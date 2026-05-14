M1 Sniper MT5

5
  • 指标
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (495)
    你好！

    我已经从事交易员和交易软件开发人员 15 年了。在这里，我尽我所能与其他交易者分享我的经验，为他们提供可用于交易不同市场的高品质工具。

    我的目标是帮助来自世界各地的交易者在交易中取得成功，无论他们目前的经验水平如何。这就是我在这里的原因。

    凭借我最优质的支持和工具，每个交易者都可以轻松地在交易中变得更好。
    49 产品
  • 版本: 2.2
  • 更新: 28 六月 2026
  • 激活: 20

M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。

指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。

购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。

购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！

祝您交易成功！


评分 5
Mohamed Ibrahim
36
Mohamed Ibrahim 2026.07.18 22:05 
 

Hi Oleg, thank you for this amazing product and extra free indicators and tools, really impressive, I loved your work, also thank you for the tons of information which you provided beside the M1 Sniper guide.. Your guide is fully detailed even when you mention examples you prefer to show it on screenshot from chart with some scenarios Really I am happy that I got your product, great job and effort from such an excellent trader knows how to teach and help other traders. Gents this indicator is the best the best for those who working in scalp time frame (M1 and M5) Don't miss this indicator

Gryffn10
585
Gryffn10 2026.07.18 04:25 
 

Hi Oleg... Thank you for your very detailed message and all the extra indicators and the EA... I have always loved your work and the accuracy of your indicators so I have just popped in to confirm with all your other users... You are the BEST and your indicators WORK! Kind regards Gry🌹

elkonsis
281
elkonsis 2026.07.17 08:28 
 

This is the third product I’ve purchased from this content creator; they are very supportive, and I really love their products.

