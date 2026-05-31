Crystal Quantum Pro

5

CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO

Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast.

Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE, a clear STOP and TARGET, and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package.

Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision system: smart-filtered Buy/Sell signals, AI-graded signal strength, automatic TP1/TP2/TP3 and Stop Loss levels, a live win-rate engine, a 9-timeframe trend panel, and a multi-symbol scanner for up to 10 pairs, all from a single chart.

Free Version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160786
Why Traders Choose Crystal Quantum Pro

  • No Repaint, No Redraw, No Lag. Signals are confirmed on the closed bar and never move again. What you see in history is exactly what you would have traded.
  • Confluence, not guesswork. Every signal passes a multi-layer trend-strength and market-regime filter before it appears on your chart.
  • Built-in proof. A live performance panel tracks win rate, TP hits and streaks across the last 1000 bars, so you can verify the system yourself.
  • Complete trade plan on every signal. Entry, Stop Loss, and three Take Profit targets are drawn automatically with a suggested lot size for your chosen risk.
  • Works on everything. Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), indices, metals and crypto, on all timeframes.

Core Features

Feature What It Does For You
Smart-Filtered Signals Clean Buy/Sell arrows confirmed on the closed bar. A trend-strength filter and a smart market-regime filter remove choppy, low-quality entries.
AI-Graded Signal Strength Each signal is graded STRONG, MEDIUM or WEAK from multi-factor confluence. Trade only the grade you trust.
Auto TP1 / TP2 / TP3 + SL Entry, Stop Loss and three Take Profit targets are calculated and drawn automatically, with color-coded zones and a suggested lot size for your risk percentage.
Live Win-Rate Engine A professional dashboard shows win rate, total signals, TP1/TP2/TP3 hit counts, SL hits and the current win/loss streak, recalculated over the last 1000 bars.
Break-Even Protection Once price moves in your favor, the visual stop shifts to break-even and the trade is flagged RISK-FREE on the chart and dashboard.
9-Timeframe Trend Panel An at-a-glance MTF panel from M1 to MN1 with an overall market BIAS readout, so you always trade with the higher-timeframe direction.
Multi-Symbol Scanner Scan up to 10 instruments from one chart. See direction, signal quality and freshness per symbol, with one-click chart switching. Turns on only when you want it.
Super Candles Mode Optional smoothed trend candles with a clean cloud and EMA ribbon for instant visual context. Switch back to standard candles any time, signals stay the same.
Signal Buffer for EA / iCustom A dedicated non-repaint signal buffer lets your own Expert Advisor read Buy/Sell signals for automation. Signal events are also printed to the Experts log.
Complete Alerts Pop-up, push notification to mobile, email and sound alerts, so you never miss a setup.

How It Works

  1. Detect. The core engine maps the underlying trend using a volatility-adaptive flow model.
  2. Filter. Each potential signal is checked against trend-strength and market-regime conditions to discard low-probability, ranging-market noise.
  3. Grade. Surviving signals are scored by confluence and labeled STRONG, MEDIUM or WEAK.
  4. Plan. Entry, Stop Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 are drawn instantly with a suggested lot size.
  5. Manage. Break-even protection and live floating result are tracked in real time until the trade resolves.
  6. Prove. The result is recorded into the live win-rate statistics for full transparency.

Recommended Settings

Market Suggested Timeframes Notes
XAUUSD (Gold) M15, H1 Use STRONG quality and STRICT trend filter for the cleanest setups.
BTCUSD (Bitcoin) M30, H1, H4 Higher timeframes reduce noise on fast crypto moves.
Major Forex Pairs M15, H1, H4 Combine with the MTF panel BIAS for trend-aligned entries.
Indices H1, H4 Session-aligned trading recommended.

Who Is It For

  • Manual traders who want a clean, rule-based system with a full trade plan on every signal.
  • Beginners who need clear Entry, SL and TP levels without complex analysis.
  • Algo traders who want to read the non-repaint signal buffer from their own Expert Advisor.
  • Multi-pair traders who want to monitor 10 instruments from a single chart.

Free Version vs Pro Version

The free version lets you experience the core visuals. The Pro version unlocks the full decision and management system that makes the difference in real trading.

