偏好，引擎即可在几毫秒内即时处理 8 个时间周期（从 5 个月到月线）。它能准确告诉你任何时刻谁在掌控市场，确保你始终朝着概率最高的方向进行交易。 市场分析的三个维度 该算法将市场分为三个不同的交易维度，为您提供完整的宏观和微观视角： 超短线交易分析： 捕捉即时、快速的动量变化和较低时间框架的执行点。 日内分析： 识别真实的、潜在的每日方向性偏差。 波动分析： 专注于宏观趋势，确保您不会与大盘机构的走势背道而驰。 独家评分引擎 Quant Direction 的底层采用了一套
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
指标
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
指标
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
作者的更多信息
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
UT BOT Advanced MT5
Shengzu Zhong
指标
Advanced UT BOT ALERTS for MT5 專業多重濾波趨勢識別系統｜強化版 UT BOT 引擎 我們只提供高品質的指標。 Advanced UT BOT 為專業交易者設計，採用穩定的信號邏輯與安全運算結構，確保無延遲與錯誤更新。 它 不會重繪、不會重畫、不會刪除或修改 任何過去的信號。 所有 BUY 和 SELL 信號均在 K 線收盤後生成並固定 ，確保穩定性與準確性。 在即時行情中 不會重繪 ，信號會在收盤後即時出現。 限時優惠中 —— 下一次價格將調整為 49 美元。 請把握現在的優惠價格，售完即漲。 產品概述 Advanced UT BOT ALERTS 是新一代的趨勢信號系統，基於 UT BOT 的核心邏輯重新打造， 全面升級為 MT5 版本，融合多重濾波、動態視覺化與高精度警報系統。 UT Bot 指標最初由 Yo_adriiiiaan 開發，本版本由 PioneerAlgoFX 團隊深度強化， 在穩定性、精準度與自訂性方面均達到專業級水準，為實戰交易者而設計。 此系統能夠高精準地識別趨勢反轉與動能變化， 透過多層動態濾波與即時資訊面板輸出 高勝率信號
Super Signal Market Slayer
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
Super Signal Market Slayer 無重繪｜高精準｜多市場智能趨勢指標 在市場中，真正困難的不是下單， 而是在混亂的波動中，看清「趨勢是否已經開始」。 Market Slayer   正是為此而生。 這是一款專為日內交易設計的無重繪智能指標， 透過多層確認與趨勢過濾機制，只在關鍵時刻給出清晰、可信的 Buy / Sell 訊號。 核心優勢 無重繪信號 訊號一旦出現即固定，不回跳、不消失，所見即所得。 高精準趨勢判斷 經多品種實測，於黃金 M5 / M15 週期表現尤為穩定。 多市場支援 適用於黃金、外匯、指數與主流加密貨幣。 專為日內交易優化 聚焦 M5、M15，避免雜訊，提升可執行性。 清晰直觀 初學者亦可快速理解與使用。 技術邏輯簡述 Market Slayer 並非單一箭頭邏輯，而是整合： 趨勢方向識別 動量啟動確認 市場雜訊過濾 自適應靈敏度調整 只保留「值得出手」的交易機會，避免情緒化進場。 適合誰使用 想遠離隨機交易、建立紀律系統的交易者 對重繪與延遲指標感到厭倦的日內交易者 希望與 EA 或半自動策略搭配的使用者 使用建議 預設參數已針對黃金
Multiple Divergence Detection System for MT5
Shengzu Zhong
指标
Multiple Divergence Detection System for MT5 多指标「背离」识别与可视化工具（Regular / Hidden，10个指标源，轻量高效） ________________________________________ 核心价值 •   一图整合：自动检测并可视化 常规背离（Regular） 与 隐藏背离（Hidden），在价格与指标之间绘制连线、标注顶部/底部标签，清晰直观。 •   多源共振：内置 MACD / MACD Histogram / RSI / Stochastic / CCI / Momentum / OBV / VWMACD / CMF / MFI 指标，可设定最小合成数量过滤噪音，聚焦更“强”的背离。 •   显示可控：支持是否显示连线/枢轴、标签显示全称/首字母/不显示、仅显示最近一组等，面向盘中观察更友好。 •   轻量高效：限定最大回看、线段/标签数量，适合多周期、多品种并行运行。 ________________________________________ 推荐品种与市场类型 •   更适合震荡/非趋势型
Black horse indicator MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
現在的價格相當優惠，建議盡早入手——價格可能隨時調整。 Black horse 指标的目标是找出价格走势与VWAP指标之间的背离。它使用过滤器来排除许多虚假的背离，提供高质量、准确的信号。 红色点位于蜡烛上方，表示看跌的背离，而绿色点位于蜡烛下方，表示看涨的背离。 背离的主要过滤器聚焦在ATR（平均真实范围）和过去蜡烛的价格变动，直到回顾期结束。当回顾期内的价格变动足够急剧，超过ATR倍数乘以ATR时，将确定存在背离。 由于计算的特性，在处理较高时间框架时，建议将ATR倍数和回顾期设置得较低。在较高的时间框架上，价格波动往往更为平滑，例如15分钟图表，急剧的价格波动发生的频率较低，通常包含在较少的蜡烛中，而这些蜡烛通常出现在较低的时间框架上。较不波动的股票，如HSBC，也应使用较低的ATR倍数和较短的回顾期。 我們所有箭頭訊號指標的核心特點 100% 不重繪 / 無延遲 的箭頭訊號 訊號一旦出現即固定 —— 不閃爍、不移位、不修改 內建 圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈窗提示、聲音提醒、推播通知 支援 EA（提供緩衝區輸出），可用於自動交易或訊號複製
