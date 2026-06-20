At the core of SMC Pro ToolKit is a multi-condition setup engine designed to evaluate a trading opportunity through multiple layers of market information rather than relying on a single indicator or event.

The system evaluates structural and contextual conditions, combines them into a Setup Quality Score, and presents a trade idea only when the required confirmation framework is completed.

Market Context → Multi-Timeframe Alignment → Smart Money Zone → Confirmation → Quality Score → Trade Plan

When a setup qualifies, SMC Pro ToolKit can build the complete plan directly on the chart, including:

BUY / SELL Direction

Entry

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Risk / Reward

Setup Quality

Source Zone

Timeframe Context

This gives the trader a structured view of where the setup begins, where the idea becomes invalid, and where the planned objective is located.