Feature FREE PRO
Super Candles, Cloud & EMA Ribbon visuals Yes Yes
Basic Buy / Sell signals Yes Yes
Single-symbol trend view Yes Yes
Trend-Strength & Smart Regime filters No Yes
AI-graded signal strength (Strong / Medium / Weak) No Yes
Auto TP1 / TP2 / TP3 + Stop Loss levels No Yes
Suggested lot size for your risk percentage No Yes
Break-even protection (Risk-Free flag) No Yes
Live win-rate statistics dashboard No Yes
9-timeframe MTF panel with BIAS readout No Yes
Multi-symbol scanner (up to 10 pairs) No Yes
Non-repaint signal buffer for EA / iCustom No Yes
Complete alerts (pop-up, push, email, sound) Limited Yes
Author support & set-file guidance No Yes

What You Get

  • Crystal Quantum Pro indicator for MetaTrader 5.
  • Full multi-timeframe panel and multi-symbol scanner.
  • Automatic TP/SL engine with break-even protection.
  • Live win-rate statistics dashboard.
  • Non-repaint signal buffer for EA integration.
  • Free updates and responsive author support.

Need help with Detailed User Guide ?

Send a private message after purchase and you will receive guidance to get the best configuration for your market.

Get It Before The Price Rises

This is a launch price. The cost increases by 10 USD after every 10 sales. Secure your copy now, leave an honest review, and help shape the next updates.

Crystal AI Systems builds professional trading tools with a focus on clean visuals, honest statistics and real trader value.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange, metals, cryptocurrencies and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance and any statistics shown by this indicator are based on historical data and do not guarantee future results. Signals, levels and statistics are analytical tools only and are not financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and risk management. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

评分 2
Barricade84
50
Barricade84 2026.08.06 17:29 
 

Anyone looking for an EA to assist with trading, I cannot recommend anything else. This indicator is customizable in many ways, but even with factory settings, it is easy to use. And boy does it help trading. If you are new and had enough of copytrading scams, buy this and do what it indicates. A true masterpiece. The developer is very helpful and answers all questions. Awesome job!

Enver Kurt
265
Enver Kurt 2026.06.28 16:57 
 

Satıcı muazzam iş çıkarmış. Ücretsiz versiyonunu kullanmıştım ve çok memnun kaldığım için pro versiyonu satın aldım. Basit kullanımı var ve indikatör sinyallerine doğru yerlerde girerseniz %90 civarında başarı sağlarsınız. Teşekkürler Jawad, bu çalışma için seni tebrik ediyorum.