UT BOT Advanced MT4
Shengzu Zhong
指标
Advanced UT BOT ALERTS for MT4 專業多重濾波趨勢識別系統｜強化版 UT BOT 引擎 我們只提供高品質的指標。 Advanced UT BOT 為專業交易者設計，採用穩定的信號邏輯與安全運算結構，確保無延遲與錯誤更新。 它 不會重繪、不會重畫、不會刪除或修改 任何過去的信號。 所有 BUY 和 SELL 信號均在 K 線收盤後生成並固定 ，確保穩定性與準確性。 在即時行情中 不會重繪 ，信號會在收盤後即時出現。 限時優惠中 —— 下一次價格將調整為 49 美元。 請把握現在的優惠價格，售完即漲。 產品概述 Advanced UT BOT ALERTS   是新一代的趨勢信號系統，基於   UT BOT   的核心邏輯重新打造， 全面升級為 MT5 版本，融合多重濾波、動態視覺化與高精度警報系統。 UT Bot 指標最初由   Yo_adriiiiaan   開發，本版本由   PioneerAlgoFX   團隊深度強化， 在穩定性、精準度與自訂性方面均達到專業級水準，為實戰交易者而設計。 此系統能夠高精準地識別趨勢反轉與動能變化， 透過多層動態濾波與
Multiple Divergence Detection System for MT4
Shengzu Zhong
指标
Multiple Divergence Detection System for MT4 多指标「背离」识别与可视化工具（Regular / Hidden，10个指标源，轻量高效） ________________________________________ 核心价值 •   一图整合：自动检测并可视化 常规背离（Regular） 与 隐藏背离（Hidden），在价格与指标之间绘制连线、标注顶部/底部标签，清晰直观。 •   多源共振：内置 MACD / MACD Histogram / RSI / Stochastic / CCI / Momentum / OBV / VWMACD / CMF / MFI 指标，可设定最小合成数量过滤噪音，聚焦更“强”的背离。 •   显示可控：支持是否显示连线/枢轴、标签显示全称/首字母/不显示、仅显示最近一组等，面向盘中观察更友好。 •   轻量高效：限定最大回看、线段/标签数量，适合多周期、多品种并行运行。 ________________________________________ 推荐品种与市场类型 •   更适合震荡/非趋势型
Black Horse indicator
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
現在的價格相當優惠，建議盡早入手——價格可能隨時調整。 Black horse 指标的目标是找出价格走势与VWAP指标之间的背离。它使用过滤器来排除许多虚假的背离，提供高质量、准确的信号。 红色点位于蜡烛上方，表示看跌的背离，而绿色点位于蜡烛下方，表示看涨的背离。 背离的主要过滤器聚焦在ATR（平均真实范围）和过去蜡烛的价格变动，直到回顾期结束。当回顾期内的价格变动足够急剧，超过ATR倍数乘以ATR时，将确定存在背离。 由于计算的特性，在处理较高时间框架时，建议将ATR倍数和回顾期设置得较低。在较高的时间框架上，价格波动往往更为平滑，例如15分钟图表，急剧的价格波动发生的频率较低，通常包含在较少的蜡烛中，而这些蜡烛通常出现在较低的时间框架上。较不波动的股票，如HSBC，也应使用较低的ATR倍数和较短的回顾期。 在“视觉设置”下，您可以更改VWAP线的颜色，显示交替的VWAP颜色，调整背离信号的大小，并显示或隐藏VWAP线。 我們所有箭頭訊號指標的核心特點 100% 不重繪 / 無延遲 的箭頭訊號 訊號一旦出現即固定 —— 不閃爍、不移位、不修改 內建 圖表箭頭、資訊
Super Signal Market Slayer MT4
Shengzu Zhong
指标
Super Signal Market Slayer 無重繪｜高精準｜多市場智能趨勢指標 在市場中，真正困難的不是下單， 而是在混亂的波動中，看清「趨勢是否已經開始」。 Market Slayer 正是為此而生。 這是一款專為日內交易設計的無重繪智能指標， 透過多層確認與趨勢過濾機制，只在關鍵時刻給出清晰、可信的 Buy / Sell 訊號。 核心優勢 無重繪信號 訊號一旦出現即固定，不回跳、不消失，所見即所得。 高精準趨勢判斷 經多品種實測，於黃金 M5 / M15 週期表現尤為穩定。 多市場支援 適用於黃金、外匯、指數與主流加密貨幣。 專為日內交易優化 聚焦 M5、M15，避免雜訊，提升可執行性。 清晰直觀 初學者亦可快速理解與使用。 技術邏輯簡述 Market Slayer 並非單一箭頭邏輯，而是整合： 趨勢方向識別 動量啟動確認 市場雜訊過濾 自適應靈敏度調整 只保留「值得出手」的交易機會，避免情緒化進場。 適合誰使用 想遠離隨機交易、建立紀律系統的交易者 對重繪與延遲指標感到厭倦的日內交易者 希望與 EA 或半自動策略搭配的使用者 使用建議 預設參數已針對黃金與外匯
Professional Copy Trading System MT4