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Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
指标
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Thitipong Nookhunthod
指标
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5 (9)
指标
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指标
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指标
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5 (3)
指标
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4.89 (93)
指标
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指标
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5 (7)
指标
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
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5 (1)
指标
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指标
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
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ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
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Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
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5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT5）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方向
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
指标
Trend Forecaster 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标，可将突破信号、潜在反转区域分析、市场波动区间数据和可视化统计面板整合到同一个图表工作区中。 它可以显示 Buy 和 Sell 信号，跟踪 Average Range 和 Current Range，并且可以根据当前交易品种和时间周期自动调整 Sensitivity。也支持手动设置 Sensitivity。 该指标可用于外汇货币对、金属、股票、指数和加密货币。支持不同时间周期，M5 可以作为一个实用的起点。 主要功能 突破和反转区域分析 Trend Forecaster 会分析已识别区域附近的价格行为，并在内部突破条件满足时显示 Buy 或 Sell 信号。该指标可用于研究趋势延续和潜在反转区域。 多过滤器信号逻辑 该指标将多个内部过滤器整合为一个简单的工作流程。用户在开始分析前不需要配置大量技术参数。 Auto-Tune Sensitivity 该指标可以根据近期历史数据，自动为当前交易品种和时间周期计算 Sensitivity。这有助于在切换不同交易品种时减少手动设置。 手动设置模式 如果你更喜欢固定设置，或
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
指标
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
指标
A2SR MT5 版 指标：自动化实际供需 (S/R)。 + 交易工具。 Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 强大、真实、省时，助您做出更明智的交易决策。 + 兼容 EA 的对象。 主要优势 领先的实际 SR 水平（不滞后，不重绘） 自 2014 年以来，A2SR 在 MT4 平台上经过多年的可靠性验证 ，现已面向 MetaTrader 5 平台推出。 它凭借领先的、不重绘的指标，为交易者带来卓越的优势，帮助他们在价格触及支撑位和阻力位之前识别实际支撑位和阻力位。 A2SR 提前计算支撑位和阻力位——在价格触及支撑位和阻力位之前——让交易者能
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
指标