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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for tra
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Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
指标
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
VolumeDeltaBars
Stanislav Korotky
指标
This indicator is a conventional analytical tool for tick volumes changes. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). The algorithm used internally is the same as in the indicator VolumeDeltaMT5 , but results are shown as cumulative volume delta bars (candlesticks). Analogous indicator for MetaTrader 4 exists - CumulativeDeltaBars . This is a limited substi
Velos trading indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
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4.76 (136)
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5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
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5 (9)
指标
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4.94 (50)
指标
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5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
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4.51 (148)
指标
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4.85 (54)
指标
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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
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SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker MT5 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者自定义交易时段。ORB Seeker MT5 会自动适应您选择的交易时段，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker MT5 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
该指标通过忽略突然的波动和市场噪音，以无与伦比的可靠性跟踪市场趋势。它被设计用于趋势交易日内图表和较小的时间范围。其获胜率约为85％。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 查找超卖/超买情况 随时享受无噪音交易 避免在盘中图表中被鞭打 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 该指标适用于低时限交易，因为它通过降低平均价格周围的市场噪音而忽略了突然的价格飙升或修正。 该指标根本不需要优化 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为不可重涂和不可重涂 该指标实现了适合于较小时间范围的趋势跟踪方向，该趋势可以渗透到较高时间范围内的非常长的趋势中，从而扩大了您的收益。 指标剖析 指标显示一条彩色的线，周围环绕着一个价格带。彩色线是有价证券的平均价格，而价格带表示超买/超卖水平。如果平均价格为蓝色，则您应该在市场没有超买的情况下寻找多头交易；如果平均价格为红色，则应该在市场没有超卖的情况下寻找空头交易。 指标的趋势变化并不表示立即进行交易或完成相反交易的信号！这些频段用于计时。 技术信息 指标的评估
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Crystal Heikin Ashi
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.7 (33)
指标
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与主要外汇品种的自动交易系统；管理入场、SL/TP、跟踪止损与回撤控制，遵循规则执行。不承诺盈利；请阅读风险提示。 运行要求 平台：MetaTrader 5 账户类型：ECN/RAW 推荐 连接：24/7 运行（建议 VPS） 周期：M1–H4 初始设置 启用 Algo Trading 。 将 EA 挂到图表（每个品种单独图表）。 在 Inputs 中设置 AI_Access_Mode = ON ，然后重新加载 EA。 根据资金/杠杆/经纪商条件调整风险参数。 建议条件 充足保证金与稳定执行（低点差/低延迟）。 黄金建议起始资金 $5,000+ （1:500）；多品种交易时降低风险。 先在模拟或 cent 账户验证。 核心功能 规则化入场与 SL/TP 、 保本 、 跟踪止损 。 回撤控制 ：在劣势阶段降低交易频率。 多品种支持（每品种一张图表）。 适配不同波动与交易时段。 在模拟/cent 账户可完整评估逻辑。 Inputs（要点） AI_Access_Mode 开启完
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate - Professional Trading Automation System Revolutionary Dual-Mode Trading Strategy with Advanced Risk Management Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining the proven effectiveness of Heikin Ashi candle analysis with cutting-edge algorithmic trade management. This sophisticated Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and professional-grade automation in their trading
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.35 (17)
指标
