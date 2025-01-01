文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertOnTickProcess 

OnTickProcess

设置处理 OnTick 事件的标志。

void  OnTickOProcess(
   bool     value        // 标志
   )

参数

value

[输入]  <t1>处理 </t1><li2>OnTick</li2> 事件的标志

返回值

无。

注释

如果标志为 true, 则 OnTick 事件被处理, 省缺, 标志设置为 false。