Quant Direction 是一款三维市场分析工具。它通过同时计算多个维度上的精确百分比偏差，提供完全客观的、基于算法的市场分析视角。该算法采用先进的人工智能建模工具开发，并经过全面测试，旨在以独特的精准度解读市场。它可以分析您平台上的任何货币对或金融工具。 无论您是短线 交易者、日内 交易者还是波段交易者，Quant Direction 都是您的理想之选。 交易者的真正优势 Quant Direction 的真正优势在于彻底消除情绪、屏幕疲劳和过度思考。它无需手动点击十几个图表来寻找方向并反复质疑自己的偏好，引擎即可在几毫秒内即时处理 8 个时间周期（从 5 个月到月线）。它能准确告诉你任何时刻谁在掌控市场，确保你始终朝着概率最高的方向进行交易。 市场分析的三个维度 该算法将市场分为三个不同的交易维度，为您提供完整的宏观和微观视角： 超短线交易分析： 捕捉即时、快速的动量变化和较低时间框架的执行点。 日内分析： 识别真实的、潜在的每日方向性偏差。 波动分析： 专注于宏观趋势，确保您不会与大盘机构的走势背道而驰。 独家评分引擎 Quant Direction 的底层采用了一套
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
指标
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
指标
M1 Arrow 指标基于市场自然交易原则，包括波动性和成交量分析。该指标适用于任何时间框架和外汇货币对。指标中一个易于使用的参数即可让您根据想要交易的任何外汇货币对和时间框架调整信号。 除了基于买卖信号的主要算法外，该指标还内置了多种额外的策略，您可以在输入参数中选择。这些策略无需任何设置。指标会根据您在指标中使用的策略模式自动选择设置。 该算法基于对成交量和价格波动的分析，并使用额外的过滤器。该指标的智能算法仅在两个市场因素结合为一个时才发出信号。该指标计算特定范围的波动，并使用成交量分析来确认波动。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得我的交易技巧和超棒的额外指标！ 祝您在生活的各个方面都取得巨大成功，万事如意！
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
指标
PRO Renko Arrow Based System for trading renko charts.  准确的信号交易任何外汇工具. 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块! PRO Renko系统是RENKO图表上高度准确的交易系统。该系统是通用的。 该交易系统可应用于各种交易工具。 该系统有效地中和了所谓的市场噪音，打开了获得准确反转信号的通道。 该指标易于使用，只有一个参数负责产生信号。 您可以很容易地使算法适应您感兴趣的交易工具和renko酒吧的大小。 我很乐意通过提供任何咨询支持来帮助所有客户有效地使用该指标。 祝您交易成功！购买后，立即写信给我！ 我将与您分享我的建议和我的renko发电机。 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块!
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
指标
Day Trader Master 是一个完整的日间交易者交易系统。该系统由两个指标组成。一个指标是买入和卖出的箭头信号。这是你得到的箭头指示器。我将免费为您提供第二个指标。第二个指标是专门设计用于与这些箭头结合使用的趋势指标。 指标不重复也不迟到！ 使用这个系统非常简单。您只需按照当前趋势方向的箭头信号，显示为双色线。蓝色是买入趋势。红色是一种销售趋势。蓝色箭头是买入信号。红色箭头是卖出信号。您需要箭头的颜色和信号的方向来匹配趋势线的颜色。 箭头指标主要是为 M5 和 M15 时间间隔的日内交易而创建的。但从技术上讲，该系统可以用于其他时间间隔。 指示器配备带有推送消息功能的弹出警报。 购买后一定要写信给我！我将为您提供与系统交易的个人建议，以及我的趋势指标。此外，还有丰厚的奖励等着您！
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
Scalper Vault   是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Binary Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
3.5 (2)
指标
Binary Trader Master 是一个基于箭头的指标，可预测蜡烛的收盘价。它仅在一根蜡烛内进行分析。当蜡烛打开时，需要一些时间来进行分析并预测蜡烛的收盘价。然后它产生一个信号。该指标还允许您应用可用于分析的时间限制，这意味着您实际上可以告诉指标允许在蜡烛内进行分析的时间。该指标监控蜡烛中的特殊交易量模式。该分析实际上预测了当前 (0) 蜡烛的收盘价。由于此类蜡烛通常具有强劲的成交量，因此这些信号也具有良好的获利潜力，也可用于外汇交易。二元和外汇交易者都可以从该指标中受益。 由于指标与单个蜡烛的主体一起使用，因此指标仅在实时或视觉策略测试模式下提供信号！ 信号不要重绘！ 购买后请联系我！我会为您提供交易说明，免费赠送您丰厚的红利！
Pips Generator MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
Apollo Pips Generator   是提供趨勢方向信號的指標。該指標提供多個入口點，因此您總能找到獲利的交易機會。注意截圖。 屏幕截圖顯示了點數生成器工具與我的其他工具的組合，該工具由帶有指示頂部和底部的星形信號的通道表示。這種組合為您提供了多種應用系統的方式。 購買後請聯繫我免費獲得我的第二個指標。您將擁有與我在屏幕截圖中顯示的完全相同的系統。 我還將為您提供有關如何使用該系統以獲得最佳結果的說明。 這兩種工具都提供所有類型的警報，包括推送通知。 該指標可用於任何貨幣對、商品、指數、金屬或任何其他資產。它也可以用於任何時間範圍。 無論您擁有何種級別的交易經驗，您一定會發現此工具對您的交易需求和目標很有幫助。 祝您交易愉快！