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — 精准交易的成交量分布分析工具 概述 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标，用于显示成交量分布并自动标记控制点 (POC)。它帮助交易者识别关键支撑与阻力区域，揭示市场中成交量最集中的价格水平。 主要功能 动态成交量分布（适用于可见图表区域或自定义区间） 自动检测 POC（成交量最大的价格水平） 可自定义直方图大小、颜色和线型 固定区间成交量分析 支持实时更新（每根K线自动刷新） 内置按钮：Reset VP（重算分布）和 Hide VP（隐藏/显示） 支持浅色和深色背景 优势 识别市场累积与分布区 揭示机构资金活跃的关键区域 提高入场和出场的时机选择 适用于突破与反转交易策略 使用方法 将指标加载到任意图表 使用 Reset VP 计算可见区间分布 拖动垂直线可手动选择范围 使用 Hide VP 隐藏或显示分析结果 兼容性 平台：MetaTrader 5 市场：外汇、股票、加密货币、指数 时间周期：全部支持 优化结构，降低 CPU 占用 关键词 成交量
FREE
Crystal Quantum Flow
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.86 (7)
指标
Crystal Quantum Flow 高级市场智能分析指标 Crystal Quantum Flow 是一款新一代专业交易指标，专为追求清晰度、精准度和机构级市场洞察的交易者而设计。 该指标被构建为完整的决策支持系统，将多维度市场流分析、多时间周期同步以及高级可视化解释整合到一个强大的图表环境中。 Crystal Quantum Flow 的内部架构完全专有并受到保护。 所有分析模型均作为封闭系统运行，并非基于常见的零售指标或公开公式。 核心理念 Crystal Quantum Flow 将市场行为解读为持续的压力、动量和方向主导流，而不是孤立的价格波动。 它不会对市场噪音做出反应，而是专注于已确认的市场状态和转换，帮助交易者始终与主导力量保持一致。 所有信号仅基于已确认的价格数据生成。 不存在重绘行为。 主要功能 非重绘信号引擎 所有买入和卖出信号仅在蜡烛收盘后确认 历史信号保持固定不变 适用于回测、前向测试和实盘交易的一致性 量子流蜡烛 高级蜡烛显示模式，增强趋势清晰度 可在专有蜡烛和标准蜡烛之间切换 用于过滤市场噪音并突出真实方向 智能趋势流线 根据市场条件自适应变
FREE
Crystal Supply Demand Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
指标
Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) 不要在每根K线中交易 – 等待机构级别的供需区间. Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业供需区间指标。 它为希望在图表上看到 干净、机构级别的区间 的交易者而设计，而不是杂乱无章的方框。 通过高时间框架优化、动态更新和专业视觉效果，SD Pro 确保您的图表只显示真正重要的水平。 功能特点 机构级供需区检测。 区分“新鲜”与“已测试”区域。 针对 H1, H4, D1, W1 优化。 实时更新，无重绘。 专业可视化（颜色、透明度、50%中线、标签）。 实时统计面板。 时间框架提醒系统。 高效轻量运行。 为什么选择 SD Pro? 大多数供需指标会在图表上充满随机区域。 SD Pro 只过滤真正有意义的区域，并以专业方式呈现。 用户指南 购买后，您将获得完整的使用指南，包括： 设置与参数推荐。 入场策略（触及区间、50%中线回调、共振方法）。 风险管理技巧。 风险免责声明 此指标仅为技术分析工具。 不保证利润，交易存在风险。 强烈建议在真
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (5)
指标
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT4) — 自动POC成交量剖面指标 概述 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC 是一款轻量化、性能优化的 MetaTrader 4 指标。它通过可视化成交量分布来帮助交易者识别市场关键价位，并自动标记成交量最大的价格水平 (POC)。该工具揭示了隐藏的支撑/阻力区域、机构交易活动和累积/分配区域。 另有 MT5 版本: Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT5) 。 主要功能 自动POC检测 动态成交量分布 (可见范围或自定义区间) 固定剖面选项用于详细分析 灵活设置直方图大小、颜色和线条样式 每根K线实时更新 内置按钮：Reset VP 和 Hide VP 自动适配浅色/深色主题 为什么使用本指标? 快速识别累积与分配区域 找到高成交量突破/反转区 跟踪机构资金活动 将POC用作精确进出场的参考 提高反转与延续策略的准确性 使用方法 (MT4) 将指标加载到图表 点击 Reset VP 生成剖面 使用 Hide VP 开关显示 拖动垂直线设定分析区间 观
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi – 高级可视化 Heikin Ashi (MT4 版本) 概述 Crystal Heikin Ashi for MetaTrader 4 是一款专业级别的 Heikin Ashi 指标，为价格行为交易者、剥头皮交易者和分析师提供清晰的图表可视化。 此 MT4 版本专注于纯净的 Heikin Ashi 蜡烛与智能样式，同时保持轻量化和高速性能。 提示： 趋势着色和高级动能检测仅在 MT5 版本提供： MT5 版本 → https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142042 主要功能 (MT4) 原生 Heikin Ashi 蜡烛。 可自定义多头/空头颜色。 可隐藏默认蜡烛。 支持浅色/深色主题。 高速计算，适合长周期历史。 清晰显示价格走势和反转。 参数 蜡烛样式：标准。 图表主题：浅色/深色。 适合人群 价格行为交易者。 剥头皮交易者。 希望在 MT4 使用简洁 Heikin Ashi 图表的交易者。 风险提示 该指标仅为技术可视化工具，不提供投资建议，也不能保证盈利。请在模拟账户测试后再用于真实交易，并做好风
FREE
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
指标
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity — MT5流动性扫单指标 概述 Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标，用于识别基于流动性扫单模式的高概率买卖机会。该指标分析日内市场结构，检测机构的流动性狩猎行为，并在零售流动性被扫后出现价格反转时提供清晰信号。 主要功能 自动检测高点/低点的流动性扫单 反转确认后生成买卖信号 融合 SMC (Smart Money Concepts) 思路 日内结构分析（会话高低点） 推荐在 H1、M15、M5 时间框架使用 简洁清晰的图表显示 工作原理 识别价格突破会话高/低点 检测零售流动性被吸收后的反转条件 生成买卖信号 使用方法 将指标加载到 MT5 图表 选择时间周期（M5、M15、H1） 关注会话高低点附近的信号 与市场结构或订单流结合使用 兼容性 平台: MetaTrader 5 市场: 外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币 时间周期: 推荐 H1, M15, M5 轻量化设计 关键词 流动性指标, buy sell liquidity MT5, 智能资金, 流动性扫单,
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.33 (3)
