Smc Pro ToolKit
- 指标
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Talal N Z Aljarusha
- 版本: 2.0
- 更新: 11 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
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SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5.
It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment.
One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan.
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At the core of SMC Pro ToolKit is a multi-condition setup engine designed to evaluate a trading opportunity through multiple layers of market information rather than relying on a single indicator or event.
The system evaluates structural and contextual conditions, combines them into a Setup Quality Score, and presents a trade idea only when the required confirmation framework is completed.
Market Context → Multi-Timeframe Alignment → Smart Money Zone → Confirmation → Quality Score → Trade Plan
When a setup qualifies, SMC Pro ToolKit can build the complete plan directly on the chart, including:
BUY / SELL Direction
This gives the trader a structured view of where the setup begins, where the idea becomes invalid, and where the planned objective is located.
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SMC Pro ToolKit brings multiple analytical layers together so the trader can study the market from one workspace.
MARKET STRUCTURE & PRICE ACTION
BOS, CHoCH, Swing Structure, Internal Structure, key price levels, liquidity behavior, and broader structural context.
SMART MONEY ZONES
Order Blocks, FVG / IFVG, Premium & Discount areas, Smart Zones, and other important reaction areas directly on the chart.
MULTI-TIMEFRAME INTELLIGENCE
Monitor supported setup opportunities and market structure across multiple timeframes without constantly switching between charts.
The Multi-Timeframe system helps provide broader context while the Signal Log keeps completed setups available for later review.
CONFIRMATION & MARKET CONTEXT
CISD helps provide directional confirmation and context, while Currency Power, Market Pulse, and Trend Radar help traders evaluate strength, momentum, and broader market conditions before acting.
These tools are designed to support the analysis rather than force a trading decision.
SMART VOLUME STRUCTURE
Analyze volume distribution through POC, Value Areas, HVN/LVN, and SMC synchronization to add another layer of market context to the chart.
PROFESSIONAL CHART TOOLS
SMC Pro ToolKit also includes tools such as automatic Trend Lines, Candle Zoom, Session tools, Market Insight, and additional chart-analysis utilities designed to support a structured workflow.
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The integrated Risk Command Center provides structured trade planning directly inside the indicator.
It includes:
Entry
Manual trade plans can also be created independently from suggested setups, allowing the trader to use the risk tools with their own analysis.
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SMC Pro ToolKit includes a flexible alert environment for supported market events, including:
Setup confirmations
MetaTrader notifications can also be used according to the user's terminal and notification settings, helping reduce the need to constantly watch the chart.
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EARLY BUYER LAUNCH OFFER
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SMC Pro ToolKit is an analysis and decision-support indicator.
It does not guarantee profits, eliminate losses, or remove trading risk. Market conditions can change rapidly due to volatility, economic events, liquidity conditions, or geopolitical developments.
All final trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.
For best results, use SMC Pro ToolKit together with proper risk management, market knowledge, and a clearly defined trading plan.
Awesome indicator with lots of tools, customizations and updates, the developer Talal is very responsive and detailed in providing feedbacks and also in considering customers feedbacks for improving the product!