OnTickProcess

Imposta un flag per procedere all'eventoOnTick.

void  OnTickOProcess(
   bool     value        // flag
   )

Parametri

value

[in] Flag per procedere all'evento OnTick.

Valore di ritorno

Nessuno.

Nota

Se il flag è true, l'evento OnTick viene processato, per default, il flag è impostato su false.