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – 全能交易控制中心 概述 Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) 是一款 MetaTrader 5 风险管理与即时交易执行工具。集成风险保护、自动化和交易控制，适合手动交易者、挑战 prop firm 的交易者以及 专业资金管理者。 核心功能 风险保护 ：每日回撤限制 (1–70%) ，自 动平仓，挂单删除，每日锁定 (FTMO 规则兼容 ) 。 盈 亏目 标 ：自 动平仓达到的利润 / 亏 损目标。 自 动 SL/TP ：新 订单自动附加 SL/TP 。 保本保 护 ：到达盈利后自 动移动至 BE+ 缓冲。 移 动止损 ： 动态跟随止损。 手数控制 ： 设定最大手数，超出自动部分 / 全部平 仓。 快捷操作面板 ： 6 个按 钮 ( 平 50% ， 转 BE ，平全部， 删挂单，加倍仓位， Profit Shield) 。 信息面板 ：余 额、净值、浮盈亏、当日盈亏 % 、 风险暴露、回撤。 通知系 统 ：横幅、推送、声音提醒。 安全 逻辑 ： 检测锁仓违规， pip 精度，重启恢复。 适用人群 Prop firm 交
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Volume Indicator — 智能成交量分析工具 (MT5) 概述 Crystal Volume Indicator 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的高级成交量分析工具。它结合价格行为与成交量动态，识别关键的成交量事件，如买入高潮、卖出高潮以及低量蜡烛，帮助交易者发现潜在的反转或延续区域。 主要功能 支持 Tick Volume 与 Real Volume（取决于经纪商） 彩色直方图分类成交量事件 自动识别买入高潮与卖出高潮 低成交量蜡烛检测 可选成交量均线 (MA) 自定义回溯周期 (Lookback Window) 按蜡烛方向着色（看涨/看跌/中性） 成交量事件分类 买入高潮 — 极高成交量，收盘接近最高点 卖出高潮 — 极高成交量，收盘接近最低点 弱势蜡烛 — 处于回溯周期内的最低成交量 相对高成交量 — 与蜡烛区间相比显著偏高 中性柱 — 普通成交量，无明显倾向 高级功能 (版本 4.3) 六色成交量分类系统 TradingView 风格的显示模式 实时 Volume Delta 买卖压力分析 DOM 深度盘口面板 模式识别：TBR、STBR
FREE
Crystal Smart Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
专家
Crystal Smart Pro — 自适应双模式智能交易系统 概述 Crystal Smart Pro 是由 Crystal AI Systems 开发的智能自适应型 MT5 智能交易系统（Expert Advisor） 。 该系统将精准入场与先进的恢复算法相结合，提供两个独立的工作模式： Sharp 模式 和 Smart 模式 。 系统会根据市场波动性、账户资金以及趋势状况进行动态调整，从而保持稳定的表现和风险控制。 核心交易模式 Sharp 模式 – 精准与速度 • 基于 MACD 趋势变化执行单向交易。 • 内置动态利润保护机制与即时止损逻辑。 • 适合喜欢“一次入场，一次出场”简洁操作的日内交易者。 Smart 模式 – 自适应恢复与目标利润管理 • 采用高级恢复算法，逐步增加仓位以优化收益。 • 支持基于 MACD 或 MACD 背离信号的智能加仓机制。 • 达到预设美元利润目标后，自动关闭全部恢复交易循环。 主要功能特点 • 双模式运行：Sharp（单笔交易）与 Smart（多阶段恢复）。 • 固定手数或基于权益（Equity-Based）自动计算手数。 • 动态追
FREE
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
指标
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – 智能资金概念高级指标 Crystal FVG Touch Detector 是为使用 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 与 ICT 方法的专业交易者设计的高性能指标。 它能自动检测任何周期或品种的 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)，并通过颜色区域与触碰检测清晰显示在图表上。 采用无重绘算法和高效结构，实时识别机构失衡区间。 主要特点 精准检测多空 FVG 区域。 实时跟踪价格触碰并自动更新。 多时间框架兼容并显示提醒。 自动配色适配深浅主题。 高效、稳定、无延迟。 参数全面可调。 关键词： FVG, 公允价值缺口, Smart Money Concepts, SMC, ICT, 订单块, 不平衡, 流动性, 机构交易, 供需, 不重绘, 成交量价差分析, 市场结构, 结构突破, CHoCH, BOS, 流动性清扫, 外汇指标, 黄金交易, MT5 指标, 剥头皮, 波段交易.
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS MT4 Professional Trend Detection Indicator with Smart Entry Signals See the Trend. Catch the Move. Trade with Confidence. The professional Heikin Ashi indicator built for traders who want clarity, precision, and EA-ready signal automation. WHAT IS CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS? Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both
Crystal Gold Scalper Neural Recovery System
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL GOLD SCALPER — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 Crystal Gold Scalper 面向 XAUUSD（黄金） ，提供 Recovery Mode 与 Single Trade Mode 两种执行方式，并带有图表面板便于透明控制。引擎可选用 AI 预测 （LSTM、注意力、情绪）与 置信度过滤 来决定参与与风险管理。不承诺盈利；详见风险提示。 交易模式 Recovery Mode ：多笔自适应策略，基于权益的目标， 可选“阶梯增仓”，神经网络确认，首单可选跟踪止损。 Single Trade Mode ：单笔交易，结合预测与技术过滤；自定义 SL/TP、RR 目标、可选的定时平仓，达到最小浮盈后启用跟踪。 核心能力 预测选项：LSTM/attention/sentiment（可选）， 置信度阈值 （常用 40%–80%）。 基于权益的仓位与回撤保护。 神经型跟踪止损（pip/ATR 变体）。 多经纪商黄金符号：XAUUSD、XAUUSD.m、XAUUSD.c 等。 会话/波动意识与基础点差/延迟检查。 自动保护：周末清仓、符号校验、测试器友
The Real RSI Divergence Hunter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
The Real RSI – 专业级背离识别指标 概述 The Real RSI 是一款面向专业交易者的 RSI 背离识别指标，旨在以机构级精度识别基于 RSI 的反转和趋势延续信号。 它能够自动检测价格与 RSI 之间的 常规背离 和 隐藏背离 ，并通过智能枢轴逻辑与实时结构验证来确认每一个信号。 该指标以高精度、稳定性和实战性能为目标而设计，在真实市场环境中运行时 无重绘、无信号延迟 。 如果您希望基于这些信号实现自动化交易，可使用以下版本： The Real RSI BOT – Auto Divergence Trading EA 核心功能 1. 自动背离检测 • 自动识别常规与隐藏背离，支持多空两种结构。 • 适用于所有时间周期及品种，包括外汇、黄金、指数与加密货币。 • 同时识别反转型与趋势延续型结构。 2. 智能枢轴识别系统 • 通过左右柱逻辑自动定位高概率拐点。 • 可调节最小与最大枢轴间距，提升精确度与计算效率。 • 非重绘算法，仅基于已确认的枢轴生成信号。 3. 实时与历史扫描引擎 • 渐进式历史加载算法，提升图表响应速度。 • 实时扫描新K线，确保信号即时更新。 •
