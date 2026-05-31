CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO

Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast.

Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE, a clear STOP and TARGET, and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package.

Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision system: smart-filtered Buy/Sell signals, AI-graded signal strength, automatic TP1/TP2/TP3 and Stop Loss levels, a live win-rate engine, a 9-timeframe trend panel, and a multi-symbol scanner for up to 10 pairs, all from a single chart.

Free Version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160786

Why Traders Choose Crystal Quantum Pro

No Repaint, No Redraw, No Lag. Signals are confirmed on the closed bar and never move again. What you see in history is exactly what you would have traded.

Signals are confirmed on the closed bar and never move again. What you see in history is exactly what you would have traded. Confluence, not guesswork. Every signal passes a multi-layer trend-strength and market-regime filter before it appears on your chart.

Every signal passes a multi-layer trend-strength and market-regime filter before it appears on your chart. Built-in proof. A live performance panel tracks win rate, TP hits and streaks across the last 1000 bars, so you can verify the system yourself.

A live performance panel tracks win rate, TP hits and streaks across the last 1000 bars, so you can verify the system yourself. Complete trade plan on every signal. Entry, Stop Loss, and three Take Profit targets are drawn automatically with a suggested lot size for your chosen risk.

Entry, Stop Loss, and three Take Profit targets are drawn automatically with a suggested lot size for your chosen risk. Works on everything. Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), indices, metals and crypto, on all timeframes.

Core Features

Feature What It Does For You Smart-Filtered Signals Clean Buy/Sell arrows confirmed on the closed bar. A trend-strength filter and a smart market-regime filter remove choppy, low-quality entries. AI-Graded Signal Strength Each signal is graded STRONG, MEDIUM or WEAK from multi-factor confluence. Trade only the grade you trust. Auto TP1 / TP2 / TP3 + SL Entry, Stop Loss and three Take Profit targets are calculated and drawn automatically, with color-coded zones and a suggested lot size for your risk percentage. Live Win-Rate Engine A professional dashboard shows win rate, total signals, TP1/TP2/TP3 hit counts, SL hits and the current win/loss streak, recalculated over the last 1000 bars. Break-Even Protection Once price moves in your favor, the visual stop shifts to break-even and the trade is flagged RISK-FREE on the chart and dashboard. 9-Timeframe Trend Panel An at-a-glance MTF panel from M1 to MN1 with an overall market BIAS readout, so you always trade with the higher-timeframe direction. Multi-Symbol Scanner Scan up to 10 instruments from one chart. See direction, signal quality and freshness per symbol, with one-click chart switching. Turns on only when you want it. Super Candles Mode Optional smoothed trend candles with a clean cloud and EMA ribbon for instant visual context. Switch back to standard candles any time, signals stay the same. Signal Buffer for EA / iCustom A dedicated non-repaint signal buffer lets your own Expert Advisor read Buy/Sell signals for automation. Signal events are also printed to the Experts log. Complete Alerts Pop-up, push notification to mobile, email and sound alerts, so you never miss a setup.

How It Works

Detect. The core engine maps the underlying trend using a volatility-adaptive flow model. Filter. Each potential signal is checked against trend-strength and market-regime conditions to discard low-probability, ranging-market noise. Grade. Surviving signals are scored by confluence and labeled STRONG, MEDIUM or WEAK. Plan. Entry, Stop Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 are drawn instantly with a suggested lot size. Manage. Break-even protection and live floating result are tracked in real time until the trade resolves. Prove. The result is recorded into the live win-rate statistics for full transparency.

Recommended Settings

Market Suggested Timeframes Notes XAUUSD (Gold) M15, H1 Use STRONG quality and STRICT trend filter for the cleanest setups. BTCUSD (Bitcoin) M30, H1, H4 Higher timeframes reduce noise on fast crypto moves. Major Forex Pairs M15, H1, H4 Combine with the MTF panel BIAS for trend-aligned entries. Indices H1, H4 Session-aligned trading recommended.

Who Is It For

Manual traders who want a clean, rule-based system with a full trade plan on every signal.

who want a clean, rule-based system with a full trade plan on every signal. Beginners who need clear Entry, SL and TP levels without complex analysis.

who need clear Entry, SL and TP levels without complex analysis. Algo traders who want to read the non-repaint signal buffer from their own Expert Advisor.

who want to read the non-repaint signal buffer from their own Expert Advisor. Multi-pair traders who want to monitor 10 instruments from a single chart.

Free Version vs Pro Version

The free version lets you experience the core visuals. The Pro version unlocks the full decision and management system that makes the difference in real trading.

Feature FREE PRO Super Candles, Cloud & EMA Ribbon visuals Yes Yes Basic Buy / Sell signals Yes Yes Single-symbol trend view Yes Yes Trend-Strength & Smart Regime filters No Yes AI-graded signal strength (Strong / Medium / Weak) No Yes Auto TP1 / TP2 / TP3 + Stop Loss levels No Yes Suggested lot size for your risk percentage No Yes Break-even protection (Risk-Free flag) No Yes Live win-rate statistics dashboard No Yes 9-timeframe MTF panel with BIAS readout No Yes Multi-symbol scanner (up to 10 pairs) No Yes Non-repaint signal buffer for EA / iCustom No Yes Complete alerts (pop-up, push, email, sound) Limited Yes Author support & set-file guidance No Yes

What You Get

Crystal Quantum Pro indicator for MetaTrader 5.

Full multi-timeframe panel and multi-symbol scanner.

Automatic TP/SL engine with break-even protection.

Live win-rate statistics dashboard.

Non-repaint signal buffer for EA integration.

Free updates and responsive author support.

Need help with Detailed User Guide ?



Send a private message after purchase and you will receive guidance to get the best configuration for your market.

Get It Before The Price Rises

This is a launch price. The cost increases by 10 USD after every 10 sales. Secure your copy now, leave an honest review, and help shape the next updates.

Crystal AI Systems builds professional trading tools with a focus on clean visuals, honest statistics and real trader value.