Shengzu Zhong
实用工具
MT4 專業級跟單系統（MT4 版） 工業級、超高速的 LOCAL 本地跟單系統 ，適用於專業交易者、信號提供者與多帳戶管理。 工業級 LOCAL 架構 運行於同一 Windows 環境（同一電腦 / 同一 Windows VPS），低延遲、高穩定性，支援 24/7 無人值守運行。 Master / Slave / Self + Cross Copy（MT4 ↔ MT5） 支援 Master、Slave、Self-Copier 模式。 MT4→MT4、MT4→MT5、MT5→MT4、MT5→MT5。 重要：MT4↔MT5 跨平台跟單需同時安裝 MT4 與 MT5 版本。 核心功能 即時複製開倉、SL/TP 修改與平倉，並支援智慧化 Broker 品種名稱映射。 核心優勢 極速跟單、靈活手數管理、智能品種映射、可選風控模組與長期穩定性。
GEM Signal MT4
Shengzu Zhong
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 4 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
Ultra Fast Copy Trading System
Shengzu Zhong
实用工具
MT5 專業級跟單系統（MT5 版） 本產品為工業級、超高速的 LOCAL 本地跟單系統 ，專為專業交易者、信號提供者、以及機構式多帳戶管理而設計。它並非一般零售型網路跟單，而是以「同一 Windows 環境」為核心理念打造：當多個 MT5/MT4 終端部署在同一台電腦或同一個 Windows VPS 實例中，即可透過本地引擎實現更低延遲、更高一致性與更強穩定性，適合長時間 24/7 無人值守運行。 工業級 LOCAL 架構（更快、更穩） LOCAL 架構能降低傳輸與同步的不確定性，並在高波動或高頻事件下保持更可靠的同步節奏。系統內建一致性檢查與執行佇列機制，用於處理短時間內大量事件（例如同時多筆開倉、連續 SL/TP 更新、或密集平倉），同時提供詳細日誌，便於監控、稽核與問題排查。 Master / Slave / Self-Copier + Cross Copy（MT4 ↔ MT5） MT5 版支援 Master（Transmitter）/ Slave（Receiver）/ Self-Copier 三種模式，可用於一主多從、多帳戶同步、或同帳戶下按規則進行品種/策略複製。 Cr
筛选:
harrier
24
harrier 2026.07.30 07:53 
 

I've been using GoldWave since March, and I bought it because I trust it. I haven't used many indicators before, but since it's easy to use, I'd like to try out a variety of them.

makistar
24
makistar 2026.07.30 07:31 
 

I've been using developer Shengze Zhong's EAs for a long time, and his after-sales support, including regular updates, is simply outstanding. I immediately purchased his new indicator upon its release. The buy/sell signals don't repaint, allowing for retrospective analysis, and the clear TP/SL points make it very easy to use. It supports multiple currencies and offers smartphone notifications, making it ideal for monitoring multiple currencies simultaneously. Personally, I'll be using it in conjunction with my own trading criteria. I'm looking forward to Shengze Zhong's future creations.

sumiohouse
29
sumiohouse 2026.07.30 06:43 
 

I've bought several products from this developer before, and since they’ve all been fantastic, I decided to purchase this one as well. It’s only been a few days since I started using it, but I’m already amazed by its high win rate. I’m really looking forward to long-term profitability with this.

aiparty
238
aiparty 2026.07.30 06:22 
 

I bought this because Gold Wave is a highly reliable developer! The signals are highly accurate and easy to understand. I’m looking forward to my future trades!

回复评论