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
指标
Crystal Smart Volume 概述 Crystal Smart Volume 是一款专为 MT4 平台开发的高级成交量与 Delta 分析指标，用于揭示隐藏在普通价格波动背后的机构交易活动。 它结合了 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 、 Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) 和 Delta 逻辑 ，以同时分析价格与成交量的行为。 该指标能够识别关键市场事件，例如 Buying Climax（买入高潮） 、 Selling Climax（卖出高潮） 、 Weak Candles（弱势蜡烛） 以及 High-Volume Reversals（高成交量反转） ，帮助交易者精确捕捉市场的潜在转折点。 系统内置 TBR（Trap Break Reversal） 、 STBR（Sweep Trap Break Reversal） 与 EVR（Engulf Volume Reversal） 等反转形态识别模块，同时包含专业的六色成交量柱状图和实时 Delta 计算。 该指标拥有简洁直观的图形界面与极低的 CPU 占用率，非常适合专业日内交易员及依
FREE
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
实用工具
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Auto Candle Sequence Counter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
指标
Auto Candle Sequence Counter – MT5指标 概述 Auto Candle Sequence Counter 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标，可以自动检测并标记连续的多头/空头K线序列。该工具提供实时可视化、统计和提醒，帮助交易者快速分析价格动能和趋势。 主要功能 检测2–7根连续K线（看涨或看跌）。 实时信号，无遗漏。 Doji检测（灵敏度0.01–0.10可调）。 过滤弱势/噪音K线。 专业可视化（绿色=看涨序列，红色=看跌序列，黄色=Doji）。 实时统计面板：多头/空头序列数量。 报警系统：弹窗、声音、推送通知。 优势 快速识别趋势延续或动能衰竭。 与供需、支撑/阻力、SMC结合使用。 适合剥头皮、波段和日内交易。 节省时间，不再手动数K线。 参数设置 序列阈值：2–7根K线。 回溯范围：50–500根。 Doji灵敏度：0.01–0.10。 主题：黑/白背景。 提醒：弹窗、声音、推送。 兼容性 平台: MetaTrader 5 市场: 外汇、黄金、指数、股票、大宗商品、加密货币 时间周期: 所有 (M1–MN1) 免责声明 该指
FREE
Dynamic CCI
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
CCI with Dynamic OSB Zones The CCI indicator you have been using is broken. Not because of the formula — because of the fixed levels. Every market condition is different. A reading of +150 in a low-volatility pair is extreme. The same reading in a trending, high-volatility session is completely normal. Yet every standard CCI indicator treats both situations identically. Crystal AI Systems built this indicator to fix that problem permanently. Two Modes. One Indicator. Full Market Coverage. This i
FREE
Export History Data to CSV
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
实用工具
Crystal AI Data Extractor — Get Clean MT5 Data Into Excel or Python in One Click If you have ever tried to pull historical data out of MetaTrader 5 and ended up with a messy file where everything lands in one column — this tool is for you. Crystal AI Data Extractor does one job and does it properly: it takes your MT5 chart data and saves it as a clean, properly separated CSV file that opens correctly in Excel, Python, or any other tool you use. No more copying and pasting from the terminal. No m
FREE
Crystal Cross Sync
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Cross Sync Advanced MT5 Chart Synchronization & Backtesting Engine Crystal Cross Sync is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 utility designed to transform the way traders analyze, replay, and synchronize market data. Built specifically for serious MT5 traders, this tool delivers ultra-fast chart synchronization, automatic time alignment, precision zoom control, and structured backtesting assistance — all in one optimized engine. This is not an indicator. This is a professional chart control
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
3 (1)
实用工具
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 – 专业 MT5 交易复制工具 概述 Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 是一款高性能 MetaTrader 5 交易复制器，可 实现不同账户与经纪商之间的超高速、可靠复制。系统通过 MT5 本地公共文件 夹运行，无需 DLL 或 API ，适合 VPS 与多 账户环境。 核心功能 双模式 ： MASTER: 广播 订单、修改与关闭。 SLAVE: 即 时执行并带风险控制。 智能 仓位缩放 ：固定手数、 资金比例、基于风险百分比。 风险管理 ：最大回撤保 护、资金监控、单笔风险控制、基于 SL 的 计算。 订单覆盖 ：市价、挂 单、修改、删除、 CLOSE_ALL 。 符号映射 ：自 动 / 手 动支持（如 XAUUSD=XAUUSD.r ）。 文件通信 ：基于本地文件 夹，无需 DLL 和 API 。 可 视化面板 ： 实时显示交易状态、风险、错误。 应用场景 多 终端复制交易。 Prop Firm 账户管理。 信号提供。 多 经纪商环境。 亮点 支持跨 经纪商复制。 支持市价与挂 单。 兼容