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
指标
Forex Breath System 它是一个基于趋势的交易系统，可用于任何市场。您可以将此系统用于货币、金属、商品、指数、加密货币甚至股票。它也可以在任何时间范围内使用。该系统是通用的。它显示趋势并提供趋势箭头信号。当信号出现在趋势方向时，该指标还可以为您提供特殊类型的警报，从而使趋势交易成为一项简单的任务。 该指标非常易于使用，因为它根本不需要处理任何难以理解的设置。 您只需将其附加到图表中即可开始交易。无论您喜欢哪种交易风格，系统都会帮助您了解市场的方向以及趋势方向上可能的入场点。 该系统将对所有交易者有所帮助，无论他们的交易经验水平如何。 该指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我以获得交易说明和丰厚奖金！ 祝您交易愉快、盈利！
Forex Breath System MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
Forex Breath System 它是一个基于趋势的交易系统，可用于任何市场。您可以将此系统用于货币、金属、商品、指数、加密货币甚至股票。它也可以在任何时间范围内使用。该系统是通用的。它显示趋势并提供趋势箭头信号。当信号出现在趋势方向时，该指标还可以为您提供特殊类型的警报，从而使趋势交易成为一项简单的任务。 该指标非常易于使用，因为它根本不需要处理任何难以理解的设置。 您只需将其附加到图表中即可开始交易。无论您喜欢哪种交易风格，系统都会帮助您了解市场的方向以及趋势方向上可能的入场点。 该系统将对所有交易者有所帮助，无论他们的交易经验水平如何。 该指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我以获得交易说明和丰厚奖金！ 祝您交易愉快、盈利！
Apollo Global Trends
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
Apollo Global Trends FX   -   这是一个趋势指标，旨在预测任何货币对以及任何交易工具（包括金属、指数、股票、加密货币和其他交易工具）的市场趋势变动。该指标可用于任何时间范围。该指标适用于长期和短期交易。该指标可以作为主系统或指标的过滤器。该指标完美过滤市场噪音。该指标非常易于使用。你只需要跟随信号 该指示器提供所有类型的通知，包括发送到您的移动设备的通知。指标中没有设置。指标本身会根据您使用的图表进行调整，从而使交易尽可能简单和高效。 购买后，一定要写信给我！ 我将与您分享使用该指标进行交易的建议。我还将免费为您提供一个指标，这将使交易更加有利可图和舒适。 感谢您的关注！祝您交易成功并盈利！
Apollo Volume Profile
Oleg Rodin
指标
Apollo Volume Profile 是一种使用交易量分析确定市场走势方向的指标。该指标非常易于使用。该指标清楚地显示了市场上买卖双方的比例，具体取决于所使用的时间范围。该指标可用作任何交易系统的基础。该指标不会重新绘制其信号。 该指标可用于交易任何金融工具，例如货币、金属、指数、股票、加密货币。无论您喜欢哪种交易方式，该指标在任何情况下都会对您有用。如果您是剥头皮交易者或习惯于在更高的时间范围内进行交易，该指标将对您有用。 该指标可用作独立交易系统或用作其他指标的高精度趋势过滤器。一切顺利！ 祝您交易愉快、获利丰厚！愿市场永远站在你这边！ 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享我的交易建议和丰厚的奖金！
Universal Swing Arrows
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
指标
Universal Swing Arrows 是一种基于箭头的指标，旨在提供波段交易信号。它可用于任何交易对和任何交易时间范围。 箭头出现在当前 (0) 根蜡烛上。信号不要重绘！ 该指标可用作独立交易系统或作为您个人交易策略的一部分。该指标的箭头不仅是一个信号，也是您可能的止损水平。该指标会自动为您计算最佳止损位，并在您的止损位准确绘制箭头。它使用保护性止损类型，为价格提供一些空间，以避免错误的止损触发。 该交易系统非常易于使用。您只需要选择交易对和交易时间范围即可。然后只需按照指示器信号操作即可。 购买后请与我联系。我将与您分享我的交易建议，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！感谢您的关注！
PowerBall Signals
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
PowerBall 信号是基于使用支撑/阻力区域理念的买入/卖出信号指标。该指标根据支撑/阻力区域检测特殊反转模式，并在图表上提供这些信号。该指标的主要思想是使用 MTF（多时间框架）分析，并根据当前和下一个更高时间框架的水平提供信号。这种方法可以预测任何市场上可能的价格逆转，无论是货币、金属、指数甚至加密货币。 事实上，您绝对可以在任何市场进行交易。 除了反转信号之外，该指标还提供趋势延续信号，让您在交易过程中紧跟趋势。该指标对外汇和二元期权交易者都有帮助。您可以选择是否要在 NON-MTF 或 MTF 模式下使用该指标。您还可以选择要从中获取数据以生成信号的源时间范围。 购买后请联系我以获得我的交易提示和丰厚奖金！ 祝您交易愉快、盈利！
Apollo Supply Demand Zones
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
