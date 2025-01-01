DocumentaçãoSeções
OnTickProcess

Define um flag para continuar o evento OnTick.

void  OnTickOProcess(
   bool     value        // flag
   )

Parâmetros

value

[in]  Flag para continuar o evento OnTick.

Valor de retorno

Nenhum.

Observação

Se o flag é verdadeiro, o evento OnTick continua. Por padrão, o flag é definido como falso.