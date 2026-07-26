SkyHammer Signal Pro

Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels

SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals.

It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5.

The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generating a signal.

Core Features

Locked Signal Mechanism

Once a signal is confirmed, the arrow, Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 levels are permanently locked on the chart.

The signal will not disappear, move, or change because of later candle movement.

This helps traders review each signal clearly and avoids the common problem of signals being withdrawn during live market movement.

Complete Historical Signal Archive

All confirmed signals are automatically recorded and preserved.

After changing timeframes, restarting the platform, or reloading the indicator, historical signals can still remain visible for review.

This allows traders to check the real performance of each past signal by themselves, instead of only seeing the current signal on the chart.

Built-in Real-Time TP1 Statistics

SkyHammer Signal Pro includes an on-chart statistics panel that displays real-time TP1 hit statistics for different signal types.

The sample size is shown together with the result, so traders can see how many signals are included in the calculation.

The statistics are not fixed marketing numbers. They are calculated dynamically from the confirmed signals recorded on the chart.

Five-Layer Smart Filtering System

The indicator uses a multi-layer confirmation system to reduce low-quality signals.

The main filters include:

Trend alignment

Momentum strength

Volume confirmation

Breakout confirmation

Target-space validation

Each filter can be enabled or disabled in the settings, giving traders more flexibility to adjust the indicator for different symbols, timeframes, and trading styles.

Multi-Timeframe Adaptive Logic

SkyHammer Signal Pro automatically adapts its higher-timeframe trend reference from M1 up to Monthly charts.

There is no need to manually configure the higher timeframe. The indicator adjusts the reference structure automatically according to the chart timeframe.

Clear Risk Structure

Every confirmed signal provides a complete trading structure:

Entry

Stop Loss

TP1

TP2

This helps traders plan trades with a clear risk and reward structure before entering the market.

MT4 / MT5 Support

SkyHammer Signal Pro is designed for both MT4 and MT5 versions, making it suitable for traders using different MetaTrader platforms.

Clean Adaptive Interface

The indicator includes a DPI-adaptive information panel.

The panel is designed to display clearly across different screen sizes and resolutions without overflowing or becoming difficult to read.

Alerts and EA Integration

SkyHammer Signal Pro supports:

On-chart arrows

Entry / SL / TP lines

Pop-up alerts

Sound alerts

Push notifications

Buffer output for EA integration

This makes it suitable for manual trading, signal confirmation, and automated strategy integration.

Suitable For

SkyHammer Signal Pro can be used for:

Gold / XAUUSD

Forex pairs

Intraday scalping

Trend-following strategies

Manual signal confirmation

EA signal integration

For best results, traders should test the indicator on their preferred symbol and timeframe before live trading.

Important Note

SkyHammer Signal Pro is a trading tool, not a guaranteed-profit system.

No indicator can predict the market perfectly. Losses are part of trading, and proper risk management is always required.

The goal of this indicator is to provide cleaner, fixed, transparent, and verifiable trading signals with a clear Entry / SL / TP structure.