Apollo Supply Demand Zones 是计算支撑位和阻力位的指标。无论他们使用什么策略，该指标绝对对所有交易者都有用。该指标可以成为您交易系统的主要元素之一。该指标计算当前时间范围内的水平，并且可以在 MTF 模式下工作，显示更高时间范围内的水平。该指标绝对可以在任何时间范围内和任何交易工具上使用。该指标显示了各种类型的水平，这些水平实际上显示了市场的画面。该指标提供声音警报，这使得使用该指标非常方便。 可以自定义该指标以选择该指标应为您绘制的支撑位和阻力位。 该指标可用于货币对、金属、股票、指数、加密货币。 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享使用该指标的建议。还有丰厚的红利等着你！ 祝您交易成功！
Apollo BuySell Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (8)
指标
Apollo BuySell Predictor 是一个包含多个模块的专业交易系统。该指标为交易者提供价格突破区、基于斐波那契的支撑和阻力位、趋势反转线、交易量信号、回调和任何交易者每天都需要的其他有用功能。该系统将适用于任何一对。推荐的时间框架是 M30、H1、H4。尽管该指标可以与其他时间范围一起使用，但 H4 以上的时间范围除外。 该系统是通用的，因为它提供了任何交易者成功交易所需的一切。该系统可以多种方式使用。该指标可用于日内交易、波段交易甚至剥头皮交易。无论您喜欢哪种交易方式，系统都会帮助您以真实的形式看待市场。所有系统信号都不会被重绘！ 您可以根据您的交易偏好和任务启用/禁用各种系统模块。系统提供所有类型的通知，包括PUSH通知。您可以打开/关闭您需要的通知。 购买后请给我发电子邮件。我将与您分享交易说明和重要的红利指标，它们将使您的交易更加有利可图！
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Apollo Secret Trend 是一款专业的趋势指标，可用于识别任何货币对和时间框架的趋势。无论您偏好交易哪个货币对或时间框架，该指标都能轻松成为您的主要交易指标，助您精准把握市场趋势。通过指标中的特定参数，您可以根据个人交易风格调整信号。此外，该指标还会显示当前信号强度，帮助您选择更优的信号。 由于其独特的算法，该指标不仅在普通模式下有效，而且在 MTF 模式下也有效。 在这种情况下，您可以选择任何 MTF 时间框架以及您正在交易的图表。 指示器的信号不会重绘！指示器的信号在MTF模式下也不会重绘。 购买后请联系我，我会提供指标使用方面的交易技巧。此外，我还会赠送您一份超值礼物！ 祝您在外汇市场交易中取得成功！
Apollo Pips
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
指标
Apollo Pips 是用于交易任何货币对的高度准确的趋势反转指标。它最初是为交易 XAUUSD 而开发的，但实践表明该指标可以成功地用于其他货币对. 推荐时间框架 H1. 但该指标也可以与其他时间框架一起使用。只需尝试不同的图表即可找到合适的交易对和交易时间框架。 从技术上讲，该指标绝对可以用于任何时间框架和货币对。您可以交易货币、金属、石油、股票、加密货币。 只有当信号被确认时，指示器才会发出警报。因此，如果您看到警报，您可以安全地使用接收到的信号. 指标不会重新绘制其信号！箭头可能会闪烁，直到信号被确认。确认信号后，箭头不再改变位置！ 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享使用该指标的建议。还有丰厚的红利等着你！
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
指标
这是一个预测蜡烛收盘价的指标。 该指标主要用于 D1 图表。 该指标适用于传统外汇交易和二元期权交易。 该指标可以用作独立的交易系统，也可以作为您现有交易系统的补充。 该指标分析当前蜡烛，计算蜡烛本身内部的某些强度因素，以及前一根蜡烛的参数。 因此，该指标预测市场走势的进一步方向和当前蜡烛的收盘价。 由于这种方法，该指标既适用于短期盘中交易，也适用于中长期交易。 该指标允许您设置指标在分析市场情况期间将产生的潜在信号的数量。 在指标设置中有一个特殊的参数。 此外，该指标可以通过图表上的消息、电子邮件以及推送通知的形式通知新信号。感谢您的关注！交易愉快！ 购买后一定要写信给我！ 我会给你我的交易指标的建议！ 还可以获得奖金！
Apollo Secret Trend MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
Apollo Secret Trend   是一款专业的趋势指标，可用于识别任何货币对和时间框架的趋势。无论您偏好交易哪个货币对或时间框架，该指标都能轻松成为您的主要交易指标，助您精准把握市场趋势。通过指标中的特定参数，您可以根据个人交易风格调整信号。此外，该指标还会显示当前信号强度，帮助您选择更优的信号。 由于其独特的算法，该指标不仅在普通模式下有效，而且在 MTF 模式下也有效。 在这种情况下，您可以选择任何 MTF 时间框架以及您正在交易的图表。 指示器的信号不会重绘！指示器的信号在MTF模式下也不会重绘。 购买后请联系我，我会提供指标使用方面的交易技巧。此外，我还会赠送您一份超值礼物！ 祝您在外汇市场交易中取得成功！
Apollo Supply Demand Zones MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