FREE
Crystal Volatility Monitor Spike Detection
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
Volatility Monitor – 实时波动检测指标 概述 Volatility Monitor 是一款轻量级且专业的 MT5 指标，用于跟踪突发价格波动并实时提醒交易者。无论您交易外汇、黄金、日元货币对还是加密货币，该工具都能通过 ATR 自动检测或手动点数阈值提供清晰的市场波动信号。 它会在图表上直接标记蜡烛，并发送渐进式提醒，帮助交易者快速应对行情波动、新闻事件和突破行情。 主要功能 实时波动检测 – 即时识别市场波动。 灵活的检测模式 – ATR 自动模式或手动点数模式。 渐进式提醒 – 声音提示 (1–3 次)，弹窗通知和推送提醒。 智能蜡烛标记 – 彩色圆点 (黄色/橙色/红色) 标示不同波动强度。 自动适配颜色 – 自动识别深色或浅色图表背景。 内置仪表盘 – 显示实时蜡烛范围、ATR 值、波动百分比及历史峰值。 通用支持 – 兼容外汇、黄金、日元货币对和加密货币。 输入与设置 检测模式: ATR 自动或手动点数。 历史回溯: 自定义分析蜡烛数量。 标记设置: 启用/禁用标记，选择大小和颜色模式。 提醒: 启用声音、弹窗、推送提醒。 仪表盘: 可调整位置，实时显示波
FREE
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
实时价格和总利润显示指标 完美适用于实盘交易和屏幕分享 专为日内交易者、剥头皮交易者和实时交易直播会话设计 这个专业指标直接在您的图表上提供实时价格显示和综合利润跟踪 - 对于高频交易和实时交易广播至关重要。 核心功能 实时价格显示 每秒更新实时买价 所有品种类型的专业格式化 黄金/XAU的特殊格式化 大型清晰显示，完美适合屏幕分享 日内交易决策的即时价格更新 综合利润跟踪 来自交易历史的账户总利润 交易平仓时的实时利润更新 自定义额外利润金额 包含佣金和库存费 带正负指标的专业利润格式化 性能优化 智能缓存系统 - 最小CPU使用 1秒更新间隔 - 闪电般快速 高效的基于定时器的更新 实时交易监控 专业错误处理 高级自定义 可调节字体名称和大小 盈亏自定义颜色 图表上任意位置的灵活定位 专业角落锚定 关键词： 实时价格显示，实时利润追踪器，交易利润指标，账户监视器，日内交易工具，剥头皮指标，直播显示，屏幕分享工具，高频交易，外汇指标，黄金价格显示，利润计算器，实时更新，实时图表显示，交易表现监视器，MT5指标，MetaTrader 5工具
FREE
News With Sessions
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
News With Sessions Professional Session Tracker with Integrated Economic Calendar for MT5 News With Sessions is a professional trading intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines live market session tracking with the MT5 economic calendar on a single chart. It shows when institutional sessions are active and which news events are driving price , without external websites, manual time-zone work, or extra tools. Built for traders who rely on time, liquidity, and fundamentals , this indic
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – 高级 MT4 风险与交易控制系统 免费版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概述 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）是一款为 MetaTrader 4 打造的完整专业级风险管理与交易控制工具。 它专为需要严格执行、稳定风险保护和智能自动化的交易者而设计。 系统可全面管理风险、保护账户权益、执行每日限制、自动设置 SL/TP，并提供专业级的一键式快速交易面板。 非常适合参与 prop firm 挑战、日内交易、剥头皮交易以及专业资金管理的交易者。 同时提供完整的 MT5 版本。 核心亮点功能 1. 高级风险与回撤保护 支持每日回撤限制 1%–70% 。 一旦达到回撤上限，系统将立即平掉 所有仓位 。 可选：突破后自动删除 所有挂单 。 每日锁仓模式：当天达到限制后阻止新下单，次日自动恢复。 完全符合各大 prop firm 的规则与要求。 2. 日内盈利与亏损目标自动化 可设置每日 盈利目标 与 亏损限制 （账户货币，例如 USD）。 达到任何目
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Copycat – MT5 Trade Copier Pro (Local + Online) OVERVIEW Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID  is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution. It supports 2 engines in one EA: Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs). Online Telegram Engine – sends master trades to a Telegram b
Live Price With PNL MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
实时价格和总利润显示指标 专业交易者、日内交易者和直播者的终极实时交易伴侣 通过这个强大的指标改变您的交易体验，它直接在您的图表上显示实时买价和综合利润跟踪。专为高频交易环境和实时交易广播而设计。 核心功能 实时价格显示 每秒更新买价，具有专业格式 黄金/XAU和所有主要品种类型的特殊格式 大型清晰显示，完美适合屏幕分享和直播 自动品种位数检测，精确价格呈现 综合利润跟踪 从完整交易历史计算账户总利润 交易平仓时实时利润更新 可自定义的额外利润金额 可选的佣金和库存费包含 专业利润格式，清晰的正负指标 性能优化 智能缓存系统，最小CPU使用 1秒更新间隔，闪电般响应速度 高效的基于定时器的更新，平稳运行 实时交易监控和自动缓存刷新 专业错误处理和验证 高级自定义 显示设置 所有文本元素的可调字体名称和大小 盈亏和价格显示的自定义色彩方案 图表上任意位置的灵活定位 专业角落锚定，精确距离控制 适合专业交易者 日内交易 快速剥头皮决策的即时价格可见性 活跃交易会话期间的实时利润意识 清洁、非侵入性图表显示 技术规格 通用兼容性 所有品种类型：外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币 所有时间框架从M1
FREE
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
筛选:
Barricade84
50
Barricade84 2026.08.06 17:29 
 

