OnTickProcess

Sets the OnTick event handling flag.

void  OnTickOProcess(
   bool     value        // flag
   )

Parameters

value

[in] OnTick event handling flag.

Return Value

None.

Note

If the flag is true, the OnTick event is handled. By default, the flag is set to true.