Apollo Supply Demand Zones   是计算支撑位和阻力位的指标。无论他们使用什么策略，该指标绝对对所有交易者都有用。该指标可以成为您交易系统的主要元素之一。该指标计算当前时间范围内的水平，并且可以在 MTF 模式下工作，显示更高时间范围内的水平。该指标绝对可以在任何时间范围内和任何交易工具上使用。该指标显示了各种类型的水平，这些水平实际上显示了市场的画面。该指标提供声音警报，这使得使用该指标非常方便。 可以自定义该指标以选择该指标应为您绘制的支撑位和阻力位。 该指标可用于货币对、金属、股票、指数、加密货币。 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享使用该指标的建议。还有丰厚的红利等着你！ 祝您交易成功！
Volume Champion
Oleg Rodin
指标
Volume Champion 是一种分析市场交易量并以直方图形式显示数据的指标。您无需深入研究市场分析理论。您可以简单地跟随指标读数。指标柱根据对市场交易量结构的分析显示价格变动的潜在方向。该指标设计用于更高的时间范围，例如 H4、D1、W1。信号不呈现！ 从技术上讲，该指标可以根据交易者的需要与其他时间范围一起使用。此外，该指标可用于任何货币对，但该指标最适用于某些货币对，例如 USDJPY、EURJPY、EURUSD、GBPUSD 和其他一些货币对。购买后，我将提供该指标的最佳货币对的完整列表。 购买后请联系我。我将为您提供支持的货币对列表以及出色的赠金指标，以帮助您在交易中获得更多利润！ 感谢您的关注！
Pips Generator
Oleg Rodin
4.6 (10)
指标
Apollo Pips Generator 是提供趨勢方向信號的指標。該指標提供多個入口點，因此您總能找到獲利的交易機會。注意截圖。 屏幕截圖顯示了點數生成器工具與我的其他工具的組合，該工具由帶有指示頂部和底部的星形信號的通道表示。這種組合為您提供了多種應用系統的方式。 購買後請聯繫我免費獲得我的第二個指標。您將擁有與我在屏幕截圖中顯示的完全相同的系統。 我還將為您提供有關如何使用該系統以獲得最佳結果的說明。 這兩種工具都提供所有類型的警報，包括推送通知。 該指標可用於任何貨幣對、商品、指數、金屬或任何其他資產。它也可以用於任何時間範圍。 無論您擁有何種級別的交易經驗，您一定會發現此工具對您的交易需求和目標很有幫助。 祝您交易愉快！
Gold Buster M1 System
Oleg Rodin
5 (10)
指标
Gold Buster M1 System - 是 XAUUSD 货币对 M1 图表的专业交易系统。但是，尽管该系统最初是专门为交易黄金而开发的，但该系统也可以与其他一些货币对一起使用。购买后，我会给你一个除了XAUUSD之外，可以和系统一起使用的交易对列表，这将扩大你使用这个系统的可能性 系统中的所有指标都不会重复! 该系统是一组三个指标。它是一个趋势指标、箭头指标和成交量指标，直观地显示了市场的强弱。 购买后，您可以立即下载趋势指标。我将免费为您提供剩余的两个指标，因为它们是整个系统的一部分。我还将为您提供一个模板，您可以使用该模板在图表上加载指标。此外，我将教你如何使用我的系统进行交易并分享我的建议。还有丰厚的红利等着你！ 购买后请务必立即写信给我！
Market Strength Panel
Oleg Rodin
指标
阿波罗市场强度面板是一个多时间框架指标，对外汇和二元期权交易者有帮助。该面板代表了从 M1 到 H4 的几个时间范围内的市场状况。该指标提供有关三个重要市场方面的信息。它们是趋势、力量和冲动。如果所有这 3 个组件都对齐，则该指标将根据市场方向为您提供买入或卖出信号。该指标在您的图表上绘制信号。您可以选择它应该生成信号的时间范围。当所有时间框架都对齐时，它也可以给你一个信号。该指标为您进行市场分析。你准备好应用信号了。该面板可以用作独立系统或作为您现有交易系统的一部分。 无论您喜欢在什么时间范围内交易，该指标都会对您有所帮助。即使您是黄牛或长期交易者，您也可以使用此工具。顺便说一句，即使您使用 D1 图表，您仍然可以使用此工具。我可以教您如何在您想要交易的任何时间范围内使用该工具。 购买后请联系我以获得我的个人交易建议和一个很棒的奖金指标！
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
T.M.M 通道系统是一个外汇交易系统，它使用特殊的趋势过滤器价格通道指标提供趋势买入和卖出信号。该指标仅使用两个参数即可轻松适应任何市场。该通道指示器不会重绘！建议在 H4 图表上交易通道指标，但也可以在任何时间范围内使用。购买后您将下载频道指示器。购买后将免费为您提供箭头指示符。您只需购买后联系我即可。 在此市场上，您可以购买 TMM 通道指标（本页显示的指标）。如果您购买该指标，您将免费获得箭头指标！只需购买该产品并向我发送消息请求箭头工具即可。我将免费向您发送第二个指标。 购买后请联系我！我会把系统的其他指标完全免费发给你！另外我还会与大家分享一份丰厚的奖金！ 非常感谢您的关注！ 祝您交易取得巨大成功！
筛选:
Spark690
603
Spark690 2026.08.07 08:30 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Oleg Rodin
32467
来自开发人员的回复 Oleg Rodin 2026.08.07 19:53
Я очень признателен Вам за добрые слова и высокую оценку! Желаю Вам больших успехов и процветания во всех сферах жизни! И пусть удача всегда сопутствует Вам в торговле!
Mohamed Ibrahim
36
Mohamed Ibrahim 2026.07.18 22:05 
 