Anyone looking for an EA to assist with trading, I cannot recommend anything else. This indicator is customizable in many ways, but even with factory settings, it is easy to use. And boy does it help trading. If you are new and had enough of copytrading scams, buy this and do what it indicates. A true masterpiece. The developer is very helpful and answers all questions. Awesome job!

Muhammad Jawad Shabir
138867
来自开发人员的回复 Muhammad Jawad Shabir 2026.08.07 05:33
Thank you so much for your amazing review! I'm truly grateful for your kind words and support. It means a lot to me that you're enjoying Crystal Quantum Pro and finding it easy to use. I'll continue working hard to improve the indicator and provide the best possible support. Wishing you consistent profits and successful trading ahead! Thank you again for being part of the Crystal community! 😊🚀
Enver Kurt
265
Enver Kurt 2026.06.28 16:57 
 

Satıcı muazzam iş çıkarmış. Ücretsiz versiyonunu kullanmıştım ve çok memnun kaldığım için pro versiyonu satın aldım. Basit kullanımı var ve indikatör sinyallerine doğru yerlerde girerseniz %90 civarında başarı sağlarsınız. Teşekkürler Jawad, bu çalışma için seni tebrik ediyorum.

Muhammad Jawad Shabir
138867
来自开发人员的回复 Muhammad Jawad Shabir 2026.08.07 05:33
Thank you again for being part of the Crystal community! 😊🚀
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