Hi Oleg, thank you for this amazing product and extra free indicators and tools, really impressive, I loved your work, also thank you for the tons of information which you provided beside the M1 Sniper guide.. Your guide is fully detailed even when you mention examples you prefer to show it on screenshot from chart with some scenarios Really I am happy that I got your product, great job and effort from such an excellent trader knows how to teach and help other traders. Gents this indicator is the best the best for those who working in scalp time frame (M1 and M5) Don't miss this indicator

Oleg Rodin
32467
来自开发人员的回复 Oleg Rodin 2026.07.19 10:18
Hello, dear Mohamed! Thank you for such an amazing review! I’m glad you’re enjoying my trading tools and finding them useful. Knowing that you are satisfied is the best reward for my work. Your kind words and support mean a lot! Wishing you great success in all areas of your life! May God bless you and bring you prosperity and abundance!
Gryffn10
585
Gryffn10 2026.07.18 04:25 
 

Hi Oleg... Thank you for your very detailed message and all the extra indicators and the EA... I have always loved your work and the accuracy of your indicators so I have just popped in to confirm with all your other users... You are the BEST and your indicators WORK! Kind regards Gry🌹

elkonsis
281
elkonsis 2026.07.17 08:28 
 

This is the third product I’ve purchased from this content creator; they are very supportive, and I really love their products.

Oleg Rodin
32467
来自开发人员的回复 Oleg Rodin 2026.07.17 11:06
My dear friend, Thank You very much for your positive feedback! Your kind words mean a lot to me. I am happy to know my trading methods do really help you in trading. Thank you very much for being my valued returning customer!:)
MarkHamp
158
MarkHamp 2026.07.06 20:54 
 

This is a fantastic indicator. Right up there with the Gann Made Easy one Oleg does. I am a truck driver and being in a position to place trades when the indicator posts one is quite often not achievable as I am driving. Now he has compiled an EA to run alongside the indicator it automates everything meaning I can be in many more trades. At the moment I am only running a 1k demo account just to be sure everything runs smoothly. Using the included set files it seems to place many trades but with small profits. Much like the plugin title suggests Sniping at it. As of typing this and today is my first day it has placed an amazing 27 trades with one loss. The lowest winning trade was £0.76 and the highest £1.93 This is on a 1k demo account. Yes of course it's early and time will tell but very positive results so far. Any major losses over time I will report back. 5 stars from me.

Oleg Rodin
32467
来自开发人员的回复 Oleg Rodin 2026.07.07 10:07
Thank you so much for your kind words and positive feedback! It really means a lot for me to hear that the tools I provide, have been helpful to you. My goal is always to provide useful trading tools and assistance to help people succeed in trading, so I'm glad to know I could contribute to your forex trading journey. I really appreciate your trust and appreciation. I wish you GREAT SUCCESS in trading! And may the Forex market always be at your side! Thank You once again!
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